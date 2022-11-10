Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starland Yard/Vittoria

review star

No reviews yet

2411 Desoto Ave

Savannah, GA 31401

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita "long live the queen"
Classic Pepperoni
La Diavola

Takeout Pizza

La Diavola

La Diavola

$16.00

marinara, mozz, calabrian chilies, sopperssata , ‘nduja "signature pie" Dairy, Wheat Spicy · Organic

Mortadella Pie

Mortadella Pie

$16.00

“Pizza Stracciatella” Stracciatella “ basically burrata” Mortadella, Sicilian Cherry Tomato marinara sundried tomato, provola, flowering oregano & urfa

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$14.00

"ya"ll know the deal" pepperoni, mozz, marinara & basil Dairy, Wheat Organic

Crudo

Crudo

$15.00

white pie base, ricotta, mozzarella & arugula finished with your choice of Salumi..Staff favorite is Breasola which is cured/dried beef. Dairy, Wheat Organic

Calzone for Two

Calzone for Two

$20.00

could be for one, loaded with salumi, meatball, chilies, ricotta & mozz Dairy, Tree Nut, Wheat Spicy · Organic

Market Pie

$15.00

Sweet Potato Pie Coal roasted sweet potatoes and purée, picked mustard seeds & creme fraiche. Suggested to finish with Bentons country ham but please specify if you would like it to be vegetarian or not.

Market Pie 2 “Not Vegetarian”

$17.00Out of stock

| Pork Meatballs | Ricotta | Calabrian Chillies | Red Sauce.

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$15.00

white pie base, guanciale "just like bacon" gorgonzola, ricotta, mozz & basil Dairy, Wheat Organic

Siciliana

Siciliana

$16.00

Marinara, mozzarella, anchovy, taggiasca olives & finished with lemon zest Dairy, Wheat Organic

Margherita "long live the queen"

Margherita "long live the queen"

$13.00

marinara, mozzarella, basil & sea-salt Vegerarian * Organic

Add-Ons / Sauces

Buttermilk Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Calabrian Chilis

$1.50

Chili Oil

$0.50

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Garlic Oil

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Olives

$1.50

Parmesan

$0.50

Quail egg

$0.75Out of stock

Readee's Hot Honey

$2.50

Readee's Tupelo Honey

$2.50

Sicilian Olive Oil

$0.50

Orange Hot Sauce On Pie

$0.50

Red Hot Sauce On Pie

$0.50

Grinders & Dogs

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$11.00Out of stock

Double Layered Eggplant Parm, layered with @caputobros provola, fior, marinara & Parm. Sitting on a 5oz piece of foccacia.

Meatball Grinder

$11.00Out of stock

Salads

Simple Greens

Simple Greens

$9.00

buttermilk & balsamic dressing, pickled citrus, fire roasted turnips and red radish finished with grated parm Dairy Vegetarian

Classic Ceasar

Classic Ceasar

$9.00

romaine, ligurian olives, parm, fried croutons & caesar dressings. Dairy, Wheat, Fish

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00

cannolis made in house daily, sweet ricotta, topped with pistachio & choc. chip. * There is one cannoli per order. Dairy, Tree Nut Vegetarian

Chocolate Hazelnut Cannoli

$4.00

Caputo Bros Ricotta, Sicilian Chocolate hazelnut filling and finished with shaved dark chocolate -

Merchandise

Vittoria Men's T-Shirt

$20.00

Vittoria Women's T Shirt

$18.00

5.5oz. Hot Sauce

$10.00

2.5oz Hot Sauce

$5.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Food park and event facility located in Savannah Georgia featuring Pizzeria Vittoria-Savannah's first and only Neapolitan Pizzeria. Their dough is 100 percent naturally leavened and we're proud to support our local farmers through our pizzas.

2411 Desoto Ave, Savannah, GA 31401

Starland Yard/Vittoria image
Starland Yard/Vittoria image

