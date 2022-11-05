Restaurant header imageView gallery

Novatos Bar and Grill

307 Reviews

$$

218 Dedham St

Norfolk, MA 02056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

STEAK BOWL
CAJUN CHICKEN BOWL
BOURBON STEAK TIPS

Starters

STUFFIE

STUFFIE

$6.00

LOADED WITH CLAMS

PANKO GREEN BEANS

$8.00

fried panko green beans served with chipotle ranch aioli

PRETZEL BITES

$12.00

served with a beer cheese sauce

MOZZARELLA SQUARES

MOZZARELLA SQUARES

$12.00

panko breaded mozzarella, basil pesto, marinara

CRAB CAKES

CRAB CAKES

$16.00

twin jumbo lump crab cake, creole remoulade

LOBSTER AVOCADO

LOBSTER AVOCADO

$25.00

lobster salad, cilantro ranch aioli, hass avocado

TENDERS

TENDERS

$13.00
WINGS

WINGS

$14.00

HUMMUS

$13.00

hummus, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced cucumber, fried pita and balsamic reduction

CHICKEN STICKERS

$13.00

bacon wrapped chicken tenderloins, buffalo cheddar sauce, ranch drizzle

Salads

CAESAR

CAESAR

$12.00+

romaine, romano cheese, garlic croutons, caesar dressing

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$12.00+

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, garlic croutons

GREEK

GREEK

$13.00+

mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, greek dressing

WENSLEYDALE

WENSLEYDALE

$13.00+

mixed greens, cranberry wensleydale cheese, cucumbers, apples, candied walnuts, tomatoes, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

PEAR & ARUGULA

$13.00+

baby arugula, bosch pears, candied walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

BACON & BLUE

$13.00+

mixed greens, bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, white balsamic

SPINACH & WALNUTS

$13.00+

spinach, crumbled bleu cheese, candied walnuts, red onion, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Soups

CUP CHICKEN RICE

$4.00

BOWL CHICKEN RICE

$6.00

CUP CLAM CHOWDER

$5.00

BOWL CLAM CHOWDER

$7.00

ONION SOUP

$7.00

SOUP 1/2 SALAD

Soup & Half Salad

$14.00

Bowl of soup with a half salad

ENTREES

BOURBON STEAK TIPS

BOURBON STEAK TIPS

$23.00

bourbon marinated steak tips, served with two sides of your choice

CHICKEN TIPS

$20.00

marinated chicken tips served with a choice of two sides

SHORT RIBS

$23.00

pan jus, mashed potatoes, chef's veggies

NY STRIP

NY STRIP

$24.00

12oz grilled sirloin, mashed potatoes, chef's veggies

BAKED STUFFED HADDOCK

$23.00

haddock baked with seafood stuffing

PAN SEARED SALMON

PAN SEARED SALMON

$23.00

pan seared salmon served with a choice of two sides

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$18.00

breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella cheese, fresh spaghetti

NOVATOS BALSAMIC CHICKEN

$18.00

chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, mashed potatoes

JAMBALAYA

JAMBALAYA

$21.00

chicken, shrimp, linguica, peppers, tomatoes, celery, creamy cajun sauce, over rice

RESERVE PORK CHOP

$22.00

BOWLS

TUNA BOWL

TUNA BOWL

$23.00

rare seared tuna, avocado, cucumbers, seaweed salad, jalapeño, unagi, sriracha aioli, novatos rice

UNAGI SALMON BOWL

UNAGI SALMON BOWL

$23.00

pan seared salmon, novatos rice, sliced avocado, diced cucumbers, seaweed salad, jalapeños, unagi sauce, sriracha aioli

UNAGI SHRIMP BOWL

$22.00

grilled shrimp, novatos rice, sliced avocado, diced cucumbers, seaweed salad, jalapeños, unagi sauce, sriracha aioli

CAJUN CHICKEN BOWL

$18.00

grilled chicken, novatos rice, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch aioli

STEAK BOWL

$20.00

grilled steak tips, novatos rice, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, novatos signature sauce

CHICKEN PEANUT THAI BOWL

$18.00

grilled chicken, chilled noodles, thai peanut sauce, shredded cabbage, carrots, peppers

CRISPY FRIED

FRIED HADDOCK

FRIED HADDOCK

$18.00

fried haddock, french fries, coleslaw, tarter sauce

FRIED SHRIMP

$22.00

fried jumbo shrimp, french fries, coleslaw, tarter sauce

Mac & Cheese

ASHLEYS MAC

$16.00

RANCHERO MAC

$14.00

grilled chicken, three cheese sauce, bacon, ranch dressing, seasoned panko

BASIC MAC

BASIC MAC

$10.00

BUFFALO MAC

$16.00

three cheese sauce, grilled chicken, seasoned panko, parmesan

SHORT RIB MAC

$18.00

Handhelds

lobster salad, grilled roll

CHICKEN AVOCADO

$15.00

grilled chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, signature sauce, brioche roll

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.00

grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing, white flour wrap

CAPE COD RUEBEN

$14.00

fried haddock, swiss cheese, coleslaw, 1000 island, brioche roll

CRAB CAKE BLT

$17.00

crabcake, bacon, lettuce, tomato, remoulade

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$14.00

crispy chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche roll

PRIME RIB DIP

$16.00

slow roasted prime rib, swiss cheese, au jus, french baguette

LOBSTER ROLL

$25.00

freshly made lobster salad served on a butter grilled brioche roll. served with french fries

Burgers

ALL AMERICAN

ALL AMERICAN

$13.00

american cheese, lettuce, tomato

MAC BACON

$14.00

cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, shells and cheese

SMOKED BURGER

$14.00

caramelized onions, bacon, smoked gouda, novatos signature sauce

VEGGIE BURGER

$13.00

grilled veggie burger, lettuce, tomato

TACOS

CHICKEN TACO

$17.00

SHRIMP TACO

$17.00

SHORT RIB TACO

$17.00

FISH TACO

$17.00

Flatbread Pizzas

CHEESE FLATBREAD

$9.00

BUFFALO FLATBREAD

$12.00

buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, cheese, red onion

CHICKEN CAESAR FLATBREAD

$13.00

garlic sauce, cheese, romaine, grilled chicken, caesar dressing

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$10.00

Sides

NOVATOS RICE

$3.50

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

MASHED POTATO

$3.50

COLE SLAW

$3.50

CHEF'S VEGGIES

$3.50

SWEET FRIES

$4.00

GARLIC SPINACH

$3.50

SIDE ONION RINGS

$4.00

SIDE CHIPS

$3.00Out of stock

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00

Side Greek Dressing

$1.00

Side Italian Dressing

$1.00

Side Chipotle Ranch Aioli

$1.00

Side Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Side Peanut Thai Sauce

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Sriracha Aoili

$1.00

Side Asian Chili

$1.00

Kids

KIDS FISH

$9.00

French fries and tarter sauce

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

mashed potatoes, chef's veggies

KIDS PASTA & MARINARA

$6.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS PASTA BUTTER

$6.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$7.00

GF Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Mousse Brownie

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting small, family owned businesses

Website

Location

218 Dedham St, Norfolk, MA 02056

Directions

Gallery
Novatos Bar and Grill image
Novatos Bar and Grill image
Novatos Bar and Grill image
Novatos Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dona Ana Meat & Seafood Market - Your Neighborhood Market
orange starNo Reviews
218 dedham st norfolk, MA 02056
View restaurantnext
Achilitos Taqueria
orange star4.7 • 262
265 patriot place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Wormtown Brewery - Patriot Place
orange starNo Reviews
Patriot Place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites
orange starNo Reviews
220 Patriot Place Way Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Six String Grill and Stage
orange starNo Reviews
275 Patriot Place Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Bytes - Foxborough, MA
orange starNo Reviews
23 Patriot Place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Norfolk
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Medfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Sharon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Norwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston