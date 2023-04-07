Nana’s Crazy Chicken 133 Powell Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Latin American food, Specializing in rotisserie chicken
Location
133 Powell Ave, Springfield, MA 01118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hookah Haaz 2022 - 296 Cooley Street
No Reviews
296 Cooley Street Springfield, MA 01128
View restaurant
Bella Roma II - 1060 Wilbraham Rd #2
No Reviews
1060 Wilbraham Rd #2 Springfield, MA 01109
View restaurant