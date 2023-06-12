- Home
Georgie’s Diner
427 Elm street
West Haven, CT 06516
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
Coffee
Organic, locally roasted
Tea
Lipton
Herbal Tea
Harney & Sons
Hot Chocolate
valrhona cocoa, steamed milk, fresh whipped cream
Soda
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Unsweetened
Refill
Hand Pressed Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Organic, handpressed lemonade & unsweetened iced tea
Sm Milk
LG Milk
SM Chocolate Milk
Belgian chocolate ganache
LG Chocolate Milk
Belgian chocolate ganache
SM Almond Milk
LG Almond Milk
SM Soy Milk
LG Soy Milk
Espresso
Americano
Cappuccino
with organic milk
Latte
with organic milk
Doppio
Double Espresso
Fiji
500 mL
Evian
750 mL
San Pelligrino
500 mL
Fountain Drinks
Champagne
Korbel
187ml
Laurent-Perrier
brut 187ml
Mionetto Prosecco
Prosecco 187ml
Moet Brut Imperial
187ml
Moet Brut Rose
187ml
Nicolas Feuillate
Brut Reserve 187ml
Nicolas Feuillate Rose
187ml
Pommery
blue pop, extra dry 187ml
Alfred Gratien
Brut 375ml
Besserat de Bellefon
Brut rose 375ml
Billecart-Salmon Reserve
Brut Reserve 375ml
Billecart-Salmon Rose
Brut Rose 375ml
Bollinger
Special Cuvee Brut 375ml
Krug Grand Cuvee
Brut 375ml
Moet & Chandon
Brut imperial 375ml
Pommery Brut Royal
375ml
Roger Pol
Brut Reserve 375ml
Ruinart
Brut Rose 375ml
Veuve Clicquot
White label demi-sec 375ml
Wine
Chalk Hill Chardonnay
Sonoma 2017, 375ml
Grgich Hills Chardonnay
Napa 2018, 375ml
White Haven Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, NZ 2019, 375 ml
Willm Reserve Pinot Gris
Alsace, FR 2018, 375 ml
Terre del Barolo
2017 Sonoma-Alexander Valley, 375 ml
Roth Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 Sonoma-Alexander Valley, 375 ml
J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 Hilltop Pasa Robles, 375 ml
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa 2019, 375 ml
Adelsheim Pinot Noir
2016 Breaking Ground, OR, 375 ml
St. Innocent Pinot Noir
2015, Oregon, 375 ml
Amalaya Malbec
2019 Salta, Argentina, 375 ml
Badia Coltibuono Chianti
2016 Tuscany, Italy, 375 ml
Bodegas Muga Rioja
2015 Rioja Alta, Spain l, 375 ml
Chateau Larose-Trintauson Bordeaux
2016 Haut Medoc, 375 ml
Clos Des Menuts Bordeaux
2016 St Emilion, 375 ml
Chateau Minuty Rose
Cotes de Provence 2020, 375 ml
Beer
Blue Moon
Brooklyn Lager
Happy Amber Lager
Coffee Stout
Thimble Island
Corona
Fat Tire
Amber Ale
Guinness
Innis & Gunn
Bourbon Barrel Scotch Ale
Lagunitas IPA
Magic Hat #9
Pale ale
Miller 64
Extra light beer
Modelo
Naughty Nurse
Amber Ale
Peroni
Sam Adams
Stella Artois
Thimble Island IPA
Cocktails
Espresso Martini
bourbon vanilla, kahlua, van gogh vodka
Mimosa
organic, hand pressed OJ
Kir Royale
chambord, moet
Apple Cider Mimosa
Hibiscus
champagne & cranberry juice
Bloody Mary
organic ginger & horseradish, cold pressed tomatoes, queen olives, Ketel One
Paloma
fresh grapefruit & lime, candied grapefruit, mezcal
Gin & Tonic
juniper, lemon, lime, Hendrick's
Screwdriver
Hand pressed OJ, Van Gogh Vodka
Greyhound
Hand pressed grapefruit juice, Ketel One
Cosmo
Irish Coffee
L.I. Iced Tea
Nutty Irishman
Virgin Bloody Mary
Absolut Citron
Ketel One
Van Gogh
Grey Goose
Goose Orange
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Hendrick's
Jose Cuervo
Casamigos Mezcal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
