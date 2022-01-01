- Home
- /
- Winchester
- /
- Bakeries
- /
- MRS WICKS BAKERY & CAFE
MRS WICKS BAKERY & CAFE
No reviews yet
100 N Cherry St
Winchester, IN 47394
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
2 Egg Special
1/2 Sausage Gravy & Biscuit Special
Pancake Special
Sophia's Skillet
2 eggs scrambled, with fried potatoes, sausage crumbles, bell pepper and onion blend, shredded cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Wick's Bowl
2 eggs scrambled with fried potatoes, ham, bell pepper/onion blend, sausage gravy, and shredded cheddar cheese.
1/2 Chipped Beef Special
Pancakes
Sausage Gravy
Sandwiches
Sides
English Muffin
Biscuit
Bagel
Toast
cup blueberries
Banana
Strawberry Topping
Blueberry Topping
1/2 Oats
Oats
Oats&Toast
1/2 Grits
Grits
Grits & Toast
1/2 Mush
Mush
2 Pc. Bacon
3 Pc. Bacon
Sausage Patty
Ham
Sausge Links
3 per order
Hashbrowns
Fried Potatoes
Mayo
Peanut Butter
Cheese
Sausage Gravy Condiment
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Meatlovers Omelette
Ham, bacon, and sausage crumbles with cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fajita Omelette
Strips of grilled chicken fajita meat sautéed with butter and a bell pepper and onion blend. Shredded cheddar cheese on top. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Veggie Omelette
Bell pepper and onion blend with diced tomatoes and american cheese.
Western Omelette
Ham, diced tomato, and a bell pepper and onion blend.
Sausage Cheese Omelette
Ham Omelette
Bacon Omelette
Sausage Omelette
Omelette
Burgers
Alley Oop
Cheeseburger on grilled texas toast with cole slaw.
Wick's Melt
Cheeseburger on grilled texas toast, with swiss cheese, grilled onions, and bacon.
Western Burger
Cheeseburger on grilled texas toast with american cheese, barbeque sauce, bacon, onion ring
Swiss Burger
Cheeseburger on grilled texas toast with swiss cheese, grilled onions, and a mushroom/brown gravy sauce.
Hamburger
Double Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Double Cheese Burger
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Sandwiches
Hot Ham
Cold Ham
Hot Turkey
Cold Turkey
Club
Tuna Salad Sand
Chicken Salad Sand
Grilled Chicken Breast
Breaded Tenderloin
Grilled Tenderloin
Fish Tail
BBQ Pork
Hot Dog
Chili Dog
Hot dog topped with chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced onions.
B.L.T.
PNB Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese & Bacon
Grilled Cheese & Ham
Grilled Cheese & Turkey
Reuben
Belt TT
Favorites
Pita Pocket
Pita Pocket stuffed with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and strips of seasoned grilled chicken strips sautéed with onion and butter. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Condiment Charge
Nachos
Taco meat, diced tomatoes, bell pepper and onion blend, nacho cheese sauce and mozzarella cheese. Chips are on the side to dip in the nachos. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Chips&Cheese
Nacho Cheese sauce and mozzarella cheese. Chips served on the side.
Shrimp Only
21 Piece Popcorn Shrimp
Ch. Strips
Corn Muffin
Baker's Stew
Similar to beef stew; with carrots, potates, celery, green pepper, onion, peas. and beef stew meat. Served over a biscuit.
Dinner Roll
Cup Nacho Cheese
Wheat Bun
Extra Pita Meat
Salsa
Sour cream
Shrimp skewer
Chopped Steak
Ham packet
Salads
Chef Salad
Salad mix with ham, turkey, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Toss Salad
Lettuce mix with cheese, tomato, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Plate
A bed of shredded lettuce with a serving of our homemade chicken salad on top and surrounded with diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Tuna Salad Plate
A bed of shredded lettuce with a scoop of our homemade tuna salad on top, surrounded by diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Pasta Salad
Taco Salad
A bed of fresh made to order tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato, and onion. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Pita Salad
Salad mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and strips of seasoned chicken sautéed with onions and butter. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Chicken Strip Salad
Salad mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and crispy chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salad mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and grilled chicken breast. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Extra Dressing
Sides
Steak Fries
Criss Cross Fries
Onion Rings
Fried Potatoes
Cheese sticks
Sidewinders
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Cottage Cheese/tomato
Applesauce
Potato Salad
Baked Potato
Baked Pot with Cheese&Bacon
Chili Cheese Fries
Nacho Fries
Loaded Fries
Chips
Bowl Tomatoes
Tator Tots
Mexican Baked Potato
Mexican Baked Potato Supreme
Soups
Specials
Dinner Plates
Sliced Fruit Pie
Apple
Apple Crumb
Apple Walnut
Sugar Free Apple
Apricot
Blackberry
Black Raspberry
Blueberry
Blueberry Crumb
Sugar Free Blueberry
Cherry
Cherry Almond
Cherry Berry
Sugar Free Cherry
German Chocolate
Gooseberry
Mincemeat
Peach
Peach Crumb
Sugar Free Peach
Pecan
Pumpkin
Pumpkin Spice
Raisin
Rhubarb
Strawberry Rhubarb
Strawberry FRESH
Strawberry BAKED
Sugar Cream Slice
Ice Cream Add-on
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are also a full service Bakery Café that makes 36 varieties of pie.
100 N Cherry St, Winchester, IN 47394