Mixed Berry Bars.

$4.25

These Mixed Berry Bars are just like grandma used to make but maybe a little better. We start these out with a vanilla, maple brown sugar, oat, butter crust. Then we layer this delicately delicious crust with a decadent lemon mixed berry custard with a hint of vanilla and top it off with fresh mixed berries and more of that delicious hand made buttery oat crust and bake to a perfect golden brown.