FOOD

Starters

Gobi Manchuria

$11.50

Chili Paneer

$11.99

Chili Gobi

$11.50

Paneer Manchuria

$11.99

Gobi 65

$11.50

Chicken Manchuria

$12.99

Paneer 65

$11.50

Chili Chicken

$12.99

Veg Pakora

$7.99

Chana Chat Masala

$7.99

Samosa Chat

$7.99

Chicken Pakora

$11.99

Aloo Tikki

$7.99

Chicken 65

$12.50

Shami Kabob

$8.99

Samosa 2 Piece

$6.99

Chicken Delights

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Mango curry

$14.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Chicken Coconut Korma

$14.99

Chicken Boti Masala

$14.99

Chicken Curry

$13.99

Chicken Korma

$14.99

Lamb Delights

Lamb Curry

$16.54

Lamb Korma

$16.62

Lamb Saag

$16.99

Lamb Boti Masala

$16.99

Goat Delights

Goat Kadhai

$16.70

Mutton Methi

$16.70

Palak Mutton

$16.70

Goat Korma

$16.70

Goat Curry

$16.70

Goti Boti Masala

$17.99

Vegetarian Delights

Paneer tikka masala

$13.50

Aloo Jeera

$12.46

Aloo Gobi

$12.46

Saag Aloo

$12.46

Saag Panner

$12.46

Mixed veggie

$12.46

Palak Paneer

$12.46

Kadahi Paneer

$12.46

Channa Masala

$11.99

Malai Kofta

$11.99

Veggie Coconut Korma

$12.99

Dal Makhani

$12.46

Kaju Paneer

$12.46

Kabob & Tandoori

Lamb Kabob

$16.60

Chicken Kabob

$14.54

Chicken tikka kabob

$14.54

Beef Kabob

$16.60

Seekh Kabob

$15.54

Shami Kabob

$10.99

Shrimp Kabob

$16.60

Tandoori chicken

$15.58

Wraps

Shawarma

$11.99

Falafel

$11.99

Dolmades

$11.99

Naan & fried rice

Butter Naan

$3.10

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Roti

$2.99

Methi Naan

$3.50

Onion Naan

$3.50

Chili garlic Naan

$3.50

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.50

Veg Manchurian Fried Rice

$13.50

Egg Fried Rice

$12.99

Paneer Fried Rice

$13.50

Shrimp Delights

Shrimp Korma

$16.99

Shrimp Coconut Korma

$16.99

Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.50

Veg Dum Biryani

$13.50

Paneer Dum Biryani

$14.54

Egg Dum Biryani

$13.50

Goat Dym Biryani

$15.60

Beverages

Coke

$2.90

Diet coke

$2.90

Sprite

$2.90

Dr.pepper

$2.90

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.90

Rootbeer

$2.90

Mango Lassi

$5.25

Sweet or Salty Lassi

$4.25

Rose Milk

$3.25

Chai

$2.99

Sprite Zero

$2.90

Coke Zero

$2.90

Pink lemonade

$2.90

Dessert

Ras Malai

$5.25

Gulab Jamun

$4.15

Gulab Jamun ( ice cream)

$5.25

Falooda ( Charminar Style)

$7.30

Kheer

$4.99

lunch Special

Saag Paneer

$11.99

Mixed Veggie

$11.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99

Chana Masala

$11.99

Chicken Tikka Combo

$11.99

Butter Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Curry

$11.99

Veg Biryani

$11.99

Chicken Biryani

$11.99

Weekend Special

Haleem

$15.60

Nihari

$16.49

SIDES

extra rice

$2.95

Raitia

$2.99

Onion Salad

$2.10

BAR

Wines

Bellasera Pinot Grigio

$5.99

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$7.99

Folonari Pinot Grigio

$7.99

Ck Mondavi Chardonnay

$6.99

Turning leaf

$6.99

Chiant Docg

$4.99

Pinot Noir

$4.99

Italian Cabernet

$5.99

Reserve Merlot

$6.99

Fruity Red Sangria

$3.99

Beer

Carlsberg Elephant

$5.99

Modelo Black

$5.99

Asahi

$6.99

Taj Mahal

$7.99

KingFisher

$7.99