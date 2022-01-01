Restaurant header imageView gallery

MOGU MODERN CHINESE KITCHEN

review star

No reviews yet

1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Dry-Rub Ribs

Dry-Rub Ribs

$11.95

4 slow-cooked, meaty St. Louis style pork spare ribs. Dry rubbed with premium warm asian spices and brushed with BBQ sauce.

Popcorn Wontons

Popcorn Wontons

$5.95

Oven-baked, crispy, fun-sized pork wontons. Served with Ginger Vinegar sauce on the side.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

(gluten-free, vegan) Steamed soybean pods sprinkled with Himalayan pink salt.

Chicken King Egg Roll

Chicken King Egg Roll

$3.95

A crispy egg roll filled with chicken, king oyster mushrooms, leeks, and our house special black pepper sauce. Served with Sriracha Aioli on the side.

Steak King Egg Roll

Steak King Egg Roll

$4.95

A crispy egg roll filled with steak, king oyster mushrooms, leeks, and our house special black pepper sauce. Served with Sriracha Aioli on the side.

Roast Pork Egg Roll

Roast Pork Egg Roll

$2.95

A crunchy classic-style egg roll served served with a side of duck sauce. Now peanut free!

Vegetable Egg Roll

Vegetable Egg Roll

$2.95

(vegetarian) A crunchy classic-style egg roll served served with a side of duck sauce. Now peanut free!

Scallion Pancakes w/ Maple Smoked Roast Pork

Scallion Pancakes w/ Maple Smoked Roast Pork

$9.95

Wrap it. Stack it. Make it your own! Served with a side of Hoisin Sauce and fresh scallions.

Plain Scallion Pancakes

Plain Scallion Pancakes

$5.95

(vegan) Served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.

Air-Fried Dumplings

Air-Fried Dumplings

$8.95

You spoke, we listened. You can now get our dumplings air-fried instead of steamed! 6 authentic northeast style handmade air-fried dumplings with your choice of pork or vegetable. Served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$8.95

6 authentic northeast style handmade air-fried dumplings with your choice of pork or vegetable. Served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.

NEW!!! Air-Fried Szechuan Chili Dumplings

NEW!!! Air-Fried Szechuan Chili Dumplings

$9.95

Air-fried dumplings topped with Chili Infusion Sauce, sliced scallions, and crushed peanuts.

NEW!!! Steamed Szechuan Chili Dumplings

NEW!!! Steamed Szechuan Chili Dumplings

$9.95

Steamed dumplings topped with Chili Infusion Sauce, sliced scallions, and crushed peanuts.

Phoenix Wings

Phoenix Wings

$8.95

(gluten-free except for Honey Ginger sauce) 6 chicken wings marinated with Asian spice and baked until crispy and golden brown.Served with your choice of sauce on the side.

SweetFire Wings

SweetFire Wings

$8.95

Get the best of both worlds with the perfect mash-up; our Phoenix Wings glazed in our signature sweet and spicy Emperor Tso's sauce! 6 wings per order.

Salad & Soup

The MÓGŪ Signature Salad

The MÓGŪ Signature Salad

$11.95

The perfect toss up of crisp red and white cabbage, radishes, cucumbers, carrots, jicama, watercress and chicory. Try it with air-baked smoked chicken! Served with a side of Asiana Vinaigrette.

Cold Sesame Noodle Salad

Cold Sesame Noodle Salad

$10.95

(vegan except for Boss Sauce) Buckwheat soba noodles with carrots, red cabbage, cilantro, and cucumbers. Served with a side of Boss Sauce.

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$4.95

Mini pork wontons complemented with roast pork, fresh baby bok choy, and finely sliced scallions in a soul-warming chicken broth.

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.95

(mildly spicy) A peppery soup with fresh wood ear mushrooms, bamboo, tofu, and finely sliced scallions.

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$4.95

Wispy beaten egg in a comforting chicken broth topped with white pepper and finely sliced scallions.

Chicken Broth Only

Chicken Broth Only

$4.95

Noodles & Rice

Mei Fun Noodles

Mei Fun Noodles

$9.95

(gluten-free, vegetarian when ordered with no protein) Thin rice noodles with egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.

Singapore Mei Fun Noodles

Singapore Mei Fun Noodles

$9.95

(NOT gluten-free, vegetarian when ordered with no protein) Curry seasoned thin rice noodles with egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.

