Murf's Gearbox Grill

Appetizers

Pretzels/ beer cheese

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries W/Cheese & Choice of Bacon

$5.99

Cheese Fries W/Cheese & Choice of Chili

$5.99

Potato Chips

$3.99

Nachos & Cheese

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Mushrooms

$3.99

Breaded Cauliflower

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Pickle Chips

$3.99

Pickle Fries

$3.99

Baby Bakers

$3.99

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Crinkle Fries

$3.99

Hush Puppies (6)

$2.49

Side Salad

$2.49

Appetizer Sampler

$6.99

Philly Fries

$8.99

Chili bowl

$2.99

Chili bowl loaded

$3.99

BBQ Nachos

$6.99

Extra sauce

$0.35

Tater Skins BBQ (6)

$6.95

Tater Skins Bacon (6)

$5.75

Cole Slaw (small black bowl)

$0.50

3 potato skins bacon

$2.88

3 potato skins bbq

$3.48

side of fries crinle

$1.50

side of fries cajun

$1.50

Cheese curds

$4.99

Loaded Baked potato w/ bbq

$9.99

Loaded baked potato w/ bacon

$8.99

Loaded baked potato w/ broccoli

$9.99

Broccoli

$1.50

Regular baked potato

$4.25

Side of onion petals

$1.99

Fish sticks

$3.99

Fried green tomatoes (4)

$6.49

1/2 order Fried green tomatoes (2)

$3.25

Cod Fish Nuggets (4)

$5.98

1/2 order Cod Fish Nuggets (2)

$3.00

Stuffed Tater (4)

$4.98

1/2 order Stuffed Tater (2)

$2.50

fish Fries 4oz.

$5.98

1/2 order fish fries 2oz

$3.00

Chicken bacon ranch fries

$7.99

Ravioli bites (6 per order)

$3.99

Cole slaw

$1.50

Chili cheese Nachos

$6.99

Chili cheese fries

$6.99

Wings

Bone-In & Fries(6)

$6.99

Bone-In & Fries(10)

$9.99

Boneless & Fries(8)

$9.99

Wing Sampler(10)

$7.99

Bone in .50 cent Wings

$0.50

Boneless wing sampler (10)

$7.99

Extra sauce

$0.35

Boneless .50 cent Wings

$0.50

1 Chicken Breast

$2.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

8oz. Burger with pepper jack cheese and American cheese and bacon. Garden on the side

Murf Burger

$8.99

Mini Murf Burger

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich & Fries

$6.99

BLT On Texas Toast & Fries

$5.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Top Dog

$5.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich 5Oz

$5.99

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich 8Oz

$8.99

Fish Basket

$7.99

8 Oz. Hamburger steak

$9.99

Shrimp &Fries

$9.99

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Extra sauce

$0.35

Pork Fritter Sandwich

$5.50

Sliders (2 per order)

$7.99

Sliders pulled pork 2 per order

$7.99

1 SLIDER

$4.00

Hot ham & cheese hoagie w/ chips

$10.99

Chicken Cordon bleu w/ chips

$11.95

5 Oz. Hamburger steak

$6.99

1 grilled chicken breast (no bread)

$2.25

Black & Blue burger 5 ox

$7.99

Black & Blue burger 8oz.

$9.50

Smoked pork 5 oz ( W/ FF & SLAW)

$5.99

Smoked pork 8 oz (W/ FF & SLAW)

$8.99

Fish sandwich

$5.99

Maggie's Blooming onion super sliders

$7.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99

Chicken Breast Salad

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.99

Taco Salad W/Burger & Sausage (Lg)

$7.99

Taco Salad W/Burger (Sm)

$5.99

BBQ Taco Salad (lg)

$8.99

BBQ Taco Salad ( sm)

$6.99

Boneless Wing Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$2.49

Extra dressing

$0.35

Desserts

Cheesecake(Sm)

$2.99

Cheesecake(Lg)

$3.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$4.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.99

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$3.99

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$2.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.29

Kids Meals

Chicken Tenders & Fries(2)

$4.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries(4)

$6.99

Kids Burger & Fries

$5.99

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.99

Extra sauce

$0.35

SPECIALS

Chili bowl

$4.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chili Dog

$4.00

8 oz. Ribeye dinner

$26.75Out of stock

Sauteed mushrooms

$2.01

Sirloin tip dinner

$20.04

Spaghetti dinner, w/ side salad and garlic toast

$10.99

14 oz. Ribeye dinner

$28.07Out of stock

Dry aged ribeye

$30.73Out of stock

Meatloaf dinner

$9.99

Chicken & dumplings

$9.99

16 oz. Sirloin dinner

$33.40

Smoked rib dinner

$13.36

Beef Manhattan

$9.99

Turkey and dressing

$9.99

Tacos (3per order)

$5.00

Fish dinner

$9.99

chicken salad special

$7.99

Beef Stew 8oz. w/ cornbread

$5.99

Beef Stew 12 oz. W/ cornbread

$7.99

Meatloaf dinnerw/ mashed potatoes, peas, roll

$9.99

Chicken pot pie

$9.99

Goulash w/ garlic toast

$9.99

Smoked brisket

$9.99

Meatballs and rice

$9.99

Chili and grilled cheese

$6.99

Baked ziti, side salad, garlic toast

$9.99

Reuben Sandwich

$9.99

Valentine Special

$48.00

Valentine Special

$25.00

Pinto beans w/ sauerkraut n weiners

$9.99

Pinto beans w/salmon patties

$9.99

Bowl of pintos

$5.99

Cincinnati Style Chili

$4.00

Soup Special

$6.99

Corned beef and cabbage

$9.99

Salmon pattie plate

$9.99

Chicken salad with grapes n nuts

$7.99

Sloppy Joe w/ Fries

$8.99

BBQ chicken special

$9.99

Cony dog w/ skyline chili/ ff

$8.99

Slaw dog W/ ff

$8.99

Ham n Swiss Croissant w chips

$7.99

Meatball sub w chips

$7.99

Chicken & dressing dinner

$9.99

Pork dinner

$9.99

Breakfast

Pork Platter

$8.50

Bacon Platter

$7.75

Sausage Platter

$7.75

Chicken Platter

$7.75

Biscuit (1)

$1.25

Pork Fritter (1)

$2.25

Bacon (2)

$1.50

Sausage (1)

$1.50

Chicken (1)

$1.00

Fried Potatoes

$1.50

Bowl of Sausage Gravy

$3.00

2 Biscuits w/ sausage Gravy

$4.95

Egg (1)

$1.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Toast (2)

$0.75

Bacon biscuit

$2.75

Chicken biscuit

$2.25

Sausage Biscuit

$2.75

Breakfast Pizza

$14.00

Pancakes 4 per order

$2.00

Maria special oatmeal/ plain yogurt

$2.19

Cinnamon rolls (3 per order)

$1.99

Maria's twat waffle

$3.00

Chili and Soups

5 oz. bowl of Chili

$4.00

12 oz. bpwl of Chili

$6.00

Cup of soup

$3.75

Bowl of soup

$5.65

Cup of soup w/ grilled cheese

$7.25

Bowl of soup w/ grilled cheese

$9.15

Cup of soup w/ side salad

$7.25

Bowl of soup w/ side salad

$8.14

Box Wine (Copy)

Bota Box Pinot Noir 5oz Glass

$6.00

Bota Box Moscato 5oz Glass

$6.00

Bota Box Chardonnay 5oz Glass

$6.00

Sangria

$3.00

Liquor

Adult Coffee

$2.00

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$4.50+

Amaretto Tea

$4.50

Appalachian Banana pudding

$4.50

Apple pie shine

$5.00

Appletini

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Banana Split

$7.00

Bayou Bliss

$6.00

BlackBerry Margarita

$7.00

Bloody brain

$6.00

Bloody Mary small

$5.50

Bloody Mary tall 220z.

$10.50

Blow Job

$3.50

Blue Devil

$7.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$3.00

Champagne

$3.50

Cherry Bomb

$3.00

Chocolate pie

$7.00

Cowgirl Up

$8.00

Crimson Tide

$6.00

Cucumber Craze

$8.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dancing Bear

$15.00

Faith special

$9.00

Good VS Evil

$7.00

Green tea shot

$8.00

Harvest Margarita

$6.00

Hot Nipple Shot

$3.50

Hot spiced cider

$6.00

IRISH LEMONADE

$8.00

Irish Tea

$9.00

Irish Trashcan

$10.50

Its Christmas charlie

$7.50

Jager bomb

$9.50

Jagermeister

$6.50+

Kamikaze

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Island Tea

$8.00

Love Spell

$6.00

Lunch box Bloody Mary

$9.00

MaibTai

$7.00

Malibu Beach

$8.00

Malibu Sunset

$8.00

Marg Special!

$4.00

Margarita

$5.00

Martini

$5.00

Mean Green

$7.00

Merry Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mr. Scrooge

$13.00

Murple

$7.00

New Year's Champagne

$0.40

Peyton Manning

$6.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Rattlesnake Bite

$6.00

Raven Shot

$5.50

Screaming orgasm

$8.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex on the beach

$7.00

Shamrocker

$6.00

Slime

$5.00

sponge bob

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Ultimate pina colada

$8.50

Vegas Bomb

$9.50

Washington Apple

$7.00

Watermelon Malibu

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$9.00

Wildcat 3 pointer

$4.50

Witches Brew

$7.00

420 special Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Creamsicle

$7.00

Malibu Rain

$7.00

White Tea shot

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.50+

Tito's

$5.50+

UV Blue

$4.50+

UV Orange

$4.50+

Dobra (well)

$4.50+

Svedka Vanilla Vodka

$5.50+

Hanson Cucumber Vodka

$6.50+

Hanson Habanero Vodka

$6.50+

Pink Lemonade Vodka

$9.50+

Svedka cherry limeade

$9.50+

Watermelon Absolute

$9.50+

Tanqueray

$6.50+

Taaka (well)

$4.50+

Captain Morgan

$4.00+

Malibu Coconut Rum

$4.50+

Cruzan Spiced Rum

$4.50+

Calypso Well

$4.50+

Bacardi

$5.50+

Malibu Strawberry

$5.00+

Malibu Watermelon

$5.00+

Parrot Bay

$4.50+

Corazon

$11.50+

Don Julio 70

$25.00+

Don Julio Silver

$10.50+

Jose Cuervo

$5.50+

Petron

$9.50+

Piedra Azul

$6.50+

Siete Legvas

$12.50+

Torada Gold (well)

$4.50+

Torada Silver (well)

$4.50+

Crown Royal

$7.50+

George Dickel

$4.50+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.50+

Seagram's VO

$5.50+

Heaven Hill 80 3 yr (well)

$4.50+

Sheep Dog PB

$4.50+

Crown Royal Apple

$7.50+

Crown Royal Vanilla

$7.50+

Green Briar

$6.50+

Forty Creek

$6.50+

Fireball

$4.50+

Southern Comfort

$2.50+

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50+

Makers Mark

$7.50+

Wild Turkey 81

$5.50+

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$5.50+

Heaven Hill 80 3 yr

$4.50+

Russell's Reserve

$10.50+

Buffalo Trace

$6.50+

Jim Beam

$5.50+

Wild Turkey 101

$5.50+

Weller Special Resereve 90

$7.00+

Blanton

$11.50+

Buffalo Cream

$7.50+

E.H. Taylor

$8.50+

Eagle Rare

$8.00+

WOODFORD RESERVE

$8.00+

Cavehill

$15.50+

Boxergrail

$15.50+

Dareringer

$15.50+

Heigold

$15.50+

Weller Full Proof

$15.50+

Knob Creek

$9.50+

Dickel Bourbon whiskey

$12.50+

Amaretto Di Saronno

$4.50+

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.50+

Boston Blue Curacao

$4.50+

DUB Banana

$4.50+

DUB Blue Curacao

$3.50+

DUB Butterscotch

$4.50+

DUB Coffee Liqueur

$4.50+

DUB Melon Liqueur

$4.50+

DUB Orange Curacao

$4.50+

DUB Peach Liqueur

$4.50+

DUB Raspberry Liqueur

$4.50+

Frangelico

$7.50+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Peach Schnapps

$4.50+

Rumpleminze

$7.50+

Sour Apple Liqueur

$4.50+

Strawberry Liqueur

$4.50+

Torada Triple Sec

$4.50+

Cointreau

$6.00+

Kahlua

$6.50+

Sugarland's Apple Pie

$5.00+

Sugarland's Blackberry

$4.50+

Sugarland's Cole's Punch

$4.50+

Sugarland's Silver Cloud

$4.50+

Sugarland's Strawberry Dream

$4.50+

Sugarland's Tickle's Cinnamon

$4.50+

Banana pudding

$8.00+

Bloody Mary Moonshine

$9.00+

Bacon Maple Moonshine

$8.00+

Electric Orange Moonshine

$8.00+

Dark Chocolate Moonshine

$8.00+

Inverhouse

$4.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00+

Champagne

Diora chardonnay

$8.00

Diora LA Petite Grace

$8.00

New years

$4.00+

Pitcher margarita

Blended margarita pitcher

$20.00

Sweet Tart Tuesday

All liquor drinks

-$1.00

Draft beer

16 oz. Bud light draft

$2.29

16 oz. Coors light draft

$2.29

16 oz. Miller lite draft

$2.29

16 oz. Michelob ultra draft

$2.54

16 oz. Blue Moon draft

$2.75

16 oz. Dos Equis draft

$2.75

22 oz. bud light draft

$3.55

22 oz. Miller light draft

$3.55

22 oz. Michelob ultra draft

$3.75

22 oz. Blue Moon draft

$3.88

22 0z. Dos Equis draft

$3.88

16 oz. Busch Light

$1.00

22 oz. Busch Light

$1.75

Margaritas draft

$4.00

16 oz IPA

$4.50

22 oz. IPA

$6.75

22 oz. Coors light draft

$3.36

16 oz Yuengling

$2.78

22 oz yuengling

$3.05

Can beer

Busch light can

$1.83

Natural light can

$1.83

Twisted tea can

$2.00

Modelo Chelada can

$2.77

Natural Light Seltzer can

$2.00

Busch Ice can

$1.83

Mike's Harder Mango can

$3.50

Bud Light Seltzer can

$2.25

Michelob ultra

$2.00

Bud light can special

$2.00

Busch lite apple

$2.00

Bottle beer

Angry Orchard bottle

$2.77

Angry Orchard Rose bottle

$2.77

Bud Light bottle

$2.29

Bud Light Lime bottle

$2.75

Bud Light Orange bottle

$2.75

Bud Light Pony bottle

$1.37

Budweiser bottle

$2.29

Busch Light bottle

$1.93

Coors Light bottle

$2.29

Corona Extra bottle

$2.77

Corona Premier bottle

$2.77

Dos Equis bottle

$2.77

Estrella Jalisco bottle

$2.77

Heineken bottle

$2.77

Land Shark bottle

$2.77

Michelob Ultra bottle

$2.54

Michelob Ultra Infusion bottle

$2.54

Michelob Ultra Gold bottle

$2.54

Miller Lite bottle

$2.29

Modelo bottle

$2.77

Moosehead bottle

$2.77

Natural Light bottle

$2.25

PBR bottle

$1.83

Redds Apple Ale bottle

$2.77

Stella bottle

$2.77

Yuengling bottle

$2.77

Yuengling Light bottle

$2.77

Guinness

$4.00

Stella Cider

$3.00

Dragons Milk

$6.50

Wine Coolers

Bootlegger Blue Raspberry

$3.66

Bootlegger Grape

$3.66

Bootlegger Peach

$3.66

Jack Daniels Peach

$4.00

Mikes Hard Black Cherry

$2.77

Mikes Original

$2.77

Red White, n Berry

$2.77

Smirnoff Grape

$2.77

Smirnoff Original

$2.77

Smirnoff Screwdriver

$2.77

Twisted Tea

$2.77

White Claw

$3.00

Berry vodka sparkling seltzer

$3.75

Keg Beer

Bud Lt 1/2 BBL

$170.00

Budweiser 1/2 BBL

$170.00

Mich Ultra 1/2 BBL

$170.00

Natural Lt 1/2 BBl

$170.00

Busch lite

$170.00

Package Beer

Angry Orchard 6 pck

$8.17

PBR 6 pck

$5.68

Bud Light 6 pck

$6.93

Budweiser 6 pck

$6.93

Busch Ice cans Case

$17.25

Busch Light 6 pck

$5.68

Coors Light 6 pck

$6.93

Corona Extra 6 pck

$9.07

Corona Premier 6 pck

$9.07

Dos Equis 6pck

$9.07

Heineken 6 pck

$9.07

Mich Ultra 6 pck

$7.49

Mikes Hard Lemonade 6 pck

$8.17

Miller Light 6 pck

$6.93

Natural Light 6 pck

$5.45

Redds Apple Ale 6 pck

$8.17

Smirnoff 6 pck

$8.17

Busch Ice Can 12 pk

$8.65

White claw 6pk

$13.50

12 pack bud light cans

$13.49

Twisted tea 12 pack

$13.86

6 pack Bud Light

$6.99

HAPPY HOUR

Bud Light

$1.15

Blue Moon

$1.38

Coors Light

$1.15

Dos Equis

$1.38

Mich Ultra

$1.27

Miller Lite

$1.15

Margarita

$3.00

IPA

$2.25

Pitcher draft beer

Bud light pitcher

$8.00

Coors light pitcher

$8.00

Miller light pitcher

$8.00

Yee haw IPA pitcher

$10.00

Michelobe ultra pitcher

$9.00

Blue moon pitcher

$10.00

Sam Adams pitcher

$10.00

Does Equis pitcher

$10.00

Gypsy Circus Cider pitcher

$19.00

Bucket bottle beer

Angry Orchard bucket

$13.00

Angry Orchard Rose bucket

$13.00

Bud light bucket

$10.00

Bud light orange bucket

$10.00

Bud light pony bucket

$6.00

Budweiser bucket

$10.00

Busch light bucket

$9.00

Coors light bucket

$10.00

Corona Extra bucket

$13.00

Corona Premium bucket

$13.00

Does Equis bucket

$13.00

Estrella Jalisco bucket

$13.00

Heineken bucket

$13.00

Landshark bucket

$13.00

Michelob Ultra bucket

$12.00

Michelob Ultra Gold bucket

$12.00

Miller light bucket

$10.00

Modelo bucket

$13.00

Moosehead bucket

$13.00

Natural light bucket

$10.00

PBR bucket

$8.00

Redd's Apple Ale bucket

$13.00

Stella bucket

$13.00

Yuengling bucket

$13.00

Yuengling light bucket

$13.00

Guiness bucket

$19.00

Smirnoff

$13.00

Keg of beer (pre order only)

Bud light keg

$170.00

Coors Light

$170.00

Deposit on taps

$50.00

Superbowl Party

Wristband

$25.00

Gift Certficate

$20.00

Canned

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Bottled water

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Monster

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

Sprite

$1.59

Coke

$1.59

Diet Coke

$1.59

Mellow Yellow

$1.59

Dr. Pepper

$1.59

Fruit Punch

$1.59

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.59

Unsweet Tea

$1.59

Kids

Kids Coke

$0.99

Kids Sprite

$0.99

Kids Mellow yellow

$0.99

Kids Dr. Pepper

$0.99

Kids Fruit Punch

$0.99

Kids Sweet tea

$0.99

Kids Unsweet tea

$0.99

Water

Fountain water

Cofee

Regular coffee

$1.50

Large coffee

$1.50

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Grapefruit juice (can)

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

26383 Scott Hwy, Winfield, TN 37892

Directions

