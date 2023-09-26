Spend $75, get 1 Coconut Shrimp App for free
SPEND75
Copied!
Spend $75, get 1 Coconut Shrimp App for free
SPEND75
Copied!


APPETIZERS

ZUCCHINI BREAD

$10.25

House made spiced zucchini bread, served warm with whipped local honey cinnamon butter.

CALAMARI

$15.00

Lightly breaded and fried. Served with a pineapple thai chili sauce.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$13.00

Large shimp, steamed to perfection. Served chilled with our house made cocktail sauce. GFGF

COCONUT SHRIMP APPETIZER

$11.00

Coconut battered shrimp, served with pineapple-mango sweet chili & coconut curry dipping sauces.

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$13.25

Crab caked stuffed mushrooms topped with swiss and mozzarella cheese.

BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS

$17.00

Grilled & glazed with a pomegranate reduction and served with a soba noddle salad. GFO

ESCARGOT

$12.25

Escargot broiled in garlic butter and served with hot rolls.

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

House pickle spears fried and served with ranch & tiger sauce.

FISH DIP

$13.00

Smoked mahi mahi fish dip served with local lavash and pickled jalapenos. GFO

SOUPS

CUP SEAFOOD GUMBO

$7.25

Gluten Free

BOWL SEAFOOD GUMBO

$9.25

Gluten Free

CUP SHE CRAB

$7.25

BOWL SHE CRAB

$9.25

CUP FRENCH ONION

$6.25

GFO

BOWL FRENCH ONION

$8.00

GFO

SALADS

CAESAR, SMALL

$7.25

Romaine, house made caesar dressing & herbed croutons. GFO

CAESAR, LARGE

$9.75

Romaine, house made caesar dressing & herbed croutons. GFO

BLACKENED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Gluten Free Option Available

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Gluten Free Option Available

HOUSE, SMALL

$7.00

Mixed greens, asiago cheese, honey oat & sunflower granola, cucumber, red cabbage, and carrots. GF

HOUSE, LARGE

$9.25

Mixed greens, asiago cheese, honey oat & sunflower granola, cucumber, red cabbage, and carrots. GF

SALMON SALAD

$19.00

Blackened Scottish salmon, cashew crusted goat cheese, dried fruit, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion, sunflower seeds & horseradish louie dressing. GF

DINNER SPECIALS

WOODS WINGS

$12.00

8 Wings, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce and topped with bacon rinds. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery.

SPINACH RICOTTA DUMPLINGS

$14.00

Spinach ricotta dumplings served with vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with locally sourced toasted baguette.

LOCAL MUSHROOM CROSTINI

$13.50

Roasted Fungi Jon's mushrooms, whipped goat cheese, and truffled local honey on grilled ciabatta.

POKE TUNA LETTUCE WRAPS

$15.00

Poke tuna, yuzu kosho aioli, chili crisp, and fried rice noodles served in lettuce cups. GFO

SWEET HARISSA SALMON

$34.00

Scottish Salmon baked with a honey harissa glaze. Served over cilantro tomato couscous and topped with a preserved lemon vinaigrette

ENTREES DINNER

1/2 POUND PRIME BURGER

$15.00

1/2 lb of prime chuck, charbroiled

ADMIRALS PLATTER

$41.00

5oz lobster tail, grilled mahi, broiled sea scallops and shrimp. Served with a side of steamed mixed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF

ADULT ALFREDO

$11.50

Fettuccini tossed in alredo sauce.

ANGEL HAIR SEAFOOD PASTA DINNER

$25.00

Fresh fish, scallops and shrimp, sauteed with mushrooms and tomatoes in a Diane butter sauce over angle hair pasta.

ASIAGO CHICKEN

$18.50

Baked with asiago cheese and served with goat cheese mashed potatoes and citrus beurre blanc. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GFO

CAPN PLATTER BROILED

$30.00

Mahi, Shirmp and scallops perfectly broile and a petite crab cake and beurre blanc sauce. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GFO

CAPN PLATTER FRIED

$30.00

Lightly fried mahi, shrimp and scallops with a petite crab cake. Served with mixed steam vegetables and choice of a side.

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$18.75

Grilled chicken served over fettuccine pasta tossed in alfredo sauce.

TWO BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST DINNER

$22.00

Two blackened chicken breasts served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF

TWO GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST DINNER

$22.00

Two grilled chicken breasts served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF

CHICKEN TENDERS ADULT

$14.50

Fried chicken tenders served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side.

