Murphy's Mountain Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Chef Rand was trained in fine dining and worked for over 15 years in upscale kitchens. He took this experience and the desire to create a more relaxed environment to create casual, comfortable restaurant concepts. At Murphy’s Mountain Grill you’ll experience the meticulous detail and multidimensional flavors characteristic of fine dining placed in a casual mountain atmosphere. Your senses are sure to be delighted!
27906 Highway 74, Evergreen, CO 80439
