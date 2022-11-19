Murf's Gearbox Grill
237 Reviews
$$
26383 Scott Hwy
Winfield, TN 37892
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Pretzels/ beer cheese
$3.99
Cheese Fries
$4.99
Cheese Fries W/Cheese & Choice of Bacon
$5.99
Cheese Fries W/Cheese & Choice of Chili
$5.99
Potato Chips
$3.99
Nachos & Cheese
$3.99
Jalapeno Poppers
$3.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$3.99
Mushrooms
$3.99
Breaded Cauliflower
$3.99
Onion Rings
$3.99
Pickle Chips
$3.99
Pickle Fries
$3.99
Baby Bakers
$3.99
Cajun Fries
$3.99
Crinkle Fries
$3.99
Hush Puppies (6)
$2.49
Side Salad
$2.49
Appetizer Sampler
$6.99
Philly Fries
$8.99
Chili bowl
$2.99
Chili bowl loaded
$3.99
BBQ Nachos
$6.99
Extra sauce
$0.35
Tater Skins BBQ (6)
$6.95
Tater Skins Bacon (6)
$5.75
Cole Slaw (small black bowl)
$0.50
3 potato skins bacon
$2.88
3 potato skins bbq
$3.48
side of fries crinle
$1.50
side of fries cajun
$1.50
Cheese curds
$4.99
Loaded Baked potato w/ bbq
$9.99
Loaded baked potato w/ bacon
$8.99
Loaded baked potato w/ broccoli
$9.99
Broccoli
$1.50
Regular baked potato
$4.25
Side of onion petals
$1.99
Fish sticks
$3.99
Fried green tomatoes (4)
$6.49
1/2 order Fried green tomatoes (2)
$3.25
Cod Fish Nuggets (4)
$5.98
1/2 order Cod Fish Nuggets (2)
$3.00
Stuffed Tater (4)
$4.98
1/2 order Stuffed Tater (2)
$2.50
fish Fries 4oz.
$5.98
1/2 order fish fries 2oz
$3.00
Chicken bacon ranch fries
$7.99
Ravioli bites (6 per order)
$3.99
Cole slaw
$1.50
Chili cheese Nachos
$6.99
Chili cheese fries
$6.99
Wings
Burgers & Sandwiches
8oz. Burger with pepper jack cheese and American cheese and bacon. Garden on the side
Murf Burger
$8.99
Mini Murf Burger
$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich & Fries
$6.99
BLT On Texas Toast & Fries
$5.99
Philly Cheese Steak
$9.99
Top Dog
$5.99Out of stock
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich 5Oz
$5.99
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich 8Oz
$8.99
Fish Basket
$7.99
8 Oz. Hamburger steak
$9.99
Shrimp &Fries
$9.99
Smothered Chicken Sandwich
$7.99
Extra sauce
$0.35
Pork Fritter Sandwich
$5.50
Sliders (2 per order)
$7.99
Sliders pulled pork 2 per order
$7.99
1 SLIDER
$4.00
Hot ham & cheese hoagie w/ chips
$10.99
Chicken Cordon bleu w/ chips
$11.95
5 Oz. Hamburger steak
$6.99
1 grilled chicken breast (no bread)
$2.25
Black & Blue burger 5 ox
$7.99
Black & Blue burger 8oz.
