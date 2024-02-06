Moon Water Cafe 606 Lawe St. Appleton, WI 54911 Located Downtown Appleton, WI Historic District
606 North Lawe Street
Appleton, WI 54911
Drinks (Copy)
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Bakery (Copy)
Bars
- Decadent Bars$4.25
These Decadent Bars start with a delicious Oreo crust, layered with coconut, white chocolate chips, toffee chips and then a layer of caramel peanut butter, topped with graham style crust and drizzled in white and milk chocolate
- Mixed Berry Bars.$4.25
These Mixed Berry Bars are just like grandma used to make but maybe a little better. We start these out with a vanilla, maple brown sugar, oat, butter crust. Then we layer this delicately delicious crust with a decadent lemon mixed berry custard with a hint of vanilla and top it off with fresh mixed berries and more of that delicious hand made buttery oat crust and bake to a perfect golden brown.
- Lemon Raspberry Bars.$4.25
These Lemon Raspberry Bars are just like grandma used to make but maybe a little better. We start these out with a vanilla, maple brown sugar, oat, butter crust. Then we layer this delicately delicious crust with a decadent lemon raspberry custard with a hint of vanilla and top it off with fresh raspberries and more of that delicious hand made buttery oat crust and bake to a perfect golden brown.
- Lemon Bars.$4.25
Our Lemon Bars are just like grandma used to make but maybe a little better. We start these out with a vanilla, maple brown sugar, oat, butter crust. Then we layer this delicately delicious crust with a decadent lemon custard with a hint of vanilla and top it off with more of that delicious oat crust and bake to a perfect golden brown.
Scone
- Mixed Berry Scone$3.75
- Lemon Poppy Seed Scone$3.75
- Orange cranberry Scone$3.75
- Blueberry Scone$3.75Out of stock
- Pumkin Scone$3.75Out of stock
- Cherry, Almond & Mixed Chocolate Scone$3.75Out of stock
- Vanilla, Coconut Scone$3.75Out of stock
- Smore Scone$3.75Out of stock
- Apple Toffee Scone$3.75Out of stock
- Peppermint White Chocolate Scone$3.75Out of stock
Sweet Galettes
- Peach Galette$8.00
This Succulent Peach Galette is made from our traditional hand made Buckwheat and white flour crust, filled with a mixture of organic Peaches and then encrusted with raw natural sugar. Cooked to a perfect golden brown and served warm. (Accompanied by a mascarpone and cream cheese lemon based custard)
- Cheery Galette$8.00
- Blueberry, Black Berry Basil$8.00
- Apple$8.00Out of stock
Savory Galettes
Muffins
Croissants
- Chocolate“Croissants$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate“Croissants best alongside a hot latte or tea. This traditional delicate flaky delight has flavors of vanilla, rum, butter and of course Chocolate Made by Troubadour bakery out of Milwaukee, WI (Pares well with Black Pour Over Coffee or a vanilla pour over latte )
- Almond Croissants$4.25Out of stock
Lunch (Copy)
Sandiches
- Turkey Sandwich$9.75
Made with Peasant bread, topped off with a nice layer of turkey, smoked gouda cheese, sweet crisp apple slices, crispy smoked bacon & rocket lettuce AKAarugula.
- Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
- Sweet Potato Sandwich.$8.75
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
- Chickpea Smash Sandwich$7.50
Soup & Bread
Flatbread
- Roasted Sweet Potato Flatbread$11.75
We start by taking fresh flatbread, coating it with a deep layer of hand made Maple cream cheese, gorgonzola, sage, slow roasted butternut squash and mozzarella cheese. (Pares Well with Iced Tea)
- Cherry Tomato Flatbread$11.50
- Pear Flat Bread$11.75
Goat cream cheese layered on a fresh flat bread, then we take ripe crispy pears, pecans, fresh mozzarella.cheese then we bake this till it's perfectly golden. Then we add fresh crispy rocket lettuce AKA arugula and drizzle a reduced balsamic glaze over the top. May we suggest adding bacon to this flatbread for a true compliment of flavor, only $1.50 more. (Pares well with Tea)
Others
- Quiche$8.00
We take organic free range eggs and mix in fresh mushrooms and delicious Gouda cheese, then pour this mix into a fresh dough mix and bake to a delicate golden brown crispy and flaky crust.
- Vegetarian Hash$9.50Out of stock
We start this out by slowly roasting sweet potatoes, baby reds, Brussel sprouts, onions, garlic & mushrooms, combined with black beens, ripe sweet cherry tomatoes and a fried egg. IF you really want to set this off, may we suggest adding some bacon to the mix for only $2.00
- Chicken Pot Pie$9.00
Our Chicken Pot Pie starts with its Golden crispy crust, then we fill it with a creamy blend of fresh vegetables, organic free range chicken.and topped off with one of our special moon biscuits.
- Side Salad$5.25
( Seasonal ) The healthy salad is the perfect side to any dish. Fresh crispy Rocket lettuce AKA Arugula, ripe cherry tomatoes, crispy cucumbers & a delicate ginger dressing on the side for your to drizzle in your own fashion.
Store (Copy)
Pottery
Drink Mix
- Stout Bloody Mary Mix$11.00
Stout Bloody Mary Mix. Part tomato, part umami goodness - our award-winning Bloody Mary Blend is sure to become a staple at your brunch affairs. This signature blend of over thirty ingredients delivers just the right amount of spice and smoky flavor for a savory experience that will take your cocktails to another level. Vegan, Gluten Free, & No Preservatives
- Old Fashioned Mix$10.00+
Old Fashioned Brandy Mix. Made here in Appleton, WI in small batches. Two sizes to choose from.
Misc. Art
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Locally owned and operated. Appleton's very own neighborhood boutique cafe and restaurant.
606 North Lawe Street, Appleton, WI 54911