Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oak Beach Bar + Grill 291 Captain Thomas Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

291 Captain Thomas Boulevard

West Haven, CT 06516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Giant Pretzel

$11.00

Stuffed Clams

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Artichokes

$14.00

Stuffed Portobello with Spinach + Sausage

$12.00

Crackling Calamari

$14.00

Boneless Tenders

$12.00

Eggplant Stacker

$13.00

Wings

$12.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$11.00

Broccoli Rabe + Sausage

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Mozz

$11.00

Green Corn Chowder

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Gino's Butcher Blend Cheeseburger

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Steak BLT

$17.00

Steak + Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Eggplant Sandwich

$14.00

Entrees

NY Strip

$29.00

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Ricotta Dumplings

$16.00

Fish + Chips

$25.00

Chicken + Waffles

$17.00

French Cut Pork Chop

$22.00

Veggie Stir Fry

$15.00

Shrimp + Scallops

$23.00

Teres Major Teriyaki

$25.00

Chicken + Prosciutto

$20.00

Sides

Bistro French Fries

$5.00

Fresh Bread + Honey Butter

$5.00

Curly French Fries

$5.00

Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Ice Box Cake

$6.00

Ice Cream

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

291 Captain Thomas Boulevard, West Haven, CT 06516

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef & Brew Pub
orange star4.5 • 677
305 captain thomas blvd West Haven, CT 06516
View restaurantnext
Georgie’s Diner
orange starNo Reviews
427 Elm street West Haven, CT 06516
View restaurantnext
Sargents Cafe - at Assa Abloy
orange starNo Reviews
110 Sargents Drive New Haven, CT 06512
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
orange starNo Reviews
180 Marsh Hill Road Orange, CT 06477
View restaurantnext
Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights
orange starNo Reviews
200 Indian River Road Orange, CT 06477
View restaurantnext
Coromandel Cuisine Of India - Orange
orange starNo Reviews
185 BOSTON POST ROAD ORANGE, CT 06477
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Haven

Beef & Brew Pub
orange star4.5 • 677
305 captain thomas blvd West Haven, CT 06516
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Haven
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
New Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Shelton
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston