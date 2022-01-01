  • Home
Ned Devine's Irish Gastro Pub & Restaurant 2465 Centreville Road

No reviews yet

2465 Centreville Road

Herndon, VA 20171

NA Beverages

7 Up

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fiji Still

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda

Reg Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Blue Red Bull

$5.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$5.00

Yellow Red Bull

$5.00

Peach Nectarine Red Bull

$5.00

Coconut Red Bull

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

White Cranberry Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Ned Devine’s Irish Gastro Pub & Restaurant also known as “Ned’s” to our locals, has been operating since 2001! Our Irish owned and operated restaurant is Gordon Masterson, originally from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. in Ireland. Ned's serves up Irish traditional fare along with other popular American dishes! We also offer a robust selection of international & domestic brews and an amazing selection of Irish Whiskeys, Scotches and Bourbons! We have great food specials throughout the day including Happy Hour that is from 2pm till 7pm & Steak nite on Mondays & Taco Tuesday's! We pride ourselves on our ability to attract top-notch live music and bands to play at our venue with a huge dancefloor! We have other live entertainment like Quiz nite & Country nite! We have a large covered patio to enjoy outside no matter what the weather. We also have over 30 HD TV’s to show any of your sports you wish to watch including all the sporting packages like NFL & NHL.

Location

2465 Centreville Road, Herndon, VA 20171

Directions

