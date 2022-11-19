Moe's Original BBQ West Mobile
4672 AIRPORT BLVD
MOBILE, AL 36608
Finger Foods
Moe Nachos
Baked beans & house fried chips topped with your choice of pulled pork or chicken, nacho cheese, red onions, pickled jalapenos, BBQ sauce, and white sauce.
Smoked Wings
Marinated, smoked, and fried wings, served with a side of white sauce. Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
Chicken Finger Snack
6 hand-battered & golden fried tenders served with honey mustard
Basket o' Pork Rinds
A southern delicacy! Fried in house, tossed in Moe's dry rub, and served with white sauce.
Pimento Cheese n' Chips
Better than yuh momma's pimento cheese with a side of our house-fried chips.
Salads & Taters
Moe's Salad
Fresh crisp greens topped with shredded cheese, crispy bacon crumbles, tomatoes, toasted spiced pecans, cucumbers, red onions, and a BBQ & White sauce drizzle. Served with a piece of cornbread and your choice of meat & dressing.
Loaded BBQ Tater Platter
Large baked potato filled with baked beans, shredded cheese, your choice of meat, and topped off with sour cream, BBQ & White sauce drizzle, and chives. Served with a piece of cornbread and choice of 1 side.
Loaded BBQ Tater
Large baked potato filled with baked beans, shredded cheese, your choice of meat, and topped off with sour cream, BBQ & White sauce drizzle, and chives.
Sandwich Meals
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Platters
Pulled Pork Platter
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Sausage Platter
Smoked Conecuh sausage (the only acceptable sausage as far as Alabama is concerned) served with BBQ sauce and pickles
Chicken Platter
Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Platter
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Smoked Wings Platter
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
Southern Fried Catfish Platter
Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
Southern Fried Shrimp Platter
Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
Chicken Finger Platter
5 hand-battered & golden fried tenders served with honey mustard
Ribs Platter, Small (4)
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Ribs Platter, Large (6)
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Combo Platter
Pick any 2 meats: pork, Conecuh sausage, chicken, or turkey. Add $1 for chicken fingers, wings, shrimp, or catfish. Add $2 for ribs.
Side Platter
Pick and 3 sides to create the vegetable plate of your DREAMS!
Sampler Platter
Includes 1/4 lb. of pulled pork, conecuh sausage link, 3 ribs, 1/4 of chicken, 1/4 lb. of smoked turkey, 4 wings, choices of 3 sides, and 2 pieces of cornbread.
Single Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Sausage Sand Solo
Smoked Conecuh sausage (the only acceptable sausage as far as Alabama is concerned) served on a buttered and toasted bun with BBQ sauce and pickles.
Grilled Cheese
Mini Moe's
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich
Kids Sausage Sandwich
Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Kids Smoked Wings
Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Catfish Platter
Kids Shrimp Platter
Kids Rib
Kids Grilled Cheese
Haul it Home Family Meals
Double Wide Pork
1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two pints of sides, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Double Wide Chicken
1lb of Chicken, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Double Wide Turkey
1lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Double Wide Sausage
1 lb of smoked Conecuh sausage, served with 2 pints of sides, 4 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles
Double Wide Rib
1.5 racks of ribs served with 2 pints of sides, 4 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles
Triple Wide Pork
1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Triple Wide Chicken
1.5 lbs of Chicken, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Triple Wide Turkey
1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Triple Wide Sausage
1.5 lbs of smoked Conecuh sausage, served with 2 pints of sides, 4 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles
Triple Wide Rib
2 racks of ribs, served with 3 pints of sides, 6 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles
Bulk Meat
4oz Pulled Pork
Half Pound of Pulled Pork
Pound of Pulled Pork
Sausage Link
1/2 # of Smoked Sausage
# of Smoked Sausage
4oz Chicken
Half Smoked Chicken
Whole Smoked Chicken
4oz Turkey
Half Pound of Smoked Turkey
Pound of Smoked Turkey
Smoked Wings
Marinated, smoked, and fried wings, served with a side of white sauce. Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
1 Rib
Half Rack of Ribs
Rack Of Ribs
Single Items
Small Side
1/2 Pint
Pint Side
1 Piece of Cornbread
3 Hushpuppies
1 Gallon Lemonade
1 Gallon Strawberry Lemonade
1 Gallon Sweet Tea
1 Gallon Unsweet Tea
Drink
1 Catfish Filet
1 Chicken Finger
1 Rib
1 Shrimp
1 Taco
1 Wing
Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
4672 AIRPORT BLVD, MOBILE, AL 36608