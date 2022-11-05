Restaurant header imageView gallery

MooBurger

240 Court St

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Starters

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour Tortilla With Oaxaca Cheese And Grilled Chicken. Comes With Small Mixed Green Salad

Mexican Corn

$12.00

Two Ears Cut In Half. Topped With Cotija Cheese, Avocado Lime Mayo, Chili Powder, Lime Wedges On The Side

MooWings

$12.00

Jumbo Wings, Carrots, Celery. Wing Sauce Choice Of BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Chipotle. Dip Sauce Either Blue Cheese Or Ranch Dressing

Nachos

$12.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips, House Cheese Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream. For Additional Cost Can Add Chicken Or Steak

Taco Trio

$15.00

3 Tacos With Your Choice Of Protein. Steak/Chicken-White Onion, Cilantro. Shrimp-Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Cilantro, Spicy Aoili

Salads

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Mesclun, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Peppers, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.00

Mesclun, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Carrots, Roasted Peppers, Olives, Feta Cheese. Choice Of Balsamic Vinaigrette Or Oil/Vin

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

Kale, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Kenns Caesar Dressing

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Mesclun, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrots, Balsamic Vinaigrette

MooCobb Salad

$14.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Diced Egg, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Burgers

All American Burger

$13.00

Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Moo Sauce On A Toasted Brioche Bun.

Bacon Classic Burger

$14.00

Beef Patty, Applewood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipotle Ketchup On A Toasted Brioche Bun

Bahn Mi Burger

$14.00

Chicken Patty, Pickled Diakon, Pickled Red Onion, Carrots, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Sauce On A Toasted Whole Wheat Bun

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Beyond Patty, Lettuce Tomato, Red Onion On A Toasted Whole Wheat Bun. Beyond Is A Vegan/Vegetarian Option.

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$13.00

Chicken Patty, Buffalo Sauce, Carrots, Celery, Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing On A Toasted Brioche Bun

Burger

$11.00

Beef Patty On A Toasted Brioche Bun. No Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion; Order All American For Toppings.

Court Street Burger

$17.00

Bison Patty, Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Baby Arugula, Blue Cheese On A Toasted Brioche Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Moo Sauce On A Toasted Brioche Bun

Hangover Burger

$17.00

Bison Patty, Applewood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion On A Toasted Brioche Bun

Mac & Cheese Burger

$16.00

Beef Patty, House Made Mac N Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spicy Aoili On A Toasted Brioche Bun

Mexican Burger

$16.00

Beef Patty, Oaxaca Cheese, Mixed Peppers, Crispy Jalapeño, Spicy Aoili On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Chips, Cheese And Guac On Side

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Chimichurri Marinated Steak, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Arugula On A Toasted Chiabatta Bread

Hot Dogs

2 Plain Dogs

$12.00

No Toppings, On Potato Hot Dog Buns. Gluten Free For Additional Charge.

Old Fashion Dogs

$12.00

2 Hot Dogs Topped With Sauerkraut, Push Cart Onions, Deli Mustard On Potato Hot Dog Buns. Gluten Free For Additional Charge.

Solo Hot Dog

$6.00

Solo Old Fashion Dog

$6.00

Topped With Sauerkraut, Push Cart Onions, Deli Mustard On Potato Hot Dog Buns. Gluten Free For Additional Charge.

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Fresh Cut Idaho Potatoes

Fried Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Mac N Cheese Rolled Into a Ball Breaded and Then Fried.

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Pickles Battered in Our House Made Beer Batter

Onion Rings

$6.00

White Onion Rings Battered With House Made Beer Batter

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Fresh Cut Sweet Potato

Greek Fries

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Comes With Fries And Apple Juice

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Comes With Fries And Apple Juice

Kids Hot Dog

$9.50

Comes With Fries And Apple Juice

Kids Sliders

$11.00

Comes With Fries And Apple Juice

Solo Chicken Fingers

$5.50

Solo Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Solo Hot Dog

$6.00

Solo Beef Slider

$3.25

Sauces

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.50

Honey Chipotle

$0.50

Mayo

Mustard

Oil/Vin/Ore Dressing

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Moo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Options

Beef Patty

$8.00

Bison Patty

$10.00

Chicken Patty

$8.00

Beyond Patty

$7.00

American Cheese

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$2.00

Pepperjack Cheese

$2.00

Mozzarella Cheese

$2.00

White Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Swiss Cheese

$2.00

Feta Cheese

$3.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Caramelized Onions

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Roasted Peppers

$2.00

Wild Mushroom

$2.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Push Cart Onions

$1.00

Pickles

$0.75

Sauerkraut

$1.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Boylans Cola

$4.00

Boylans Diet Cola

$4.00

Boylans Ginger

$4.00

Boylans Black Cherry

$4.00

Boylans Creme

$4.00

Boylans Orange

$4.00

Boylans Root Beer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Kids Arnold Palmer

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Iced Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Pitcher Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Pitcher Lemonade

$5.00

Pitcher Iced Tea

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Kids Orange Juice

$1.50

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Black&White Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

PB&J Shake

$8.00

Banana Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Cookie Dough Shake

$10.00Out of stock

Fruity Pebble Shake

$10.00

Topped With Whipped Cream

Oreo Cookie Shake

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$10.00

Kids MilkShake

$4.00

Ice Cream Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

Ice Cream Scoop Chocolate

$4.00

Ice Cream Scoop Strawberry

$4.00

Ice Cream Scoop Special

$5.00

Adult MilkShake

$7.00Out of stock

Smoked Maple and Bourban with Praline Pecans Shake

$10.00

Pumpkin Spiced Latte Shake

$10.00

Sandwichs

Moo-wich

$15.00

scrambled eggs, ham, swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce with moo-sauce on toasted brioche

Avocado Toast

$15.00

local bread butter toasted with smashed hass avocados with sesame seeds, shaved radish & citrus greens

Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

country style boneless fried chicken served over the best waffle on court street, served with butter bourbon maple syrup

Almighty Bagel

$15.00

local bread butter toasted with smashed hass avocados with sesame seeds, shaved radish & citrus greens

Early Sweets

Griddle Hotcakes

$14.00

fluffy cakes with a crisp buttery edge served with NY maple syrup-3 per order

Pebble Cakes

$13.00

fruity pebble pancakes topped with fresh whipped cream -2 per order

Belguim Waffle

$13.00

cooked to crisped, powered sugar and NY maple syrup

Egg and Things

Italian Omelete

$16.00

spinach, caramelized onions, ricotta rolled with eggs & served with citrus greens

Greek Omelete

$16.00

roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, feta, and herbs rolled with eggs & served with citrus greens

American Omelete

$16.00

ham, mushrooms & white cheddar rolled with eggs & served with citrus greens

BLT Eggs Benedict

$16.00

barely poached eggs, smoked bacon, spinach & tomato topped with cheesy hollandaise

Egg Whites & Salad

$15.00

beaten egg whites with gouda cheese & served with a small mixed green salad

1 Egg Any Style

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Whole Grain Toast

$3.00

White Toast

$3.00

Sausage Links

$6.00

Beyond Sausage

$6.00

American Cheese

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$2.00

Feta Cheese

$3.00

Mozzarella Cheese

$2.00

Pepperjack Cheese

$2.00

Swiss Cheese

$2.00

White Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Poached Egg

$3.00

Smoked Lox

$6.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A modern local eatery serving organic burgers, salads and shakes

240 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