$9.50
Smoked pork 5 oz ( W/ FF & SLAW)
$5.99
Smoked pork 8 oz (W/ FF & SLAW)
$8.99
Fish sandwich
$5.99
Maggie's Blooming onion super sliders
$7.99
Salads
Desserts
Kids Meals
SPECIALS
Chili bowl
$4.00
Hot Dog
$3.00
Chili Dog
$4.00
8 oz. Ribeye dinner
$26.75Out of stock
Sauteed mushrooms
$2.01
Sirloin tip dinner
$20.04
Spaghetti dinner, w/ side salad and garlic toast
$10.99
14 oz. Ribeye dinner
$28.07Out of stock
Dry aged ribeye
$30.73Out of stock
Meatloaf dinner
$9.99
Chicken & dumplings
$9.99
16 oz. Sirloin dinner
$33.40
Smoked rib dinner
$13.36
Beef Manhattan
$9.99
Turkey and dressing
$9.99
Tacos (3per order)
$5.00
Fish dinner
$9.99
chicken salad special
$7.99
Beef Stew 8oz. w/ cornbread
$5.99
Beef Stew 12 oz. W/ cornbread
$7.99
Meatloaf dinnerw/ mashed potatoes, peas, roll
$9.99
Chicken pot pie
$9.99
Goulash w/ garlic toast
$9.99
Smoked brisket
$9.99
Meatballs and rice
$9.99
Chili and grilled cheese
$6.99
Baked ziti, side salad, garlic toast
$9.99
Reuben Sandwich
$9.99
Valentine Special
$48.00
Valentine Special
$25.00
Pinto beans w/ sauerkraut n weiners
$9.99
Pinto beans w/salmon patties
$9.99
Bowl of pintos
$5.99
Cincinnati Style Chili
$4.00
Soup Special
$6.99
Corned beef and cabbage
$9.99
Salmon pattie plate
$9.99
Chicken salad with grapes n nuts
$7.99
Sloppy Joe w/ Fries
$8.99
BBQ chicken special
$9.99
Cony dog w/ skyline chili/ ff
$8.99
Slaw dog W/ ff
$8.99
Ham n Swiss Croissant w chips
$7.99
Meatball sub w chips
$7.99
Chicken & dressing dinner
$9.99
Pork dinner
$9.99
Breakfast
Pork Platter
$8.50
Bacon Platter
$7.75
Sausage Platter
$7.75
Chicken Platter
$7.75
Biscuit (1)
$1.25
Pork Fritter (1)
$2.25
Bacon (2)
$1.50
Sausage (1)
$1.50
Chicken (1)
$1.00
Fried Potatoes
$1.50
Bowl of Sausage Gravy
$3.00
2 Biscuits w/ sausage Gravy
$4.95
Egg (1)
$1.00
Add Cheese
$1.00
Toast (2)
$0.75
Bacon biscuit
$2.75
Chicken biscuit
$2.25
Sausage Biscuit
$2.75
Breakfast Pizza
$14.00
Pancakes 4 per order
$2.00
Maria special oatmeal/ plain yogurt
$2.19
Cinnamon rolls (3 per order)
$1.99
Maria's twat waffle
$3.00
Chili and Soups
Box Wine (Copy)
Liquor
Adult Coffee
$2.00
Alabama Slammer
$6.00
Amaretto Sour
$4.50+
Amaretto Tea
$4.50
Appalachian Banana pudding
$4.50
Apple pie shine
$5.00
Appletini
$6.50
Bahama Mama
$7.00
Banana Split
$7.00
Bayou Bliss
$6.00
BlackBerry Margarita
$7.00
Bloody brain
$6.00
Bloody Mary small
$5.50
Bloody Mary tall 220z.
$10.50
Blow Job
$3.50
Blue Devil
$7.00
Buttery Nipple Shot
$3.00
Champagne
$3.50
Cherry Bomb
$3.00
Chocolate pie
$7.00
Cowgirl Up
$8.00
Crimson Tide
$6.00
Cucumber Craze
$8.00
Daiquiri
$7.00
Dancing Bear
$15.00
Faith special
$9.00
Good VS Evil
$7.00
Green tea shot
$8.00
Harvest Margarita
$6.00
Hot Nipple Shot
$3.50
Hot spiced cider
$6.00
IRISH LEMONADE
$8.00
Irish Tea
$9.00
Irish Trashcan
$10.50
Its Christmas charlie
$7.50
Jager bomb
$9.50
Jagermeister
$6.50+
Kamikaze
$5.50
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Liquid Marijuana
$8.00
Long Island Tea
$8.00
Love Spell
$6.00
Lunch box Bloody Mary
$9.00
MaibTai
$7.00
Malibu Beach
$8.00
Malibu Sunset
$8.00
Marg Special!
$4.00
Margarita
$5.00
Martini
$5.00
Mean Green
$7.00
Merry Margarita
$8.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Mr. Scrooge
$13.00
Murple
$7.00
New Year's Champagne
$0.40
Peyton Manning
$6.00
Pina Colada
$7.00
Pineapple Upside Down
$6.00
Rattlesnake Bite
$6.00
Raven Shot
$5.50
Screaming orgasm
$8.00
Screwdriver
$5.00
Sex on the beach
$7.00
Shamrocker
$6.00
Slime
$5.00
sponge bob
$6.00
Tequila Sunrise
$5.00
Ultimate pina colada
$8.50
Vegas Bomb
$9.50
Washington Apple
$7.00
Watermelon Malibu
$7.00
Whiskey Sour
$5.00
White Russian
$9.00
Wildcat 3 pointer
$4.50
Witches Brew
$7.00
420 special Liquid Marijuana
$5.00
Creamsicle
$7.00
Malibu Rain
$7.00
White Tea shot
$6.00
Grey Goose
$6.50+
Tito's
$5.50+
UV Blue
$4.50+
UV Orange
$4.50+
Dobra (well)
$4.50+
Svedka Vanilla Vodka
$5.50+
Hanson Cucumber Vodka
$6.50+
Hanson Habanero Vodka
$6.50+
Pink Lemonade Vodka
$9.50+
Svedka cherry limeade
$9.50+
Watermelon Absolute
$9.50+
Tanqueray
$6.50+
Taaka (well)
$4.50+
Captain Morgan
$4.00+
Malibu Coconut Rum
$4.50+
Cruzan Spiced Rum
$4.50+
Calypso Well
$4.50+
Bacardi
$5.50+
Malibu Strawberry
$5.00+
Malibu Watermelon
$5.00+
Parrot Bay
$4.50+
Corazon
$11.50+
Don Julio 70
$25.00+
Don Julio Silver
$10.50+
Jose Cuervo
$5.50+
Petron
$9.50+
Piedra Azul
$6.50+
Siete Legvas
$12.50+
Torada Gold (well)
$4.50+
Torada Silver (well)
$4.50+
Crown Royal
$7.50+
George Dickel
$4.50+
Jack Daniels
$6.00+
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$7.50+
Seagram's VO
$5.50+
Heaven Hill 80 3 yr (well)
$4.50+
Sheep Dog PB
$4.50+
Crown Royal Apple
$7.50+
Crown Royal Vanilla
$7.50+
Green Briar
$6.50+
Forty Creek
$6.50+
Fireball
$4.50+
Southern Comfort
$2.50+
Bulleit Bourbon
$7.50+
Makers Mark
$7.50+
Wild Turkey 81
$5.50+
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$5.50+
Heaven Hill 80 3 yr
$4.50+
Russell's Reserve
$10.50+
Buffalo Trace
$6.50+
Jim Beam
$5.50+
Wild Turkey 101
$5.50+
Weller Special Resereve 90
$7.00+
Blanton
$11.50+
Buffalo Cream
$7.50+
E.H. Taylor
$8.50+
Eagle Rare
$8.00+
WOODFORD RESERVE
$8.00+
Cavehill
$15.50+
Boxergrail
$15.50+
Dareringer
$15.50+
Heigold
$15.50+
Weller Full Proof
$15.50+
Knob Creek
$9.50+
Dickel Bourbon whiskey
$12.50+
Amaretto Di Saronno
$4.50+
Bailey's Irish Cream
$7.50+
Boston Blue Curacao
$4.50+
DUB Banana
$4.50+
DUB Blue Curacao
$3.50+
DUB Butterscotch
$4.50+
DUB Coffee Liqueur
$4.50+
DUB Melon Liqueur
$4.50+
DUB Orange Curacao
$4.50+
DUB Peach Liqueur
$4.50+
DUB Raspberry Liqueur
$4.50+
Frangelico
$7.50+
Jagermeister
$6.00+
Peach Schnapps
$4.50+
Rumpleminze
$7.50+
Sour Apple Liqueur
$4.50+
Strawberry Liqueur
$4.50+
Torada Triple Sec
$4.50+
Cointreau
$6.00+
Kahlua
$6.50+
Sugarland's Apple Pie
$5.00+
Sugarland's Blackberry
$4.50+
Sugarland's Cole's Punch
$4.50+
Sugarland's Silver Cloud
$4.50+
Sugarland's Strawberry Dream
$4.50+
Sugarland's Tickle's Cinnamon
$4.50+
Banana pudding
$8.00+
Bloody Mary Moonshine
$9.00+
Bacon Maple Moonshine
$8.00+
Electric Orange Moonshine
$8.00+
Dark Chocolate Moonshine
$8.00+
Inverhouse
$4.00+
Johnnie Walker Black
$8.00+
Pitcher margarita
Sweet Tart Tuesday
Draft beer
16 oz. Bud light draft
$2.29
16 oz. Coors light draft
$2.29
16 oz. Miller lite draft
$2.29
16 oz. Michelob ultra draft
$2.54
16 oz. Blue Moon draft
$2.75
16 oz. Dos Equis draft
$2.75
22 oz. bud light draft
$3.55
22 oz. Miller light draft
$3.55
22 oz. Michelob ultra draft
$3.75
22 oz. Blue Moon draft
$3.88
22 0z. Dos Equis draft
$3.88
16 oz. Busch Light
$1.00
22 oz. Busch Light
$1.75
Margaritas draft
$4.00
16 oz IPA
$4.50
22 oz. IPA
$6.75
22 oz. Coors light draft
$3.36
16 oz Yuengling
$2.78
22 oz yuengling
$3.05
Can beer
Bottle beer
Angry Orchard bottle
$2.77
Angry Orchard Rose bottle
$2.77
Bud Light bottle
$2.29
Bud Light Lime bottle
$2.75
Bud Light Orange bottle
$2.75
Bud Light Pony bottle
$1.37
Budweiser bottle
$2.29
Busch Light bottle
$1.93
Coors Light bottle
$2.29
Corona Extra bottle
$2.77
Corona Premier bottle
$2.77
Dos Equis bottle
$2.77
Estrella Jalisco bottle
$2.77
Heineken bottle
$2.77
Land Shark bottle
$2.77
Michelob Ultra bottle
$2.54
Michelob Ultra Infusion bottle
$2.54
Michelob Ultra Gold bottle
$2.54
Miller Lite bottle
$2.29
Modelo bottle
$2.77
Moosehead bottle
$2.77
Natural Light bottle
$2.25
PBR bottle
$1.83
Redds Apple Ale bottle
$2.77
Stella bottle
$2.77
Yuengling bottle
$2.77
Yuengling Light bottle
$2.77
Guinness
$4.00
Stella Cider
$3.00
Dragons Milk
$6.50
Wine Coolers
Keg Beer
Package Beer
Angry Orchard 6 pck
$8.17
PBR 6 pck
$5.68
Bud Light 6 pck
$6.93
Budweiser 6 pck
$6.93
Busch Ice cans Case
$17.25
Busch Light 6 pck
$5.68
Coors Light 6 pck
$6.93
Corona Extra 6 pck
$9.07
Corona Premier 6 pck
$9.07
Dos Equis 6pck
$9.07
Heineken 6 pck
$9.07
Mich Ultra 6 pck
$7.49
Mikes Hard Lemonade 6 pck
$8.17
Miller Light 6 pck
$6.93
Natural Light 6 pck
$5.45
Redds Apple Ale 6 pck
$8.17
Smirnoff 6 pck
$8.17
Busch Ice Can 12 pk
$8.65
White claw 6pk
$13.50
12 pack bud light cans
$13.49
Twisted tea 12 pack
$13.86
6 pack Bud Light
$6.99
HAPPY HOUR
Pitcher draft beer
Bucket bottle beer
Angry Orchard bucket
$13.00
Angry Orchard Rose bucket
$13.00
Bud light bucket
$10.00
Bud light orange bucket
$10.00
Bud light pony bucket
$6.00
Budweiser bucket
$10.00
Busch light bucket
$9.00
Coors light bucket
$10.00
Corona Extra bucket
$13.00
Corona Premium bucket
$13.00
Does Equis bucket
$13.00
Estrella Jalisco bucket
$13.00
Heineken bucket
$13.00
Landshark bucket
$13.00
Michelob Ultra bucket
$12.00
Michelob Ultra Gold bucket
$12.00
Miller light bucket
$10.00
Modelo bucket
$13.00
Moosehead bucket
$13.00
Natural light bucket
$10.00
PBR bucket
$8.00
Redd's Apple Ale bucket
$13.00
Stella bucket
$13.00
Yuengling bucket
$13.00
Yuengling light bucket
$13.00
Guiness bucket
$19.00
Smirnoff
$13.00
Keg of beer (pre order only)
Canned
Iced Tea
Kids
Water
Attributes and Amenities
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Sports
Groups
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
26383 Scott Hwy, Winfield, TN 37892
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sidelines Bar and Grill - LaFollette
No Reviews
2239 Jacksboro Pike LaFollette, TN 37766
View restaurant
The Wrigley - 207 S. Main St. - Corbin, Kentucky
4.7 • 1,191
207 S Main St Corbin, KY 40701
View restaurant
More near Winfield
Corbin
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Knoxville
Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
Livingston
No reviews yet
Alcoa
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Kodak
No reviews yet
Maryville
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.