2 Ginger's Irish Whiskey
Southern Comfort
Bacardi
Capt Morgan
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark
Dewars
Johnnie W Black
Johnnie W Red
Kahlua
Bailey's
Amaretto
Frangelico
Chambord
Malibu
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Remy XO
BREAKFAST
Juice
Sm Organic OJ
Organic, hand pressed Juice (contains pulp)
Lg Organic OJ
Organic, hand pressed Juice (contains pulp)
Sm Organic Grapefruit
Organic, hand pressed Juice (contains pulp)
Lg Organic Grapefruit
Organic, hand pressed Juice (contains pulp)
Sm Apple
Lg Apple
Sm Cranberry
Lg Cranberry
Sm Pineapple
Lg Pineapple
Apple Cider
Organic, Pasture Raised Eggs
1 Organic Egg
(GF) Served with toast & choice of side
2 Organic Eggs
(GF) Served with toast & choice of side
Organic Egg Whites
(GF) Served with toast & choice of side
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
house-made hash with potatoes, onion, garlic & thyme
Organic Squash Hash & Eggs
house-made hash with butternut squash, potatoes, peppers, onions, garlic & sage
Organic Southwest Hash & Eggs
house-made hash with black beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & cilantro
Filet & Eggs
6 oz prime angus filet mignon
Eggs Benedict
Classic Benedict
(GF/D/E) poached eggs & Compart Farms canadian bacon on our house-made english muffin, with hollandaise
Crabcake Benedict
(GF/D/E/F/S) poached eggs, grilled lump crabcakes, asparagus & old bay hollandaise on our house-made english muffin
California Benedict
(GF/D/E) poached eggs, tomato & avocado on our house-made english muffin, with hollandaise
Irish Benedict
(GF/D/E) poeched eggs & corned beef hash on our house-made english muffin, with hollandaise
Salmon Benedict
(GF/D/E/F) poached eggs, smoked Scottish salmon, capers & red onion on our house-made english muffin, with hollandaise
Americana Benedict
(GF/D/E) poached eggs & bacon on our house-made english muffin, with hollandaise
Organic Omelettes
Primavera Omelette
(GF) organic asparagus, mushrooms, broccoli, leeks, red peppers, zucchini & garlic folded inside (veggies are already mixed & cannot be removed)
Pico Omelette
(GF/D) pico de gallo & cheddar, topped with fresh guacamole
Tuscan Omelette
(GF/D) sundried tomatoes, spinach, sausage & goat cheese
Avocado Omelette
(GF/D) red onion, peppers, tomato & cheddar
Western Omelette
(GF) ham, peppers & onions
Veggie Omelette
(GF) mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, peppers & onion
Georgie's Omelette
(GF/D) ham, bacon, sausage, peppers, onions & cheddar
Build an Omelette
(GF)
Breakfast Sandwiches
Fried Egg
(GF) Build your own sandwich
Breakfast Wrap
(D/E/S) scrambled eggs, gruyere, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole & salsa
Truffle Hero
(GF/D/E) scrambled eggs, ham, gruyere, baby kale, tomato, avocado, truffle oil ciabatta
Garden Hero
(GF/D/E/N) raw spinach, organic eggs, roasted veggies, goat cheese, pistachio pesto, pickled red onion
Short Rib & Organic Egg
(GF/D/E) sauce espagnole, crispy shallot, pico de gallo, brioche
From the Griddle
Buttermilk Pancakes
(D/E)
French Toast
(GF/D/E) our thick cut bread soaked in vanilla cinnamon custard
Waffle
(D/E) with fresh strawberries & blueberries
Waffle with Fruit
(D/E) with fresh strawberries & blueberries
Waffle with Ice Cream & Caramel
(D/E) with vanilla ice cream & warm caramel sauce
Buckwheat Waffle
(D/N) mixed berries, candied walnuts, strawberry foam
