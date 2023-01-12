Nishida Sho-ten 302 East 49th Street
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Your small neighborhood ramen/izakaya. We specialize in ramen and japanese comfort food. We also have a variety of sake and shochu!
Location
302 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017
