American
Pizza

Red Front Inn New Paris

106 Reviews

$$

151 N Washington St

New Paris, OH 45347

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla Small

$9.95

Chicken Quesadilla Large

$13.95

Bread Sticks

$5.95

Pretzel Sticks

$7.75

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Mini Tacos

$7.25

Cheese Sticks

$8.25

Hot Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$7.25

Broccoli Poppers

$8.25

Hot Poppers

$8.25

Deep Fried Green Beans

$7.95

Deep Fried Pickles

$8.25

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$6.95

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Egg Rolls

$7.95

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95

Potato Skins

$8.25

Mexican Fries

$7.95

Red Front Chips

$5.50

Banana Peppers

$8.25

Wings

Oven-Baked Smoked (5) Wings

$8.95

Oven-Baked Smoked (10) Wings

$16.95

Oven-Baked Smoked (15) Wings

$23.95

Fried Hot (5) Wings

$8.95

Fried Hot (10) Wings

$16.95

Fried Hot (15) Wings

$23.95

Fried Mild (5) Wings

$7.95

Fried Mild (10) Wings

$14.95

Fried Mild (15) Wings

$19.95

Chicken Chunks (Small)

$7.50

Chicken Chunks (Large)

$11.25

Nachos

Nacho Chips

$6.25

Beef & Cheese Nachos

$8.95

Supreme Nachos

$10.95

Large Royal Nachos

$11.95

Chicken Nacho Supreme

$11.95

Salads

House Salad

$6.95

Small Dinner Salad

$4.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Breaded BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.95

Small Chef Salad

$6.25

Large Chef Salad

$8.95

Subs

Half Italian

$4.95

Full ltalian

$8.50

Half Turkey Club

$5.50

Full Turkey Club

$9.25

Half Baked Ham

$4.95

Full Baked Ham

$8.50

Half Stromboli

$4.95

Full Stromboli

$8.50

Half Chicken Club

$5.50

Full Chicken Club

$9.25

Half Philly Cheese Steak

$4.95

Full Philly Cheese Steak

$8.50

Half Veggie

$4.25

Full Veggie

$6.95

Half Pam's Italian

$5.50

Full Pam's Italian

$9.25

Half Rick's Philly

$5.50

Full Rick's Philly

$9.25

Half Super Steak

$4.75

Full Super Steak

$8.25

Half Mushroom Steak & Cheese

$4.75

Full Mushroom Steak & Cheese

$8.25

Half Steak Deluxe

$4.75

Full Steak Deluxe

$8.25

Half Western Steak

$4.75

Full Western Steak

$8.25

Steak And Cheese

$8.25

Half Steak And Cheese

$4.75

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$7.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

Tyler's Cheeseburger

$9.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.95

The Red Monster

$13.95

Hamburger

$7.25

Sandwiches

Breaded Chicken Patty

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.25

Grilled Turkey Melt

$8.50

Club Sandwich

$10.95

BLT

$7.50

Sloppy Joe

$5.50

Fish Sandwich

$9.25

Breaded Tenderloin

$7.95

Grilled Tenderloin

$8.95

Hot Dog

$3.50

Coney Dog

$7.25

Baskets

Shrimp

$9.95

Shrimp Basket

$14.50

Chicken Fillets

$7.95

Chicken Fillet Basket

$12.95

Battered Fish

$7.75

Battered Fish Basket

$12.25

Sides

Crinkle Fry

$2.95

Season Fry

$3.25

Onion Rings

$3.95

Chili

$3.25

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Slaw

$2.50

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Mexican

Bean Burrito

$6.95

Supreme Burrito

$8.95

Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Lg Chili Burrito

$10.95

Hard Taco

$2.50

Soft Taco

$2.75

Taco Dinner

$10.95

Large Taco Salad

$8.95

Dessert

8" Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.25

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.25

Lava Cake

$6.25

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids French Bread

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$2.75

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95

Extra Sides

Side Ranch

$1.25

Side Blue Cheese

$1.25

Side Red Pepper Ranch

$1.25

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.25

Side Queso Cheese

$1.25

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Salsa

$1.25

Side Teriyaki

$1.25

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.25

Side Garlic Butter

$1.25

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Side Honey Mustard

$1.25

Side Garlic Parmesan

$1.25

Side Sweet & Sour

$1.25

Side Blue Cheese

$1.25

Side Creamy Italian

$1.25

Side Golden Italian

$1.25

Side Lt Ranch

$1.25

Side Lt Italian

$1.25

Side Lt French

$1.25

Side 1000 Island

$1.25

Side Honey Mustard

$1.25

Side Poppy Seed

$1.25

Side Tarter Sauce

$1.25

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side Red Hot

$1.25

Side A1

$1.25

Side Mayo

$0.50

Red Pepper Relish

$0.50

Extra Banana Peppers

$0.25

Extra Jalapeno

$0.25

6" Pizzas

6" Build Your Own Pizza

$4.95

6" Deluxe

$7.50

6" Red Front Royal

$8.25

6" Meat Lovers

$8.25

6" Chicken Bacon

$8.25

6" Taco Pizza

$7.95

6" Hawaiian

$8.25

6" Pepperoni Delight

$6.95

6" Veggie

$6.95

6" Spicy Pineapple

$6.95

9" Pizzas

9" Build Your Own Pizza

$8.60

9" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

9" Deluxe

$12.50

9" Red Front Royal

$12.95

9" Meat Lovers

$12.95

9" Chicken Bacon

$12.95

9" Taco Pizza

$12.95

9" Hawaiian

$12.95

9" Pepperoni Delight

$11.75

9" Veggie

$11.25

9" Spicy Pineapple

$11.75

12" Pizzas

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$13.30

12" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

12" Deluxe

$18.50

12" Red Front Royal

$19.50

12" Meat Lovers

$19.50

12" Chicken Bacon

$19.50

12" Taco Pizza

$16.95

12" Pepperoni Delight

$16.25

12" Veggie

$16.25

12" Spicy Pineapple

$16.25

12" Hawaiian

$19.50

16" Pizzas

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$15.90

16" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

16" Deluxe

$22.95

16" Red Front Royal

$24.95

16" Meat Lovers

$24.95

16" Chicken Bacon

$24.95

16" Hawaiian

$24.95

16" Pepperoni Delight

$19.95

16" Veggie

$19.95

16" Spicy Pineapple

$19.95

20oz Coca-Cola Products

Coke 20oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.25

Sprite 20oz

$2.25

Barg's Root Beer 20oz

$2.25

Diet Caffeine Free Coke 20oz

$2.25Out of stock

Coke Zero 20oz

$2.25

Cherry Coke 20oz

$2.25

20oz Pepsi Products

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.25

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

Mt. Dew 20oz

$2.25

Diet Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.25

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.25

Aquafina 20oz

$2.25

Aquafina 1 Lt.

$2.95Out of stock

Pure Sweat Tea

$2.50

2 Liter Pepsi Products

Pepsi 2 Liter

$2.95

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$2.95Out of stock

Mt. Dew 2 Liter

$2.95

Diet Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$2.95

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$2.95

2 Liter Coca-Cola Products

Coke 2 Liter

$2.95

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.95

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned Bar & Grill serving the area for over 22 years.

Location

151 N Washington St, New Paris, OH 45347

Directions

Gallery
Red Front Inn image