Hi Mein Noodles

Hi Mein Noodles

$9.95

(vegetarian when ordered with no protein) Lo Mein, elevated! Egg noodles with green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.

Bang Bang Rice

Bang Bang Rice

$9.95

(gluten-free except for side of sauce, vegetarian when ordered with no protein) Garlic butter seasoned rice accented with egg, cherry tomatoes, onions, and baby bok choy. Served with Boss Sauce on the side.

Entrées

Emperor Tso's Chicken

Emperor Tso's Chicken

$11.95

(spicy) General Tso got a promotion! Crispy chicken glazed with a sweet, spicy, tangy sauce.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$11.95

A classic favorite. Topped with sesame seeds.

Tangerine Chicken

Tangerine Chicken

$11.95

(spicy) Emperor Tso's chicken infused with citrus flavors.

Kung Wow! Black Pepper Chicken

Kung Wow! Black Pepper Chicken

$11.95

(contains peanuts but you can request no peanuts, spicy) Seared chicken with onions and a colorful assortment of peppers in our house special black pepper sauce. Topped with roasted peanuts.

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$13.95

Marinated flank steak with onions and a colorful assortment of bell peppers in our house special black pepper sauce.

King & Steak

King & Steak

$13.95

Marinated flank steak with King Oyster mushrooms, leeks, and bell peppers in our house special black pepper sauce.

Build Your Own Entrée!

Sauté Infusion (Build Your Own)

Sauté Infusion (Build Your Own)

$9.95

(gluten-free) Formerly known as "Farm Fresh Sauté", this style is sauteed with fresh ginger, garlic, and scallions.

Brown Sauce (Build Your Own)

Brown Sauce (Build Your Own)

$9.95

A classic savory sauce that you simply can't go wrong with.

Garlic Sauce (Build Your Own)

Garlic Sauce (Build Your Own)

$9.95

A slightly sweet and obviously garlicky sauce.

Szechuan Sauce (Build Your Own)

Szechuan Sauce (Build Your Own)

$9.95

(spicy) A traditional black bean flavored sauce with just the right amount of heat.

Pre-Built All-Stars

Chicken w/ Broccoli in Brown Sauce

Chicken w/ Broccoli in Brown Sauce

$12.95

Chicken and broccoli in a classic savory sauce that you just can't go wrong with. Want to substitute a sauce, vegetable, or protein in this dish? No problem! Just go to the Build Your Own Entrée section!

Shrimp Farm Fresh Sauté Infusion

Shrimp Farm Fresh Sauté Infusion

$13.95

(gluten-free) Shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, yellow squash, carrot, and red bell pepper sauteed with fresh ginger, garlic, and scallions. Want to substitute a sauce, vegetable, or protein in this dish? No problem! Just go to the Build Your Own Entrée section!

Steak w/ Brussels Sprouts in Szechuan Sauce

Steak w/ Brussels Sprouts in Szechuan Sauce

$13.95

(spicy) Steak and Brussels Sprouts in a traditonal black bean flavored sauce with just the right amount of heat.

Roast Pork w/ String Beans in Garlic Sauce

Roast Pork w/ String Beans in Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Roast Pork an String Beans in a slightly sweet and obviously garlicky sauce. Want to substitute a sauce, vegetable, or protein in this dish? No problem! Just go to the Build Your Own Entrée section!

Sides

Side of Roast Pork "Not-So Fried Rice"

Side of Roast Pork "Not-So Fried Rice"

$3.95

Side order of our special flavored rice with onions and diced roast pork. Baked, not fried!

Side of White Rice

Side of White Rice

$2.95

(vegan, gluten-free) Side order.

Side of Brown Rice

Side of Brown Rice

$2.95

(vegan, gluten-free) Side order.

Side of Steamed Broccoli

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

(gluten-free, vegan)

Drinks

Poland Spring Water (16.9oz bottle)

Poland Spring Water (16.9oz bottle)

$1.50
Coke (20oz bottle)

Coke (20oz bottle)

$2.70
Diet Coke (20oz bottle)

Diet Coke (20oz bottle)

$2.70
Sprite (20oz bottle)

Sprite (20oz bottle)

$2.70
A&W Root Beer (20oz bottle)

A&W Root Beer (20oz bottle)

$2.70
Hal's Ginger Ale (20oz bottle)

Hal's Ginger Ale (20oz bottle)

$2.50
Pineapple Coconut MASH (16oz bottle)

Pineapple Coconut MASH (16oz bottle)

$2.99

MASH Sparkling Fruit Drinks are lightly carbonated and have less than half the sugar of typical sodas.