COCONUT CURRY

$14.00

Bell pepper, carrot, and zucchini cooked with a coconut curry sauce and tossed with rice noodles. Topped with roasted cashews and cilantro. GF

ELOTES BOWL

$14.00

Roasted corn and spiced black beans served over rice. Topped with cotija, vegan mayo and chili powder. GF

HAM CHOP

$22.00

5 day brined pork chop, seared and topped with peach bourbon jam. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF

HERB BRINED CHICKEN

$20.00

Herb brined, pan roasted chicken breast served with corn & chorizo salad and jalapeno chimmichurri. Choice of a side. GF

LARGE FILET 8oz

$40.50

8oz handcut filet mignon grilled to perfection, topped with fried pickled red onions. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GFO

MAIN LOBSTER TAIL DINNER

$29.00

Broiled and seasoned 5oz maine lobster tail. Served with mixed steamed vegatables and a choice of a side. GF

DOUBLE MAIN LOBSTER TAIL DINNER

$44.00

Two broiled and seasoned 5oz maine lobster tail. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GFO

4OZ NORWOODS FILET

$25.00

Charbroiled 4oz filet medallion, yukon gold potato cake, cabernet demi, chive oil, fried pickled red onion. Served with a mixed steam vegetables. GFO

CHICKEN PIMENTO MAC & CHEESE

$18.00

Blackened chicken and house vegetables tossed in a pimento cheese sauce with penne pasta.

RIBEYE GORGONZOLA

$35.00

Baked with caramelized onions, house bacon and gorgonzola cheese. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GFO

BROILED SEA SCALLOPS

$27.00

Sea scallops broiled with beurre blanc sauce. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF

FRIED SEA SCALLOP

$27.00

Lightly fried sea scallops. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side.

SEAFOOD POT PIE

$21.00

Shrimp, scallops, fresh fish and crab, sauteed in a white wine supreme sauce served with puff pastry.

SHRIMP & SCALLOP ALFREDO

$26.00

Seared scallops and shrimp served with roasted tomatoes and fresh basil tossed in alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta.

SHRIMP & GRITS

$22.00

Shrimp & house andouille sausage tossed in etouffee sauce, served with cheddar cheese grits & cornmeal-fried pickled okra & bacon rinds.

24 SHRIMP HALF FRIED AND HALF GRILLED

$26.25

12 grilled shrimp and 12 fried shrimp. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side.

COCONUT SHRIMP DINNER

$24.00

One dozen coconut battered shrimp with pineapple-mango sweet chili and coconut curry dipping sauces.

SHRIMP FRIED 12

$19.75

Buttermilk fried and served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side.

SHRIMP FRIED 24

$27.00

Buttermilk fried and served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side.

SHRIMP GRILLED 12

$19.25

Grilled and served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF

SHRIMP GRILLED 24

$26.25

Grilled and served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF

SNOW CRAB 1#

$34.00

Served with mixed steamed vegetables and choice of a side. GF

SNOW CRAB 1/2#

$25.00

Served with mixed steamed vegetables and choice of a side. GF

FRESH FISH

TUNA STACK

$30.00

7oz blackened tuna steak, served over a yukon gold potato cake and miso lime glazed edamame. Topped with yuzu kosho aioli & fried rice noodles . GFO

MEDITERRANEAN SALMON

$33.50

7oz Salmon charbroiled, topped with mediterranean inspired vegetables & feta cheese. Served on roasted garlic mashed potatoes. GF

ALMOND CRUSTED GROUPER

$40.70

7 oz grouper pan-fried, and served with garlic mashed potatoes, mixed steamed vegetables and citrus beurre blanc.

STACK

$5.25

Pick your preferred fish, blackened, served over a Yukon gold potato cake and miso lime glazed edamame. Topped with yuzu kosho aioli & fried rice noodles . GFO

ALMOND CRUSTED

$5.25

Pick your preferred fish. Prepared pan-fried, and served with garlic mashed potatoes and citrus beurre blanc and mixed steamed vegetables.

MEDITERRANEAN STYLE

$4.25

Pick your preferred fish, prepared grilled, topped with Mediterranean inspired vegetables & feta cheese. Served on roasted garlic mashed potatoes. GF

BLACKENED FISH

Pick your preferred fish, prepared blackened. Served with steamed mixed vegetables and your choice of a side. GF

BROILED FISH

Pick your preferred fish, Broiled and topped with beurre blanc sauce. Served with steamed mixed vegetables and your choice of a side. GF

FRIED FISH

Pick your preferred fish, prepared lightly breaded and fried. Served with steamed mixed vegetables and your choice of a side.

GRILLED FISH

Pick your preferred fish, prepared grilled. Served with steamed mixed vegetables and your choice of a side. GF

KIDS

KIDS ALFREDO

$10.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed in alfredo with a choice of a side.

KIDS BURGER

$10.00

Served with a choice of a side.

KIDS PIZZA

$10.00

Served with a choice of a side.

KIDS SHRIMP FRIED

$10.00

5 fried shrimp served with a choice of a side.

KIDS SHRIMP GRILL

$10.00

5 grilled shrimp served with a choice of a side. GF

KIDS TENDER GRILL

$10.00

Served with a choice of a side. GF

KIDS TENDERS FRIED

$10.00

Served with a choice of a side.

MID DAY ENTREES

MID DAY ITEMS ARE SERVED FROM 11:30AM - 5PM DAILY.

LUNCH ANGEL HAIR

$17.50

Availible till 5pm. Fresh Fish, scallops and shrimp, sauteed with mushrooms and tomatoes in a Diane butter sauce over angle hair pasta.

