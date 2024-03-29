Nixtate
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We specialize in hand rolled flautas and antojitos made from non-gmo locally grown corn that is cooked and stone ground in-house.
Location
2411 De Soto Avenue, Savannah, GA 31401
Gallery
