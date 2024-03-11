- Home
Ninja Hibachi & Burger 997 Henderson St #F
No reviews yet
997 Henderson St #F
Mt Olive, NC 28365
Food
Hibachi Rice Bowls
- Combo Bowl$14.00
Traditional Teppanyaki style meal. Comes with 2 different proteins, hibachi vegetables, and choice of rice.
- Chicken Bowl$9.00
Hibachi Grilled Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce and Your Choice of Rice or Vegetables.
- Steak Bowl$10.00
Hibachi Grilled Beef Ribeye Steak with Teriyaki Sauce and Your Choice of Rice or Vegetables.
- Shrimp Bowl$9.50
Hibachi Grilled Shrimp with Teriyaki Sauce and Your Choice of Rice or Vegetables.
- Grilled Fish Bowl$9.50
Hibachi Grilled White Fish with Teriyaki Sauce and Your Choice of Rice or Vegetables.
- Bulgogi Bowl$10.00
Korean Beef BBQ with Your Choice of Rice or Vegetables.
- Spicy Pork Bowl$9.00
Korean Style Red Pepper Pork with Your Choice of Rice or Vegetables.
- Vegetable Bowl$7.50
- Bibimbop$10.00
- Ninja Special Bowl$10.00
Breaded Fried Chicken Breast with Sweet and Spicy Sauces and Your Choice of Rice or Vegetables.
- Crack Chicken Bowl$9.00
Battered, Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh, Tossed in Our House Crack Sauce and Your Choice of Rice or Vegetables.
- Tokyo Steak Bowl$8.50
Tempura Fried Beef Ribeye Steak, tossed in house Ninja Sauce and Your Choice of Rice or Vegetables
- Chicken Nugget Bowl$8.50
Deep Fried Chicken Nuggets, Tossed in our House Ninja Sauce with Your Choice of Rice or Vegetables.