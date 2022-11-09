  • Home
A map showing the location of Moeller Brew Barn - Maria Stein 8016 Marion Drive

Moeller Brew Barn - Maria Stein 8016 Marion Drive

No reviews yet

8016 Marion Drive

Maria Stein, OH 45373

Order Again

Draft Beer

Beer 16oz.

$5.60

Beer 9 oz.

$3.26

Beer 5.5 oz

$1.86

Howler Fill

$6.53

Growler Fill

$11.19

Flight

$7.46

Wine&Mixers

Wine

$6.53

Brew Mosa

$4.66

Bloody Beer

$4.66

N/A beverages

716 Route Beer

$2.95

Coffee

$2.00

Gatorade

$1.50

Ice Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$3.00

Pop

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.95

N/A Beer

$4.00

6 Packs

BlackBerry 6 Pack

$10.99

Honey Wagon 6 Pack

$10.99

Wally Post 6 Pack

$10.99

Variety 6 Pack

$10.99

BlueBerry 6 Pack

$10.99

CaBrewin

$10.99

Salted Caramel

$10.99

Kegs

Keg Deposit Retailer

$27.97

Keg 1/6 Retailer

$77.39

Keg 1/2 Retailer

$154.77

Keg Deposit

$75.00

Keg 1/6 Non-Retailer

$96.74

Keg 1/2 Non-Retailer

$193.47

Jockey Box Rental Fee

$9.32

Jockey Box deposit

$250.00

Shareables

Nacho Ordinary Nachos

$13.00

Totchos

$13.00

Barrel Pretzel

$14.00

Barn Smoked Wings

$13.00

Buffalo Dip

$10.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Plate-O-Tots

$6.00

Original Beer Cheese

$2.00

Grandmas Meatballs

$12.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Chips and Queso

$6.00

Handhelds

Barn Burger

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Philly

$12.00

Fried Bologna

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Big Kahuna

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Sassy Burger

$14.00

Pizzas

Big Cheese

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Moeller Meatza

$17.00

Meat the Fun Guy

$16.00

South Carolina

$16.00

Hot Honey Hen

$16.00

Filly Fanatic

$16.00

The MAC

$15.00

Chicken Tikka Marsala

$15.00

Fajita Pizza

$16.00

Salads & Crocks

Sow-Belly Mac

$9.00

Brew Barn Chili

$7.00

Brew Barn Salad

$7.00+Out of stock

Chef Salad

$8.00+Out of stock

Half-Pints

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Sides

Side mac

$5.00

Side Potato Chips

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Pulled Pork

$5.00

Side Celery

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Sir Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Bbq Sauce

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Garlic Dijon

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Chili

$1.00

Dessert

716 Route Beer Float

$4.00

S'more

$7.00

1 Scoop Ice cream

$2.00

2 Scoops Ice cream

$3.50

Brunch

Adults

$12.00

Kids 2-12

$6.00

Kids 2&Under

Mens Shirts

Gray/Black Drink Local

Gray/Black Drink Local

$25.00
Red/Gray Drink Local

Red/Gray Drink Local

$25.00
Wally Post Tee

Wally Post Tee

$27.00
Wally Post 3/4

Wally Post 3/4

$35.00

Rooster

$25.00
Mint Shirt

Mint Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$29.00
Mint Circle Logo

Mint Circle Logo

$27.00

Royal Blue Rooster

$25.00

Green MBB

$25.00
Flag Shirt

Flag Shirt

$25.00
Mustard Tee

Mustard Tee

$25.00

Lightweight Raglan Hoodie Red/Grey, Unisex

$40.00

Tri Blend Wicking Hoodie Royal Blue, Unisex

$40.00

Military Green Moeller Brew Barn Round Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Red & Gray Hoodie

$40.00

Green Hoodie/ Fresh Local Craft

$50.00

Gray Hoodie

$50.00

Green long sleeve

$35.00

Grey long sleeve

$35.00

Womens Shirt

Drink Local - Red

$25.00

Drink Local - Gray

$25.00

Rooster Tee - Black

$25.00

3/4 Baseball

$27.00

Glass Ware

Growler

$7.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Seltzer Glass

$6.00

Taster Glass

$4.00

Coffee Cup

$8.00

Belgian Glass

$7.00

Wine Glass

$7.00

Black Coffee Cup

$15.00

Howler

$5.00

Oktoberfest Stein

$25.00

Hats

47 Light Blue

47 Light Blue

$25.00
47 Natural

47 Natural

$25.00
Flex fit Visor

Flex fit Visor

$25.00
Richardson Sun rive

Richardson Sun rive

$55.00
Richardson Charcal/heather

Richardson Charcal/heather

$35.00
Rooster Straw Hat

Rooster Straw Hat

$50.00
Richardson 256 Umpaqua Navy w/ White Rope Round Logo

Richardson 256 Umpaqua Navy w/ White Rope Round Logo

$35.00
Richardson 112 Trucker Ohio Leather Patch Hat Black/White

Richardson 112 Trucker Ohio Leather Patch Hat Black/White

$35.00
Blue Rope Hat

Blue Rope Hat

$35.00

Richardson 141 Twist Knit/ Rooster Tag Stocking Hat Slate

$40.00

Richardson Knit Bennie Grey/Black MBB Leather Patch

$30.00
Camo Hat with Rooster Flag Leather Patch

Camo Hat with Rooster Flag Leather Patch

$35.00

Cameo Hat Leather Ohio Patch

$25.00

Blue Ohio Patch Hat

$25.00

Gray Hat Round Leather Patch

$25.00

Olive Hat Round Leather

$25.00

White Hat

$25.00

Miscellaneous

Bar Mat

$26.00

Beer Boards

$15.00

Can Koozie

$2.00

Candles

Butcher Block

$95.00

Ohio Craft Beer Puzzle

$20.00

Pint Koozie

$2.00

Tag A Brew Large

$6.00

Tag A Brew Small

$2.00

Tin Tacker Oval

$20.00

Rooster Sticker

$3.00

Circle Logo Sticker

$3.00

Oval Sticker

$3.00

Can Sticker

$4.00

Pin

$8.00

Tin Tacker Round

$22.50

Oktoberfest Steins

$25.00

A La Carte

Meat & Cheese Tray

$59.00

Veggie Tray

$29.00

Pretzel Bites

$59.00+

Barn Smoked Wings

$79.00+

Chips & Dips

$49.00

Plate Options

Option 1

$15.65

Option 1+

$16.95

Option 1++

$17.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8016 Marion Drive, Maria Stein, OH 45373

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