Mango Blood Orange MASH (16oz bottle)

Mango Blood Orange MASH (16oz bottle)

$2.99

MASH Sparkling Fruit Drinks are lightly carbonated and have less than half the sugar of typical sodas.

Watermelon Lemon Lime MASH (16oz bottle)

Watermelon Lemon Lime MASH (16oz bottle)

$2.99

MASH Sparkling Fruit Drinks are lightly carbonated and have less than half the sugar of typical sodas, with no artificial sweeteners.

Hal's Lime Seltzer (20oz bottle)

Hal's Lime Seltzer (20oz bottle)

$2.50
Hal's Black Cherry Seltzer (20oz bottle)

Hal's Black Cherry Seltzer (20oz bottle)

$2.50
Snapple Lemon Tea (16oz bottle)

Snapple Lemon Tea (16oz bottle)

$2.70
Montauk Green Tea w/ Honey, Slightly Sweet (16oz bottle)

Montauk Green Tea w/ Honey, Slightly Sweet (16oz bottle)

$2.70

Montauk Beverage was founded in eastern Long Island and makes pure teas and lemonades. Their "Green Tea with Honey" is fresh brewed green tea with soothing honey mixed in perfect proportion so it is flavorful, but not overwhelming.

Montauk Half & Half Lemonade Black Tea (16oz bottle)

Montauk Half & Half Lemonade Black Tea (16oz bottle)

$2.70

Montauk Beverage was founded in eastern Long Island and makes pure teas and lemonades. Their "Half & Half" is a blend of black tea and lemonade with half the calories of similar flavors on the market.

Montauk Mango Green Tea, No Sugar (16oz bottle)

Montauk Mango Green Tea, No Sugar (16oz bottle)

$2.70

Montauk Beverage was founded in eastern Long Island and makes pure teas and lemonades. Their "Mango 10 Green Tea" has no sugar is fresh brewed with mango flavor and a touch of stevia.

Montauk Southern Sweet Tea (16oz bottle)

Montauk Southern Sweet Tea (16oz bottle)

$2.70

Montauk Beverage was founded in eastern Long Island and makes pure teas and lemonades. Their "Southern Sweet Tea" is made from freshly brewed black tea and pure cane sugar, with a touch of citrus.

Sides of Sauce

Side of House Duck Sauce

Side of House Duck Sauce

$0.50

(gluten free, vegetarian)

Side of Sriracha Aioli

Side of Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

(spicy, gluten-free, vegetarian)

Side of Ginger Vinegar Sauce

Side of Ginger Vinegar Sauce

$0.50

(vegetarian)

Side of Boss Sauce

Side of Boss Sauce

$0.75

(vegetarian)

NEW! Side of Chili Oil Infusion

NEW! Side of Chili Oil Infusion

$0.75
Side of Hoisin Sauce

Side of Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

(vegetarian)

Side of Honey Ginger Sauce

Side of Honey Ginger Sauce

$0.75
Side of Roundhouse Kick Chili Paste

Side of Roundhouse Kick Chili Paste

$0.75

(very spicy, gluten-free, vegetarian)

Side of Emperor Tso's Sauce

Side of Emperor Tso's Sauce

$1.95

Our famous sweet, spicy, tangy sauce.

Soy Sauce Packet

Soy Sauce Packet

(vegetarian)

Duck Sauce Packet

Duck Sauce Packet

(gluten free, vegetarian)

Mustard Packet

Mustard Packet

(spicy, gluten free, vegetarian)

Hot Sauce Packet

Hot Sauce Packet

(spicy, gluten free, vegetarian)

MÓCHI Ice Cream

Strawberry MÓCHI

Strawberry MÓCHI

$3.95

(vegetarian, gluten-free) Two pieces of premium strawberry ice cream wrapped in a sweet rice dough.

Vanilla MÓCHI

Vanilla MÓCHI

$3.95

(vegetarian, gluten-free) Two pieces of premium vanilla ice cream wrapped in a sweet rice dough.

Green Tea MÓCHI

Green Tea MÓCHI

$3.95

(vegetarian, gluten-free) Two pieces of premium green tea ice cream wrapped in a sweet rice dough.

