Bakeries
American

MRS WICKS BAKERY & CAFE

review star

No reviews yet

100 N Cherry St

Winchester, IN 47394

Beverages

Coffee

$1.95

Decaf

$1.95

White Milk

$1.95+

Chocolate Milk

$1.95+

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Orange Juice

$2.15+

Apple Juice

$2.15

Tomato Juice

$2.15

Hot Tea

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.70

Soda

$2.70

Lemonade

$2.70

Root Beer Float

$3.75

Water

Specials

2 Egg Special

$7.50

1/2 Sausage Gravy & Biscuit Special

$7.50

Pancake Special

$7.50

Sophia's Skillet

$8.15

2 eggs scrambled, with fried potatoes, sausage crumbles, bell pepper and onion blend, shredded cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Wick's Bowl

$9.30

2 eggs scrambled with fried potatoes, ham, bell pepper/onion blend, sausage gravy, and shredded cheddar cheese.

1/2 Chipped Beef Special

$9.05

Pancakes

Pancake

$2.50

1/2 Pancakes (2)

$4.20

Full Pancakes (3)

$5.85

1/2 French Toast

$3.15

French Toast

$4.20

Waffle

$4.20

Sausage Gravy

Full Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$4.80

1/2 Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$3.70

Toast & Gravy

$3.70

Cup Sausage Gravy

$1.95

Full Chipped beef

$7.60

1/2 Chipped Beef

$5.15

Toast & Chipped Beef

$5.15

Cup Chipped Beef

$3.05

Sandwiches

Bacon&Egg Sandwich

$4.75

Ham&Egg Sandwich

$5.90

Sausage&Egg Sandwich

$4.75

Egg Sandwich

$3.75

Bacon Sandwich

$3.95

Sausage Sandwch

$3.95

Ham Sandwich

$5.05

Eggs

1 Egg

$1.85

1 Egg&Toast

$3.75

2 Eggs&Toast

$4.25

Sides

English Muffin

$1.95

Biscuit

$1.95

Bagel

$2.45

Toast

$1.95

cup blueberries

$0.55

Banana

$1.65

Strawberry Topping

$1.25

Blueberry Topping

$1.25

1/2 Oats

$1.35

Oats

$2.45

Oats&Toast

$4.10

1/2 Grits

$1.35

Grits

$2.45

Grits & Toast

$4.10

1/2 Mush

$2.65

Mush

$3.75

2 Pc. Bacon

$3.20

3 Pc. Bacon

$5.45

Sausage Patty

$3.20

Ham

$3.70

Sausge Links

$3.20

3 per order

Hashbrowns

$4.30

Fried Potatoes

$3.05

Mayo

$0.70

Peanut Butter

$0.70

Cheese

$0.75

Sausage Gravy Condiment

$0.70

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$4.85

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$5.95

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$5.95

Meatlovers Omelette

$8.05

Ham, bacon, and sausage crumbles with cheddar cheese.

Chicken Fajita Omelette

$7.90

Strips of grilled chicken fajita meat sautéed with butter and a bell pepper and onion blend. Shredded cheddar cheese on top. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Veggie Omelette

$5.95

Bell pepper and onion blend with diced tomatoes and american cheese.

Western Omelette

$6.40

Ham, diced tomato, and a bell pepper and onion blend.

Sausage Cheese Omelette

$5.95

Ham Omelette

$5.35

Bacon Omelette

$5.35

Sausage Omelette

$5.35

Omelette

$4.20

Burgers

Alley Oop

$6.40

Cheeseburger on grilled texas toast with cole slaw.

Wick's Melt

$6.40

Cheeseburger on grilled texas toast, with swiss cheese, grilled onions, and bacon.

Western Burger

$6.40

Cheeseburger on grilled texas toast with american cheese, barbeque sauce, bacon, onion ring

Swiss Burger

$6.40

Cheeseburger on grilled texas toast with swiss cheese, grilled onions, and a mushroom/brown gravy sauce.

Hamburger

$5.45

Double Hamburger

$8.05

Cheeseburger

$5.95

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.10

Double Cheese Burger

$8.60

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.85

Sandwiches

Hot Ham

$5.95

Cold Ham

$5.95

Hot Turkey

$5.95

Cold Turkey

$5.95

Club

$6.40

Tuna Salad Sand

$5.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sand

$5.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.95Out of stock

Breaded Tenderloin

$7.10

Grilled Tenderloin

$6.40

Fish Tail

$7.10

BBQ Pork

$6.50

Hot Dog

$3.80

Chili Dog

$4.90

Hot dog topped with chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced onions.

B.L.T.

$5.45

PNB Sandwich

$3.45

Grilled Cheese

$3.80

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$5.45

Grilled Cheese & Ham

$5.45

Grilled Cheese & Turkey

$5.45

Reuben

$6.35

Belt TT

$6.95

Favorites

Pita Pocket

$4.90+

Pita Pocket stuffed with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and strips of seasoned grilled chicken strips sautéed with onion and butter. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Condiment Charge

$0.70

Nachos

$7.10+

Taco meat, diced tomatoes, bell pepper and onion blend, nacho cheese sauce and mozzarella cheese. Chips are on the side to dip in the nachos. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Chips&Cheese

$4.90

Nacho Cheese sauce and mozzarella cheese. Chips served on the side.

Shrimp Only

$6.55

21 Piece Popcorn Shrimp

Ch. Strips

$2.45+

Corn Muffin

$2.10

Baker's Stew

$6.50+

Similar to beef stew; with carrots, potates, celery, green pepper, onion, peas. and beef stew meat. Served over a biscuit.

Dinner Roll

$1.95

Cup Nacho Cheese

$2.45

Wheat Bun

$1.95

Extra Pita Meat

$3.05

Salsa

$0.70

Sour cream

$0.70

Shrimp skewer

$3.40

Chopped Steak

$6.60

Ham packet

$3.05

Salads

Chef Salad

$6.40+

Salad mix with ham, turkey, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Toss Salad

$4.30

Lettuce mix with cheese, tomato, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad Plate

$5.95

A bed of shredded lettuce with a serving of our homemade chicken salad on top and surrounded with diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Tuna Salad Plate

$5.95Out of stock

A bed of shredded lettuce with a scoop of our homemade tuna salad on top, surrounded by diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Pasta Salad

$4.30+Out of stock

Taco Salad

$7.20

A bed of fresh made to order tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato, and onion. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Pita Salad

$7.65

Salad mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and strips of seasoned chicken sautéed with onions and butter. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Chicken Strip Salad

$7.65

Salad mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and crispy chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.65Out of stock

Salad mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and grilled chicken breast. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Extra Dressing

$0.70

Sides

Steak Fries

$3.05

Criss Cross Fries

$3.05

Onion Rings

$3.75

Fried Potatoes

$3.05

Cheese sticks

$4.90

Sidewinders

$3.05

Cole Slaw

$2.55

Cottage Cheese

$2.55

Cottage Cheese/tomato

$3.05

Applesauce

$2.55

Potato Salad

$2.55

Baked Potato

$3.05

Baked Pot with Cheese&Bacon

$4.30

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.25

Nacho Fries

$5.45

Loaded Fries

$5.45

Chips

$2.45

Bowl Tomatoes

$2.50

Tator Tots

$3.05

Mexican Baked Potato

$5.40

Mexican Baked Potato Supreme

$6.45

Soups

Ham&Beans Soup

$3.05+

Chili

$3.05+

Vegetable Soup

$3.05+

Soup of the Day

$3.05+

Tuesday: Broccoli & Cheese Soup Wednesday: Chicken & Noodle Soup Thursday: Loaded Potato Soup Friday: Chicken Dumpling Soup

Specials

Grilled Cheese Special

$5.15

Kid's

Kid's Chicken Strip

$6.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.50

Dinner Plates

21 Piece Shrimp

$10.10

Chicken Dinner

$10.10

Chopped Steak Dinner

$10.55

Haddock Dinner

$10.55

Dinner For 2

$22.65

Sliced Fruit Pie

Apple

$3.40

Apple Crumb

$3.40

Apple Walnut

$3.40

Sugar Free Apple

$3.75

Apricot

$3.40

Blackberry

$3.40

Black Raspberry

$3.75

Blueberry

$3.40

Blueberry Crumb

$3.40

Sugar Free Blueberry

$3.75

Cherry

$3.40

Cherry Almond

$3.40

Cherry Berry

$3.40

Sugar Free Cherry

$3.75

German Chocolate

$3.40

Gooseberry

$3.40

Mincemeat

$3.75

Peach

$3.40

Peach Crumb

$3.40

Sugar Free Peach

$3.75

Pecan

$3.40

Pumpkin

$3.40

Pumpkin Spice

$3.40

Raisin

$3.40

Rhubarb

$3.40

Strawberry Rhubarb

$3.40

Strawberry FRESH

$3.75

Strawberry BAKED

$3.40

Sugar Cream Slice

$3.25

Ice Cream Add-on

Ice Cream

$1.50

Pie Shots

Sugar Cream

$1.00

Apple Crumb

$1.00

Cherry

$1.00

Strawberry-Rhubarb

$1.00

Gooseberry

$1.00

Butterscotch

$1.00

Reese

$1.00Out of stock

Sugar Free Cherry

$1.00

Pie&Coffee

Pie&Coffee

$2.93
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are also a full service Bakery Café that makes 36 varieties of pie.

Location

100 N Cherry St, Winchester, IN 47394

Directions

