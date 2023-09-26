- Home
Norwood's
400 E 2ND AVENUE
NEW SMYNRA BEACH, FL 32169
APPETIZERS
ZUCCHINI BREAD
House made spiced zucchini bread, served warm with whipped local honey cinnamon butter.
CALAMARI
Lightly breaded and fried. Served with a pineapple thai chili sauce.
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Large shimp, steamed to perfection. Served chilled with our house made cocktail sauce. GFGF
COCONUT SHRIMP APPETIZER
Coconut battered shrimp, served with pineapple-mango sweet chili & coconut curry dipping sauces.
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Crab caked stuffed mushrooms topped with swiss and mozzarella cheese.
BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS
Grilled & glazed with a pomegranate reduction and served with a soba noddle salad. GFO
ESCARGOT
Escargot broiled in garlic butter and served with hot rolls.
FRIED PICKLES
House pickle spears fried and served with ranch & tiger sauce.
FISH DIP
Smoked mahi mahi fish dip served with local lavash and pickled jalapenos. GFO
SOUPS
SALADS
CAESAR, SMALL
Romaine, house made caesar dressing & herbed croutons. GFO
CAESAR, LARGE
Romaine, house made caesar dressing & herbed croutons. GFO
BLACKENED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Gluten Free Option Available
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Gluten Free Option Available
HOUSE, SMALL
Mixed greens, asiago cheese, honey oat & sunflower granola, cucumber, red cabbage, and carrots. GF
HOUSE, LARGE
Mixed greens, asiago cheese, honey oat & sunflower granola, cucumber, red cabbage, and carrots. GF
SALMON SALAD
Blackened Scottish salmon, cashew crusted goat cheese, dried fruit, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion, sunflower seeds & horseradish louie dressing. GF
DINNER SPECIALS
WOODS WINGS
8 Wings, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce and topped with bacon rinds. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery.
SPINACH RICOTTA DUMPLINGS
Spinach ricotta dumplings served with vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with locally sourced toasted baguette.
LOCAL MUSHROOM CROSTINI
Roasted Fungi Jon's mushrooms, whipped goat cheese, and truffled local honey on grilled ciabatta.
POKE TUNA LETTUCE WRAPS
Poke tuna, yuzu kosho aioli, chili crisp, and fried rice noodles served in lettuce cups. GFO
SWEET HARISSA SALMON
Scottish Salmon baked with a honey harissa glaze. Served over cilantro tomato couscous and topped with a preserved lemon vinaigrette
ENTREES DINNER
1/2 POUND PRIME BURGER
1/2 lb of prime chuck, charbroiled
ADMIRALS PLATTER
5oz lobster tail, grilled mahi, broiled sea scallops and shrimp. Served with a side of steamed mixed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF
ADULT ALFREDO
Fettuccini tossed in alredo sauce.
ANGEL HAIR SEAFOOD PASTA DINNER
Fresh fish, scallops and shrimp, sauteed with mushrooms and tomatoes in a Diane butter sauce over angle hair pasta.
ASIAGO CHICKEN
Baked with asiago cheese and served with goat cheese mashed potatoes and citrus beurre blanc. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GFO
CAPN PLATTER BROILED
Mahi, Shirmp and scallops perfectly broile and a petite crab cake and beurre blanc sauce. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GFO
CAPN PLATTER FRIED
Lightly fried mahi, shrimp and scallops with a petite crab cake. Served with mixed steam vegetables and choice of a side.
CHICKEN ALFREDO
Grilled chicken served over fettuccine pasta tossed in alfredo sauce.
TWO BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST DINNER
Two blackened chicken breasts served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF
TWO GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST DINNER
Two grilled chicken breasts served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF
CHICKEN TENDERS ADULT
Fried chicken tenders served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side.
