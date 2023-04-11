My Sister's Fault
10 Southwest Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
My Sister's Fault All Day
Empanadas & Appetizers
Mixed Box of Empanadas
Inludes 1 beef, 1 chalupa, 1 chicken, 1 cheesedog, 1 pizza) NOT EXCHANGABLE
Beef Empanada
Savory Ground Beef (91/8) with a hint of potato. Please order hot sauces if needed under the "sauces" section. We recommend Mami's Sauce with it!
Chicken Empanada
Shredded Chicken Breast with a hint of potato. Please order side of hot sauce under hot sauce section. We recommend chicken empanadas with BBQ Sauce!!!!
Chalupa Empanada
Our version of a chalupa is on a empanada filled with beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheddar cheese... Is like a portable taco salad! If prefer chicken instead please leave a comment. (not recommended but if you don't mind messy go for it)
Pionono Empanada
Ground Beef, Sweet Plantain & Cream Cheese. The empanada that best describe the sisters with the sweet & savory flavor!
Cheesedog Empanada
Made with 100% BEEF HOT DOG and American cheese deep fried to perfection is our version if pig in a blanket!
Veggie Empanada
Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms & Spinach with a homemade Parmesan and Mozarella cheese Sauce
Sorullos- Deep Fried Corn Meal
Deep Fried Corn meal filled with cheese - Imported from Puerto Rico
Dominican Fried Cheese (10)
10 Count Dominican Fried Cheese served with a side of Guava Jelly
Side of Sweet Planatains
Ripe Sweet Plantains
Plantain Chips with Garlic (Goya)
Large Bag of Goya Plantain Chips
Side of Sauces
Choose your favorite dipping sauce
Mini Nutella Empanadas
5 count of mini Nutella empanadas dusted with powder sugar. Perfect to share or to satisfy that sweet tooth at the end of your meal.
Dinner Rolls de Sobao Bread
7-10 count of Pan Sobao Dinner Rolls - 24 hour noticed required
Pizza Empanada
Mozarella Cheese & Sauce (imported)
Pan Sobao (2 Loafs of Bread)
Our made in house Puerto Rican soft & sweet bread sold by the pound.
Rice & Platters of the Day
Side of Rice of the Day: Arroz con Gandules/ Pigeon Peas Rice
Please read: Our rice of the day may contain pork or ham products. Friday’s is our (porkless) rice day! We are committed to serve a variety of rice's made without pork products on Fridays. Friday Rice: Yellow Rice with Chicken
Empanadas & Rice Platter (your choice of empanadas)
10 oz of rice served with your favorite empanadas!!! You can pick from the preset menu or pick your 3 and leave a comment.
Rice Platter & Pernil (Shredded Pork Shoulder)
Rice of the day served with slowly cooked pork served with 3-4 sweet plantains, a little lettuce and tomato.
Eggs, Plantains & Avocado Served with Rice of the Day Platter
2 FRIED EGGS (please leave in the comments how will you like your eggs cooked) served with rice of the day, 3 sweet plantains and avocado.
Side of Pork (Pernil)
Our Caribbean flavored slowly cooked Pork shoulder served the size of your choice (includes fatty tissue) if prefer more or less fat please leave in the comments.
Breakfast All Day
Bacon Pounder
3 Eggs Scrambled, 3 american cheese and the rest is BACON!!!! (about 10-12 slices) Served in your choice of bread or wrap, platter
Criollo Sandwich
2 fried eggs, Ham, American, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Ketchup served in your choice of
Turkey, Avo, Jalapeno & Bacon
Fried Eggs, Turkey, Muenster Cheese, Avocados, Jalapenos, Bacon and May
Early Bird Desayuno Platter
2 Fried Eggs (please specified how will you like eggs cooked) 4 pieces of Sobao Bread 0r 2 slices of low carb bread 8 tater tots 2 slices of bacon NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!!! AVAILABLE UNTIL 1030am Tues-Sat
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 fried eggs and your choice of cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 Fried Eggs, bacon, your choice of cheese served in bread, wrap or platter
Salami & Dominican Cheese Sandwich
2 eggs, dominican cheese, domincan salami and mayo ketchup sauce
Jamming Bacon Burrito
2 scrambled eggs, 3 slices of bacon, 6 tater tots and cheese wrapped in a burrito. choose between low carb or regular.
Veggie, Egg & Cheese Burrito
2 scrambled eggs, green peppers, onion & tomato 6 tater tots and cheese.
Turkey, Egg & Cheese
Sliced Turkey Breast, eggs and cheese served with your choice of bread or low carb
Guava, Bacon, Egg & Dominican Cheese
Scrambled eggs, Bacon, dominican fried cheese, with a tangy guava sauce, dusted with powdered sugar.
Ham & Cheese Melt
Simple! American Cheese and Ham grilled in a sobao bread sandwich. Please leave a comment if prefer low carb.
HAM, EGG & CHEESE
2 Fried Eggs, Ham, your choice of cheese served in bread, wrap or platter
Ava's Grilled Cheese
4 slices of American served in Pan Sobao, melted (please leave a comment if prefer low carb bread)
Jalapeno Grilled Cheese
Swiss, Muenster & American served with a good amount of jalapenos grilled.
Dominican Mamma Platter
Pork, Salami, Dominican Cheese, eggs, sweet plantain and avocados
Avocado Toast in Low Carb Bread
two slices of low carb bread toasted served with fresh avocados, salt & pepper. Add toppings to elevate the experience!
Nutella Sandwich
Nutella Grilled in Pan Sobao (Bread) dusted with Powder Sugar
Traditional Breakfast
This is our typical Puerto Rican Breakfast. 3 eggs scrambled with chopped ham, onions, green peppers & tomato
Kielbasa, Egg & Cheese
2 eggs, beef kielbasa and your choice of cheese.
BLT SANDWICH
8 slices of bacon, Lettuce & Tomato served in our sweet and soft pan sobao or low carb. (it does not include mayo or any other condiments) Please choose extra condiments in the menu below.
Side of Tostadas de Pan (8)
8 small pieces of pan sobao toasted.
MAKE YOUR OWN (Sand, Wrap, Salad)
Choose Between Bread, Platter, Salad or Low Carb then add all your favorite ingredients
Not a Meat Eater!!! Create Your Own
Pick Your Ingredients and Create Your Own Meatless Sandwich, Burrito or Salad
Michael's Chorizo
3 Scrambled eggs cooked with chopped up chorizo, served with Jalapenos, Muensters Cheese, Avocados and Mayo.
Gary's Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Pork, Bacon, Avocado, Jalapeno, Sweet Pickle & American Cheese created by one of our favorite customers Gary!
Cubanos & More Specialties
Cubano Controversial
Our version of a Cubano sandwich and why is controversial? Because we served it in our sweet & soft made in house sobao bread, Ham, Swiss, Sweet Pickles and Mustard.
Sister's Cubano
Slowly Cooked Pork, Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup and potato sticks served in a sandwich.
Pastrami Lover's
Chopped Pastrami served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Swiss.
Tripleta Classica (triple meat)
Chopped Pastrami, Ham & Pork, lettuce, cheddar, mayo, ketchup and potato sticks in a 6 inch Sandwich made with our sweet & soft bread.
Turkey & Bacon
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
Phillip Pastrami
Chopped Pastrami, Green Peppers, Onions, Muensters Cheese, Mayo and Jalapenos
Brother Sandwich
Ham, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Ketchup and Potato Sticks served in our Pan Sobao
BBQ Pulled Pork
Our Sweet and Tangy BBQ Pulled Pork is served with Sweet Pickles in our soft & sweet pan sobao. Don't want soggy bread? we can serve it on the side for you if request it.
Low Carb Cubano with Eggs Platter
2 fried eggs, served with our slowly cooked pork, ham, swiss, mustard, sweet pickles and jalapenos
Pork Swiss & Muenster Melt
2 slices of swiss and 2 slices of muenster served with our slowly cooked pork.
Sandwich de Pernil (Pork Shoulder)
Our Slowly Cooked Pork served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Ketchup and Swiss.
Sweets & Desserts Menu
Combo Meals
Combo Mini Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Half Sandwich, 1 Empanada and 1 mini soda included
Combo Mini Salami Sandwich
Half Sandwich, 1 Empanada and 1 mini soda included
Combo Mini Turkey & Bacon
Half Sandwich, 1 Empanada and 1 mini soda included
Combo Mini Cubano
Half Sandwich, 1 Empanada and 1 mini soda included
Hot Sauces & Dipping's
12 oz Bottle Mami's Hot Vinegar (made in house)
Our mom's recipe of spicy yet gentle vinegar base hot liquid goodness now available by the bottle, perfect to marinate or simple put on your empanadas.
Tapatio Hot & Fluffy Sauce 5oz Bottle
Collectible Bottle of Hot Sauce from Comedian Gabriel Iglesias "Fluffy"
Drinks & Coffee
Aquafina Bottle Water
Brisk Iced Tea (can)
Citrus Green Tea (sugar free)
Coco Rico Soda
goya coconut soda
Coke (can)
Coquito Virgin
Our Homemade Coquito does not include alcohol but we leave rum for you to add your favorite room. Make sure to shake well and serve better cold for better enjoyment.
Diet Coke (can)
Ginger Ale (can)
Guava Juice 33oz
HOT TEA (variety)
We have a variety of hot teas earl gray with Milk is the top requested. Just leave a comment and we will serve to you if available.
Malta Goya
My Sister's Fault Coffee HOT
Made with Whole Milk, Sweetened with Condensed Milk and a hint of cinnamon.
My Sister's Fault Coffee ICED
Made with Whole Milk, Sweetened with Condensed Milk and a hint of cinnamon.
Orange Soda (Can)
Passion Fruit Juice 33oz
Pepsi (can)
Perrier Sparkling Water
Pineapple Juice 330z
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Sprite (can)
Tropi Cola (can)
Welch Juice (variety) 10oz
Twist Lemonade (zero sugar limonada)
Tropi Coco (Coconut Soda)
Catering
Catering & Special Cake Orders (3-7 Day Notice Required for this Menu)
5 Pounds of Pork Shoulder
2 DAY NOTICE
6 Pounds of Rice
Arroz Con Gandules - Pigeon Peas Rice *Please be aware this menu requires minimum a 2 day notice*
7'' Rum Cake
Simple, Yet Delicious! Bundt Cake Style with Walnuts and lots of RUM!!!! 4 DAY NOTICE REQUIRED
Whole Angie's Style Beef Lasagna & Pound of Bread | Saturday Pick Up Only
**1 WEEK NOTICED REQUIRED** 1/2 Sheet Lasagna Pan made with 100% Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan and our secret ingredient Cream Cheese! Includes 1 Pound of Bread Serves 8-10 guests
Whole Angie's Style Chicken Lasagna & Pound of Bread
*1 WEEK NOTICED REQUIRED** 1/2 Sheet Lasagna Pan made with Chicken Breast, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan and our secret ingredient Cream Cheese! Includes 1 Pound of Bread Serves 8-10 guests *1 week notice required to order this item*
5 POUNDS BBQ Pulled Pork & 2 Pounds of Bread
5 Pounds of our sweet and Tangy BBQ Pulled Pork. Includes a side of sweet pickles and 2 pounds of pan sobao Serves 8-10 guests *Please be aware this menu requires minimum a 3 day notice*
Build Your Own Cake (10) SLICES
2 noticed requiered - 10 randomly choose slices of cake for you! (this is a non diet item) and it looks like a whole cake! PERFECT FOR CELEBRATIONS AND SHARING. You may list flavors of your preference if available we will added for you, if not available we will replace it. NOT AVAILABLE TO ORDER FOR TUESDAY MORNING
CANVAS CAKE DECORATING KIT
5 days notice required - choose between a 7'' or 9'' round cake (same price both cakes 9'' wider - 7'' taller) Pick 3 Colors of your choice.
Cheesecake Tray Bite Size 20 count
Variety of flavor cheesecakes in a bite size! 20 count *1 week notice required to order this item*
Dessert Party Tray 24 Count
3 day notice required. A variety of bite size desserts. Perfect for gatherings. 24 count(variety is randomly choose) this is the simple version. For a more elegant version is an extra charge of $25
Dozen Beef Empanadas
*Please be aware this menu item requires minimum a 2 day notice*
Dozen Cheesedogs Empanadas
*Please be aware this menu requires minimum a 2 day notice*
Dozen Chicken Empanadas
*Please be aware this menu requires minimum a 2 day notice*
Dozen Sorullos - Deep Fried Cornmeal
*Please be aware this menu requires minimum a 3 day notice*
Dozen Veggie Empanadas
*Please be aware this menu requires minimum a 3 day notice*
Family Dinner Pork, Rice and Pan Sobao
Slowly Cooked Pork Shoulder 5 pounds (inlcudes fat) Arroz con Gandules (Pigeon Peas Rice) 5 pounds. 1 Pound of Bread. Serves 8-10 guests
Mini Quesitos & Mini Pastelillos Menu
Quesitos - Cream Cheese Puff Pastry. Pastelillos - Guava Puff Pastry. Both in bite sizes. *1 week notice required to order this item*
Tres Leches 9'' Pan
Our Tres Leches is SUPER MOIST! and is not sliceable. We recommend customers to taste our tres leches (by the cup) before ordering a whole one, It is delicious but different!!!!
Vanilla Flan 9''
9'' aluminun pan. Flip it over and let the caramel shine!
Whole Cake 9'' (all the classics to choose from)
The Starting price for this cake is $50. Extra customizations will be charged separately.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
My Sisters Fault was founded in 2017 by two Caribbean sister's (Rous, Baker & Angie, Cook) Our menu consists of Sweets, Savory, Rice, Empanadas, Pork and our made in house Puerto Rican bread "Pan Sobao"
