hot sandwiches

brisket nightmare

$12.00

maple bourban brisket/jack/cheddar/dill pickle/texas toast

Chicago Beef

$13.00

top round/au jus/gardinara/italian hot

Cubano

$10.00

mojo pork/ham/dill pickle/swiss/mustard/cuban bread

meatball sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

housemade meatballs/marinara/mozz/basil/sesame roll

munch double burger

$10.00

2 patties /lettuce/ tomato/ onion/ pickle/ cheese

munch single burger

$10.00

quater pound burger/lettuce/tom/onion/pickle/cheese

nashville hot

$11.00

buttermilk chicken/pickle/lettuce/ranch/ sesame roll

po boy

$11.00

cajun shrimp/lettuce/tomato/remoulade

Rueben

$11.99Out of stock

corned beef/swiss/kraut/1000 island/rye

sausage & peppers

$11.99Out of stock

sweet sausage/sweet peppers/carmelized onions/provolone

munch signature chopped sandwiches

chopped cheese

$11.00

burger/onion/american cheese/LTO/mayo/ketchup

philly

$14.99Out of stock

top round/onion/cheese whiz

greek gyro

$11.00

beef/tzatziki/LTO/feta

chicken bacon ranch

$11.00

cutlet/bacon/ranch/LTO/cheddar

veggie chopped chesse

$11.00

veggie burger/LTO/peppers/avocado/peper jack/chipotle

chopped jerk

$11.00

jerk chicken/french fries/slaw/jerk sauce

porchetta

$11.99Out of stock

fennel pork/broc.rabe/provolone/italian roll

sides

french fries

$5.00

housemade french fries

onion rings

$5.00Out of stock

housemade onion rings

pesto aricini

$7.00Out of stock

housemade aricine

mushroom bites

$7.00Out of stock

housemade croquettes w/mushroom/leaks

antipasta

$7.00Out of stock

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Cheddar, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Herb dressing

mac salad

$4.00

Elbows, mayo, celery, carrot, fresh herbs

potato salad

$4.00Out of stock

yukon potato, mayo, celery seed, mustard

tomato cucumber

$4.00Out of stock

tomato mozz

$5.00Out of stock

home fries

$4.00

coleslaw

$3.00

cold sandwiches

muffaletta

$10.00

ham/cappy/salami/provolone/LTO/peppers/ciabatta

the godfather

$10.00

prosciutto/fresh mozzarella /roasted peppers/arugula/EVOO

california turkey

$10.00

house roasted turkey/ cheddar/avocado/chipotle/pickled onion.

beef royale

$10.00

roast beef/ horseradish sauce /cheddar/lettuce/carmelized onions

BYOS

$5.00

salad

greek

$8.00

Mesculin lettuce, Feta, Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, red onion, roasted peppers

antipasta

$10.00

Romaine, Italian meats, provolone cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Gardiner

goat cheese

$12.00Out of stock

falafel

$12.00Out of stock

chopped

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, avocado, strawberries, pepper, tomato, onions, feta

bakery

cheesecake

$8.00

scone

$3.00

muffin

$3.00

cookies

$0.75

carrot cake

$6.50Out of stock

poptarts

$4.00

cupcakes

$2.50

brownies

$2.00

blondies

$2.00Out of stock

strawberry shortcake

$4.00Out of stock

biscuit

$2.00Out of stock

english muffin

$2.00Out of stock

3 cookies

$2.00

coffee

iced latte

$6.25

espresso shot - single

$1.50

espresso shot - double

$2.50

americano - small

$3.55

macchiato - small

$4.50

cappuccino - small

$4.50

frappuccino - small

$4.50

hot coffee mug

$2.00

hot coffee paper cup

$2.50

iced coffee

$4.00

hot latte

$4.00+

kids breakfast

french toast sticks

$3.00

kids breakfast sandwich

$3.00

silver dollar pancakes

$3.00

chocolate chip pancakes

$3.00

breakfast sandwiches

charger bomb

$8.00

bacon/sausage/fried egg/homefries/brioche roll

munch griddler

$8.00

bacon or sausage/egg/cheese/maple pancake

heuvos rancheros wrap

$8.99Out of stock

scrambled eggs/cheddar/black beans/pico/avocado

the spicy munch

$8.00Out of stock

egg/cheddar/chorizo/spicy arugula/white toast

green goddess

$8.00

over easy/avocado/spinach/bagel

cali breakfast

$8.00

turkey/avocado/pepperjack/arugula/chipotle/everything bagel

italian breakfast

$10.99Out of stock

over easy/proscuitto/sun dried toms/mozz/arugula/italian bread

titan sandwich

$8.00

fried chicken/hot honey/cheddar/biscuit

egg sandwich

$5.00

breakfast platters

prime rib hash

$13.00

2 eggs/toast

corned beef hash

$12.99Out of stock

2 eggs/toast

tuscan omelet

$11.00

homefries/toast

philly

$12.99Out of stock

homefries/toast

biscuits & gravy

$12.00

w/2 eggs any style

healthy omelet

$11.00

spinach/sun dried toms/feta/avocado/eggwhites

basic breakfast

$8.99

2 eggs/home fries/toast

french toast platter

$8.00

banana fosters

$8.00

banana/caramel/cream

PBJ

$8.00

berry jam/peanut sauce

tiramisu

$8.00

zab sauce/marscapone/chocolate/cream

pancake platter

$8.00

BYOO

$6.00

BYOB

$5.00

chips

bag of chips

$2.00

fruit

fruit

$1.00

N/A beverages

coke

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

diet coke

$2.00

ginger ale

$2.00

foxon park rootbeer

$3.00

foxon park diet white birch

$3.00

foxon park white birch

$3.00

orange juice

$2.00

bottle water

$1.00

retail

tshirt

$15.00

bag of coffee

$10.00