COCONUT CURRY
Bell pepper, carrot, and zucchini cooked with a coconut curry sauce and tossed with rice noodles. Topped with roasted cashews and cilantro. GF
ELOTES BOWL
Roasted corn and spiced black beans served over rice. Topped with cotija, vegan mayo and chili powder. GF
HAM CHOP
5 day brined pork chop, seared and topped with peach bourbon jam. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF
HERB BRINED CHICKEN
Herb brined, pan roasted chicken breast served with corn & chorizo salad and jalapeno chimmichurri. Choice of a side. GF
LARGE FILET 8oz
8oz handcut filet mignon grilled to perfection, topped with fried pickled red onions. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GFO
MAIN LOBSTER TAIL DINNER
Broiled and seasoned 5oz maine lobster tail. Served with mixed steamed vegatables and a choice of a side. GF
DOUBLE MAIN LOBSTER TAIL DINNER
Two broiled and seasoned 5oz maine lobster tail. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GFO
4OZ NORWOODS FILET
Charbroiled 4oz filet medallion, yukon gold potato cake, cabernet demi, chive oil, fried pickled red onion. Served with a mixed steam vegetables. GFO
CHICKEN PIMENTO MAC & CHEESE
Blackened chicken and house vegetables tossed in a pimento cheese sauce with penne pasta.
RIBEYE GORGONZOLA
Baked with caramelized onions, house bacon and gorgonzola cheese. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GFO
BROILED SEA SCALLOPS
Sea scallops broiled with beurre blanc sauce. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF
FRIED SEA SCALLOP
Lightly fried sea scallops. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side.
SEAFOOD POT PIE
Shrimp, scallops, fresh fish and crab, sauteed in a white wine supreme sauce served with puff pastry.
SHRIMP & SCALLOP ALFREDO
Seared scallops and shrimp served with roasted tomatoes and fresh basil tossed in alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta.
SHRIMP & GRITS
Shrimp & house andouille sausage tossed in etouffee sauce, served with cheddar cheese grits & cornmeal-fried pickled okra & bacon rinds.
24 SHRIMP HALF FRIED AND HALF GRILLED
12 grilled shrimp and 12 fried shrimp. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side.
COCONUT SHRIMP DINNER
One dozen coconut battered shrimp with pineapple-mango sweet chili and coconut curry dipping sauces.
SHRIMP FRIED 12
Buttermilk fried and served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side.
SHRIMP FRIED 24
Buttermilk fried and served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side.
SHRIMP GRILLED 12
Grilled and served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF
SHRIMP GRILLED 24
Grilled and served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF
SNOW CRAB 1#
Served with mixed steamed vegetables and choice of a side. GF
SNOW CRAB 1/2#
Served with mixed steamed vegetables and choice of a side. GF
FRESH FISH
TUNA STACK
7oz blackened tuna steak, served over a yukon gold potato cake and miso lime glazed edamame. Topped with yuzu kosho aioli & fried rice noodles . GFO
MEDITERRANEAN SALMON
7oz Salmon charbroiled, topped with mediterranean inspired vegetables & feta cheese. Served on roasted garlic mashed potatoes. GF
ALMOND CRUSTED GROUPER
7 oz grouper pan-fried, and served with garlic mashed potatoes, mixed steamed vegetables and citrus beurre blanc.
STACK
Pick your preferred fish, blackened, served over a Yukon gold potato cake and miso lime glazed edamame. Topped with yuzu kosho aioli & fried rice noodles . GFO
ALMOND CRUSTED
Pick your preferred fish. Prepared pan-fried, and served with garlic mashed potatoes and citrus beurre blanc and mixed steamed vegetables.
MEDITERRANEAN STYLE
Pick your preferred fish, prepared grilled, topped with Mediterranean inspired vegetables & feta cheese. Served on roasted garlic mashed potatoes. GF
BLACKENED FISH
Pick your preferred fish, prepared blackened. Served with steamed mixed vegetables and your choice of a side. GF
BROILED FISH
Pick your preferred fish, Broiled and topped with beurre blanc sauce. Served with steamed mixed vegetables and your choice of a side. GF
FRIED FISH
Pick your preferred fish, prepared lightly breaded and fried. Served with steamed mixed vegetables and your choice of a side.
GRILLED FISH
Pick your preferred fish, prepared grilled. Served with steamed mixed vegetables and your choice of a side. GF
KIDS
KIDS ALFREDO
Fettuccine pasta tossed in alfredo with a choice of a side.
KIDS BURGER
Served with a choice of a side.
KIDS PIZZA
Served with a choice of a side.
KIDS SHRIMP FRIED
5 fried shrimp served with a choice of a side.
KIDS SHRIMP GRILL
5 grilled shrimp served with a choice of a side. GF
KIDS TENDER GRILL
Served with a choice of a side. GF
KIDS TENDERS FRIED
Served with a choice of a side.