LUNCH ASIAGO CRUSTED CHICKEN

$17.00

Availible till 5pm. Baked and served with goat cheese mashed potatoes and mixed steamed vegetables. GFO

LUNCH FISH & CHIPS

$15.00

Availible till 5pm. Beer Battered haddock served with a side of mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. Served till 5pm.

LUNCH MAHI STACK

$18.00

Availible till 5pm. 5oz mahi mahi lightly blackened and served over a yukon gold potato cake and miso lime glazed edamame. Topped with yuzu kosho aioli & fried rice noodles. GFO

LUNCH FRIED COMBO

$17.50

Availible till 5pm. Shrimp & haddock fried to perfection and served with a choice of a side and mixed steamed vegetables.

LUNCH MEDITERRANIAN MAHI

$18.00

Availible till 5pm. 5oz mahi mahi grilled, topped with mediterranean inspired vegetables & feta cheese. Served on roasted garlic mashed potatoes. GF

LUNCH POT PIE

$17.50

Availible till 5pm. Shrimp, scallops, fresh fish and crab, sautéed in a white wine supreme sauce served with puff pastry.

LUNCH FRIED SHRIMP

$15.00

Availible till 5pm. 10 butter milk fried shrimp, a choice of a side and mixed steamed vegetables.

LUNCH SHRIMP GRILLED

$15.00

Availible till 5pm. 10 grilled shrimp, a choice of a side and mixed steamed vegetables.

LUNCH STUFFED HADDOCK

$16.75

Availible till 5pm. Haddock fillet stuffed and baked with crab cake and topped with citrus beurre blanc, a choice of a side and mixed steamed vegetables.

HANDHELDS

All Sandwiches are served with a choice of a side. Availible till 5pm.

PRIME BEEF BURGER

$12.00

Availible till 5pm. 1/2 lb of prime chuck, charbroiled.

NORWOOD'S CUBAN SANDWICH

$13.00

Available till 5pm. Citrus braised pork, ham, bacon, pickles, swiss cheese and dijon mayo pressed on a cuban roll.

HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

Available till 5pm. Buttermilk brined and fried chicken breast tossed with a spicy cayenne pepper sauce. Topped with coleslaw and pickles.

TURKEY CROISSANT

$11.50

Available till 5pm. House smoked Turkey, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and louie dressing on a toasted croissant.

BLACKENED MAHI SANDWICH

$15.00

Available till 5pm. 5oz blackened mahi mahi, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle.

GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH

$15.00

Available till 5pm. 5oz grilled mahi mahi, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle.

FRIED HADDOCK SANDWICH

$15.00

Available till 5pm. 5oz fried haddock, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle.

PORTO SANDWICH

$11.00

Available till 5pm. Roasted & sliced portobello, lemon basil hummus, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, onion, and vegan cheddar served on a toasted multi-grain bread.

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$11.00

Available till 5pm. Blackened chicken salad with smoked corn, avocado buttermilk dressing and romaine lettuce.

DESSERT

KEY LIME PIE

$7.50

Served with raspberry coulis, fruity pebbly crumbles, and whipped cream.

PEANUT BUTTER CHEESECAKE

$9.50

Peanut butter cheesecake baked on an oreo crust, chocolate coated with a peanut brittles powder. Served with whipped cream and strawberry jam.

BROWNIE & ICE CREAM

$11.00

BROWNIE

$8.50

PEACH BLACKBERRY BUCKLE

$9.50

ADD-ONS

ADD LOBSTER TAIL

$25.00

5oz broiled maine lobster tail.

ADD 12 GRILLED SHRIMP

$14.00

GF

ADD 12 FRIED SHRIMP

$14.00

ADD 6 GRILLED SHRIMP

$7.50

GF

ADD 6 FRIED SHRIMP

$7.50

ADD 1/2# SNOW CRAB

$18.75

GF

ADD #SNOW CRAB

$27.50

GF

ADD GRL FOD

$13.50

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$10.00

ADD BLACKENED CHX BREAST

$10.00

ADD 7oz TUNA

$20.00

SIDES

CIABATTA BREAD

$4.00

Served with whipped butter.

BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

$2.00

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$1.00

BROCCOLI

$4.00

Served slightly steamed.

COLESLAW

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

ROASTED GARLIC MASHED POTATO

$4.75

GOAT CHEESE MASHED POTATO

$5.75

CHEDDAR GRITS

$5.75

YUKON GOLD POTATO CAKE

$5.00

SIDE BACON

$1.75

SIDE BEURR BLANC

$2.00

SIDE HUSH PUPPIES

$2.50

VEGGIES

$4.00

Mixed steamed vegetables.

COUS COUS

$4.00

BEVERAGES

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DECAF

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.50

MR. PIBB

$3.00

BOTTLED ROOT BEER

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

SARATOGA

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

SODA WATER

$1.50

SPRITE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

WATER

SWEET/ARNOLD

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

CONDIMENTS

4 OZ KETCHUP

2 OZ MUSTARD

2 OZ MAYO

4 OZ COCKTAIL

4 OZ TARTAR

SILVERWARE

2 OZ A1

2 OZ HOT SAUCE

2 OZ RANCH

NAPKINS

PEPPER

SALT