Maya's Breakfast
(GF/D/E) french toast with vanilla cream & strawberries
Caramel Apple French Toast
(GF/D/E) with whipped cream & cinnamon
Nutella French Toast
(GF/D/E/N/S) with bananas & whipped cream
French Toast Foster
(GF/D/E) rum caramelized banana
1 Egg on side
2 Eggs on side
3 Eggs on side
Side Egg Whites
Vegan Breakfast
Berries & Cream French Toast
(GF/N/S) strawberries, blueberries & vanilla cashew cream
Butternut Squash Hash & Tofu
(GF/S) Potatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, sage
Southwestern Hash & Tofu
(GF/S) black beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & cilantro
Veggie Wrap
(S) black bean hash, homefries, mushrooms, guac, salsa, spinach, chipotle sauce, crunchies
Buckwheat Pancakes
(GF)
Vegan Burrito
(S) crispy organic tofu, "bacon", avocado & tomato. Served with a side of salsa
Breakfast Side Orders
Side Bacon
(GF)
Side Sausage
(GF)
Side Ham
(GF)
Side Canadian Bacon
(GF)
Side Vegan Bacon
(S)
Side Hash
(GF)
Homefries
(GF)
Grits
(GF/D)
English Muffin
with butter
NY Style Bagel
Bagel w/ Salmon
with smoked Scottish salmon. (If ordered gluten free, toast will be substituted for bagel)
Bagel Deluxe
(D/F) smoked Scottish salmon, cream cheese, capers, lettuce, tomato & red onion. (if ordered Gluten Free, toast will be substituted for bagel)
Toast
with butter
SD GF Toast
with butter
Organic Fruit Salad
Organic Berries
Organic blueberries & strawberries
Sliced Banana
House Greek Yogurt Parfait
(GF/D/N) local honey, walnuts, organic berries
Side Cream Cheese
Pure Maple Syrup
Side Avocado
Side Smoked Salmon
Side Hollandaise
Organic Strawberry Jam
Organic Grapefruit Marmalade
LUNCH & DINNER
Specials
Signatures
Patty Melt
(GF/E/D/S) our burger, caramelized onions, cheddar, gruyere, mozz & special sauce on grilled multigrain
Crabcake BLT
(GF/D/E/F/S) with old bay remoulade on a house-made english muffin
Souvlaki
(GF/D/S) marinated chicken, sauteed tomatoes, peppers & onions over pita. Side of olives, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce. (*Gluten Free guests - please choose rice as your side. Chicken & veggies will be served over rice. Pita bread is omitted)
CB Reuben
(GF/D/E/S) 6 hour braised corned beef, organic fermented red cabbage & gruyere on grilled rye with sriracha miso dressing
Chicken Salad Melt
(GF/D/E/S) tomato, avocado & cheddar on an open faced english muffin
Gyro Plate
(GF/D/S) our beef & lamb blend, sauteed tomatoes, peppers & onions over pita. side of olives, feta & tzatziki sauce. (*Gluten Free guests - please choose rice as your side. Gyro will be served over rice. Pita bread is omitted)
Philly Steak
(GF/D/S) shaved sirloin, american cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions & peppers, ciabatta
Tuna Melt
(GF/D/E/F/S) tuna salad, tomato & american cheese on grilled rye
Chicken Guac Melt
(GF/D) seared chicken, guacamole, cheddar, gruyere & mozz on grilled white
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
(GF) with your choice of toppings
Chicken Cutlet
(GF/D/E) with your choice of toppings
Dry Aged Burgers
Burger
(GF/D/E)
Burger Deluxe
(GF/D/E)
Cheeseburger
(GF/D/E/S) with american cheese
Cheeseburger Deluxe
(GF/D/E/S) with american cheese
Brutus Burger
(GF/D/E) bacon, cheddar & mushrooms
Avocado Burger
(GF/D/E) fresh avocado & cheddar
Paris Burger
(GF/D/E) bearnaise sauce & crispy shallots
Seoul Burger
(GF/D/E/F/S) kimchi, bacon, cheese blend
Mykonos Burger
(GF/D/E) lamb & beef blend, tomato, onion, cucumber & tirokafteri (spicy feta spread)
California Burger
(GF/D/E/S) turkey burger, cheddar & avocado
Turkey Burger
(GF/D/E)
Philly Veggie Burger
(GF/S) our veggie burger with american cheese, sauteed peppers, onions & mushrooms
Wraps
King Salmon Wrap
(E/F/S) with baby kale, pineapple pico & chipotle aioli
Caesar Wrap
(D/E/F/S) grilled chicken, little gem, aged parmigiano, caesar dressing
Cobb Wrap
(D/E/S) grilled chicken, avocado, gorgonzola, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
(D/E/S) buffalo chicken tenders, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato & red onion
Baja Wrap
(D/S) marinated chicken, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion & cheddar
Triple Decker Clubs
Turkey Club
(GF/E/S) Triple decker BLT with mayo and our house roasted turkey
Roast Beef Club
(GF/E/S) Triple decker BLT with mayo & house roasted prime sirloin
Chicken Salad Club
(GF/E/S) triple decker BLT with mayo & chicken salad
Tuna Club
(GF/E/F/S) triple decker BLT with mayo & tuna salad
Hamburger Club
(GF/E/S) triple decker BLT with mayo & our dry aged burger
Grilled Chicken Club
(GF/E/S) triple decker BLT with mayo & grilled chicken
BLT Club
(GF/E/S) with mayo
Sandwiches
Hot Turkey
(GF/D) seared swiss chard & turkey gravy on toasted ciabatta, with mashed potatoes
Pesto Cutlet
(GF/D/E/N) tender, juicy breaded chicken, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato & baby kale on a ciabatta roll
Chicken Pita
(D/S) marinated chicken, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta, olives, tzatziki
Yee-Ro Pita
(D/S) beef & lamb blend, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta, olives & tzatziki
Lobster Roll
(D / E) Butter, tarragon, shallot, brioche
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
(GF / D / E) caramelized peppers & onions, cheddar, house BBQ, brioche
BLT
Grilled Cheese
Roast Turkey
Roast Beef
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
Corned Beef
Ham
Hot Dog
Side Orders
Hand Cut Fries
(GF)
Sweet Potato Fries
(GF/S)
SD Ketchup
Disco Fries
(GF/D) cheese sauce & mushroom gravy
Onion Rings
(GF/E)
Dipping Trio
Bearnaise, ranch, sriracha miso
Side Guacamole
Chips & Salsa Fresca
(GF) warm tortilla chips & our salsa fresca
Coleslaw
(GF/E/S)
Organic Veggies
(GF)
2 Veggies
(GF)
Side Salad
Asparagus w/Hollandaise
(GF/D/E)
Fresh Baked Ciabatta
with whipped butter
Mashed Potatoes
(GF/D) roasted garlic & manchego
Pasta
Rice
Chicken Cutlet
per piece
Side Avocado
Grilled Chicken
per piece
Gluten Free Chicken Cutlet
per piece
Side Tempeh
Side Tofu
Scoop of Tuna Salad
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Pita Bread
Cheese Sauce
Salad Dressing
Side Bearnaise Sauce
Salads
Cobb Salad
(GF/D/E) little gem lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, gorgonzola, boiled egg & bacon
Small Caesar
(GF/D/E/F/S) little gem tossed with croutons & aged parmigiano
Large Caesar
(GF/D/E/F/S) little gem tossed with croutons & aged parmigiano
Small Greek
(GF/D) little gem, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta, stuffed grape leaves, peppers, onions, Greek vinaigrette
LG Greek
(GF/D) little gem, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta, stuffed grape leaves, peppers, onions, Greek vinaigrette
Super Salad
(GF/D/N) organic baby kale, strawberries, walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic dressing