MID DAY ENTREES
LUNCH ANGEL HAIR
Availible till 5pm. Fresh Fish, scallops and shrimp, sauteed with mushrooms and tomatoes in a Diane butter sauce over angle hair pasta.
LUNCH ASIAGO CRUSTED CHICKEN
Availible till 5pm. Baked and served with goat cheese mashed potatoes and mixed steamed vegetables. GFO
LUNCH FISH & CHIPS
Availible till 5pm. Beer Battered haddock served with a side of mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. Served till 5pm.
LUNCH MAHI STACK
Availible till 5pm. 5oz mahi mahi lightly blackened and served over a yukon gold potato cake and miso lime glazed edamame. Topped with yuzu kosho aioli & fried rice noodles. GFO
LUNCH FRIED COMBO
Availible till 5pm. Shrimp & haddock fried to perfection and served with a choice of a side and mixed steamed vegetables.
LUNCH MEDITERRANIAN MAHI
Availible till 5pm. 5oz mahi mahi grilled, topped with mediterranean inspired vegetables & feta cheese. Served on roasted garlic mashed potatoes. GF
LUNCH POT PIE
Availible till 5pm. Shrimp, scallops, fresh fish and crab, sautéed in a white wine supreme sauce served with puff pastry.
LUNCH FRIED SHRIMP
Availible till 5pm. 10 butter milk fried shrimp, a choice of a side and mixed steamed vegetables.
LUNCH SHRIMP GRILLED
Availible till 5pm. 10 grilled shrimp, a choice of a side and mixed steamed vegetables.
LUNCH STUFFED HADDOCK
Availible till 5pm. Haddock fillet stuffed and baked with crab cake and topped with citrus beurre blanc, a choice of a side and mixed steamed vegetables.
HANDHELDS
PRIME BEEF BURGER
Availible till 5pm. 1/2 lb of prime chuck, charbroiled.
NORWOOD'S CUBAN SANDWICH
Available till 5pm. Citrus braised pork, ham, bacon, pickles, swiss cheese and dijon mayo pressed on a cuban roll.
HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
Available till 5pm. Buttermilk brined and fried chicken breast tossed with a spicy cayenne pepper sauce. Topped with coleslaw and pickles.
TURKEY CROISSANT
Available till 5pm. House smoked Turkey, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and louie dressing on a toasted croissant.
BLACKENED MAHI SANDWICH
Available till 5pm. 5oz blackened mahi mahi, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle.
GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH
Available till 5pm. 5oz grilled mahi mahi, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle.
FRIED HADDOCK SANDWICH
Available till 5pm. 5oz fried haddock, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle.
PORTO SANDWICH
Available till 5pm. Roasted & sliced portobello, lemon basil hummus, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, onion, and vegan cheddar served on a toasted multi-grain bread.
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
Available till 5pm. Blackened chicken salad with smoked corn, avocado buttermilk dressing and romaine lettuce.
DESSERT
KEY LIME PIE
Served with raspberry coulis, fruity pebbly crumbles, and whipped cream.
PEANUT BUTTER CHEESECAKE
Peanut butter cheesecake baked on an oreo crust, chocolate coated with a peanut brittles powder. Served with whipped cream and strawberry jam.
BROWNIE & ICE CREAM
BROWNIE
PEACH BLACKBERRY BUCKLE
ADD-ONS
ADD LOBSTER TAIL
5oz broiled maine lobster tail.
ADD 12 GRILLED SHRIMP
GF
ADD 12 FRIED SHRIMP
ADD 6 GRILLED SHRIMP
GF
ADD 6 FRIED SHRIMP
ADD 1/2# SNOW CRAB
GF
ADD #SNOW CRAB
GF
ADD GRL FOD
ADD GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
ADD BLACKENED CHX BREAST
ADD 7oz TUNA
SIDES
CIABATTA BREAD
Served with whipped butter.
BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES
BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
BROCCOLI
Served slightly steamed.
COLESLAW
FRENCH FRIES
ROASTED GARLIC MASHED POTATO
GOAT CHEESE MASHED POTATO
CHEDDAR GRITS
YUKON GOLD POTATO CAKE
SIDE BACON
SIDE BEURR BLANC
SIDE HUSH PUPPIES
VEGGIES
Mixed steamed vegetables.
COUS COUS
BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
400 E 2ND AVENUE, NEW SMYNRA BEACH, FL 32169