MÓCHI Sample Pack

MÓCHI Sample Pack

$9.95

(vegetarian, gluten-free) Try 'em all! 6 pieces (2 pieces of each) of our current 3 flavors of MÓCHI.

Best4Besties DOG TREATS

***DOG TREAT*** Fortune Biscuits by Best4Besties

***DOG TREAT*** Fortune Biscuits by Best4Besties

$3.50

Best4Besties Fortune Biscuits are homemade, human-grade dog treats. Share your dinner with your furry family members, without any guilt! Each pack comes with 5 biscuits. INGREDIENTS: whole wheat flour, egg, sunflower oil, honey.

***DOG TREAT*** Veggie Beg Roll by Best4Besties

***DOG TREAT*** Veggie Beg Roll by Best4Besties

$3.50

Best4Besties Beg Rolls are homemade, human-grade dog treats. Share your dinner with your furry family members, without any guilt! Comes with 1 beg roll per order. INGREDIENTS: whole wheat flour, pumpkin, apple, broccoli, carrot, egg, red bell pepper, sunflower oil, honey.

***DOG TREAT*** Peanut Butter Doggie Donut by Best4Besties

***DOG TREAT*** Peanut Butter Doggie Donut by Best4Besties

$3.50

Best4Besties Doggie Donuts are homemade, human-grade dog treats. Share your dinner with your furry family members, without any guilt! 1 donut per order. INGREDIENTS: pumpkin, apple, rice flour, oat, peanut butter, carrot, cauliflower, egg, sunflower oil, milk (lactose-free), agar, carob, honey.

Miscellaneous

NO Utensils Required

NO Utensils Required

Please add this to your cart if you do not need utensils!

Fortune Cookie

Fortune Cookie

Fortune Cookies are not included by default, so if you would like some, add them to your cart and we will be happy to include them!

Bag of Crispy Soup Noodles

Bag of Crispy Soup Noodles

$0.50

(vegetarian)

Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Chopsticks are not included by default, so if you would like them, add them to your cart and we will be happy to include them!

Plates

Plates

Allergies

~~~GLUTEN ALLERGY~~~

~~~GLUTEN ALLERGY~~~

If someone in your party has a gluten allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.

~~~PEANUT ALLERGY~~~

~~~PEANUT ALLERGY~~~

If someone in your party has a peanut allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.

~~~TREENUT ALLERGY~~~

~~~TREENUT ALLERGY~~~

If someone in your party has a treenut allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.

~~~DAIRY ALLERGY~~~

~~~DAIRY ALLERGY~~~

If someone in your party has a dairy allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.

~~~FISH ALLERGY~~~

~~~FISH ALLERGY~~~

If someone in your party has a fish allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.

~~~EGG ALLERGY~~~

~~~EGG ALLERGY~~~

If someone in your party has an egg allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.

~~~SHELLFISH ALLERGY~~~

~~~SHELLFISH ALLERGY~~~

If someone in your party has a shellfish allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.

~~~SOY ALLERGY~~~

~~~SOY ALLERGY~~~

If someone in your party has a soy allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.

~~~WHEAT ALLERGY~~~

~~~WHEAT ALLERGY~~~

If someone in your party has a wheat allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.

~~~SESAME ALLERGY~~~

~~~SESAME ALLERGY~~~

If someone in your party has a sesame allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Directions

Gallery
MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen image
Banner pic
MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flavor-A-Bowl - 503 Conklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
503 Conklin Street Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
YAAAS TEA-Farmingdale - 118 Secatogue Ave
orange starNo Reviews
118 Secatogue Avenue Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale - 122 Secatogue Ave
orange star4.3 • 790
122 secatogue Ave farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Nunzi's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
125 Secatogue Avenue Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
The Pie Hole - 850 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
850 Main St Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Arrosto Italian Rotisserie
orange star4.7 • 61
2263 Broadhollow Rd Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Farmingdale

The Melting Pot - Farmingdale NY
orange star4.2 • 1,512
2377 Broad Hollow Road Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale - 122 Secatogue Ave
orange star4.3 • 790
122 secatogue Ave farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Burger Village - Farmingdale
orange star4.6 • 438
901 broad hollow road Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Arrosto Italian Rotisserie
orange star4.7 • 61
2263 Broadhollow Rd Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Farmingdale
Massapequa Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Massapequa
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Amityville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston