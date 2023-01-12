Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nishida Sho-ten 302 East 49th Street

review star

No reviews yet

302 East 49th Street

New York, NY 10017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Agedashi tofu

$7.00

BBQ Spare Ribs

$12.00

Berkshire Pork Sausage

$7.00

Chashu Taco

$3.50

Chicken Buns

$8.00

Chicken Kushiyaki

$5.00

Edamame

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00

Grilled Pork Pettioes

$10.00

Pork Gyoza

$6.00

Ichimi Cucumber

$6.00

Kara Age (Fried Chicken)

$8.00

Kimchi

$5.00

Octopus Wasabi

$5.00

Okonomiyaki

$10.50

Onigiri

$5.00

Pork Buns

$8.00

Salmon Kama

$20.00

Shishito Pepper

$7.00

Short Rib

$14.00

Takoyaki

$8.00

Yakisoba

$10.50

Veggie Gyoza

$6.00

Entree

Chicken Katsu Curry

$16.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Curry

$15.00

Grilled Salmon Teriyaki

$17.00

Gyudon Bowl

$14.00

Ramen

Black Ramen

$15.00

Chicken Ramen

$14.00

Miso Ramen

$16.00

Red Ramen

$15.00

Tan Tan Ramen

$16.00

Vegetable Ramen

$16.00

White Ramen

$14.00

Mole Miso Ramen

$19.00

Lunch Set

Lunch Spicy Tuna Bowl

$3.00

Lunch Veggie Gyoza

$3.00

Lunch Gyoza

$3.00

Lunch Curry Bowl

$3.00

Lunch Gyudon Bowl

$3.00

Lunch Kara-age Bowl

$3.00

Extra/Toppings

Add Bok-Choy

$2.00

Add Chicken Breast

$3.00

Add Chopped Onion

$1.50

Add Corn

$2.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Add Extra Broth

$7.00

Add Extra Thin Noodle

$2.00

Extra Veggie Noodle

$2.00

Extra Wavy Noodle

$2.00

Add Home Made Chili Oil

$1.00

Add Ma-yu Oil

$2.00

Add Moyashi

$2.00

Add Pork Belly

$4.00

Rice

$2.00

Add Scallion

$1.50

Add Seaweed

$1.00

Add Spicy Cod Roe

$2.50

Add Sriracha

$1.00

Add Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Free 12 am Thin Noodle

Free 12 am Thick Noodle

Free 12 am Spinach Noodle

Dessert

Assorted Icecream Mochi

$8.00

Icecream Mochi

$3.00

Beer

Asahi Super Dry

$5.00

Orion

$7.00

Sapporo

$5.00

One Cup Sake

Aki Shika

$16.00

Amazake

$9.00

Banshaku

$9.00

Ikezo Peach Jelly shot

$8.00

Ikezo Yuzu Jelly Shot

$8.00

Kikusui Nama Genshu

$14.00

Miyo Zakura

$12.00

Otokoyama Namacho

$14.00

Ozeki One Cup

$9.00

Ozeki One Cup Daiginjo

$10.00

Sake

House Sake

$10.00

Shibata Black Yuzu

$13.00

Doburoku

$12.00

Suigei

$12.00

Sake Bottle

Doburoku BTL

$48.00

Shochu

Ginrei Shiro

$7.00

Ginza no Suzume

$8.00

Iichiko

$6.00

Ikkomon

$8.00

Kannoko

$8.00

Kome Yokai

$6.00

Kuro Kirishima

$8.50

Mugi Yokai

$6.00

Mugon

$15.00

Satuma Shiranami

$6.00

Tan Taka Tan

$7.00

Shiro Hakutake

$7.00

Torikai

$10.50

Shochu Bottle

Iichiko BTL

$55.00

Ginrei Shiro BTL

$58.00

Ginza no Suzume BTL

$64.00

Ikkomon BTL

$81.00

Kannoko BTL

$62.00

Kome Yokai BTL

$54.00

Kuro Kirishima BTL

$58.00

Mugi Yokai BTL

$54.00

Mugon BTL

$130.00

Satuma Shiranami BTL

$56.00

Shiro Hakutake BTL

$55.00

Tan Taka Tan BTL

$60.00

Torikai BTL

$135.00

Soft Drinks

Calpico Mango

$4.00

Calpico Original

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Oolong Tea

$3.00

Ramune

$4.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Whiskey

Hakushu

$25.00

Hibiki Harmony

$20.00

Retail

Nishida Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your small neighborhood ramen/izakaya. We specialize in ramen and japanese comfort food. We also have a variety of sake and shochu!

Location

302 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

7th Street Burger - Midtown East - 304 E 49th St
orange starNo Reviews
304 East 49th Street New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Poulette Rotisserie Chicken Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
304 E 49th St New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Bierhaus NYC
orange star4.3 • 873
712 Third Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Pickler & Co - 216 East 45th St.
orange starNo Reviews
216 East 45th St. New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Sushi & Co ( Midtown East)
orange starNo Reviews
459 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
CHIRP - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
849 2nd Avenue Manhattan, NY 10017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston