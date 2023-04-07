Main picView gallery

Nana’s Crazy Chicken 133 Powell Ave

No reviews yet

133 Powell Ave

Springfield, MA 01118

Pollo (Chicken)

Pollo Entero, Papas Fritas, Guineos Verdes O Tostones

$18.00

Pollo Entero Con Papas Fritas, Guineos Verdes Y Tostones. Whole Chicken With French Fries, Green Bananas & Fried Plantains.

Pollo Entero (Whole Chicken)

$15.00

1/2 Pollo ( 1/2 Chicken)

$8.00

Pollo Entero con Mofongo

$18.00

Frituras (Finger Food)

Alcapurias

$2.50

Empanadillas De Carne (Beef Patty)

$2.50

Bebidas (Drinks)

Coke (Can)

$2.00

Sprite (Can)

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Uva (Grape) (Can)

$3.00

Kola Champagne (Can)

$3.00

Botella De Agua (Bottled Water)

$2.00

Pina Colada

$5.00

Combos

Pollo Entero, Papas Fritas, Guineos Verdes Y Tostones (Whole Chicken, Fries, Green Bananas & Fried Plantains)

$18.00

Bacalao Guisao Con Guineos y Guanime

$15.00

Bacalao Guisao Con Arroz Blanco

$14.00

Bacalao Con Guineos Con Guanime

$15.00

Bacalao Con Arroz Blanco

$14.00

Cuajitos Con Guineos Verde

$15.00

Cuajitos Con Arroz Blanco

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Latin American food, Specializing in rotisserie chicken

133 Powell Ave, Springfield, MA 01118