Harvest
(GF/D/N) organic mixed greens, candied walnuts, apples, craisins, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Burger Salad
(GF/D) little gem, tomato, pickled red onion ,gorgonzola, bacon, pickled cucumber, hand cut fries, lemon herb vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad
(GF/D) little gem, tomatoes, red onion, olives, scallions, parsley, garbanzo beans & feta with Greek vinaigrette
Large House Salad
(GF) little gem, tomato, cucumbers, peppers, onions, olives
Extra Dressing
Soups
Starters
Short Rib Quesadilla
(D/S) bearnaise-espagnole sauce, cheddar, pico, crispy jalapenos, guac & sour cream
Shrimp Tacos
(GF/E/F/S) grilled shrimp, roasted pineapple pico de gallo, avocado, slaw, chiptole mayo & cilantro in a corn tortilla
Kefte
(GF/D/S) grilled Greek meatballs (beef & lamb) cucumber slices, olives, tzatziki & tirokafteri (spicy feta dip)
Crabcake
(GF/D/E/F/S) ultra premium lump crab, old bay remoulade, trinity salad
Mac & Cheese
(GF/D) baked with 3 cheeses
Nachos
(GF/D) corn tortillas, cheddar, jalapenos & fresh pico de gallo
Wings
Buffalo style (GF/D/E/S) or Sweet & Spicy Asian style (GF/F/S)
Guacamole
(GF) fresh corn tortilla chips
Chicken Fingers
(D) hand breaded with your choice of sauce
Fried Mozz
(GF/D/E) hand cut triangles with sauce tomate
Chips & Salsa Fresca
(GF) warm tortilla chips & our salsa fresca
Entrees
Braised Short Rib
(GF/D) roasted organic veggies & manchego mashed potatoes
New Orleans Gumbo
(GF/F) shrimp & andouille sausage over rice pilaf
Spanakopita
(D/E) organic swiss chard, leeks & feta, flaky phyllo crust. served with a greek side salad
Beef Ragu
(GF/D) simmered for 8 hours, tossed with rigatoni & parmigiano
Papa's Ziti
(GF/D) rigatoni, chicken, broccoli, sundried tomatoes, parmigiano
Chicken Parm
(GF/D/E) a classic redone with a sous vide cutlet, sauce tomate & basil oil over linguini
Chicken Tuscany
(GF/D/N) sundried tomato, fresh mozzarella in creamy pesto sauce, over rigatoni
Lobster Fra Diavolo
(GF/D) tarragon, hot peppers, sauce tomate
Filet Mignon
(GF/D) 6 oz prime angus filet mignon with manchego & roasted garlic mashed potatoes & seared swiss chard
Filet Bearnaise
(GF/D/E) 6 oz prime angus filet, crispy potatoes, organic asparagus, bearnaise & shiitake espagnole sauces
Meatloaf
(GF/D/E) beef & pork blend, bacon wrapped, aged manchego mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy & organic broccoli
King Salmon
(GF/F) saffron rice pilaf & organic primavera veggies
Chicken Stir Fry
(GF/S) organic veggies, sweet & spicy sauce, over rice
Chicken Francaise
(GF/D) lemon & white wine butter sauce over linguini
Pasta Primavera
(GF/D) organic veggies & linguini tossed with olive oil, garlic & parmigiano
Vegan
Tempeh Tacos
(GF/S) organic tempeh, roasted pineapple pico, baby greens, avocado, cilantro & chipotle sauce in a corn tortilla
Tempeh Reuben
(S) tempeh, organic lentil cake, fermented red cabbage & maple mustard on toasted rye
Tempeh BLT Club
(S) "bacon", lettuce, tomato & "mayo"
Smart Burger
(N/S) our house made veggie burger topped with vegan cheddar & "bacon" on a ciabatta roll
Chipotle Tempeh Wrap
(S) lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado & chipotle sauce
Vegan Melt
(N/S) vegan cheddar, "smart bacon", avocado, & tomato
Tofu Stir Fry
(GF/S) organic veggies in a sweet & spicy sauce, over rice
Veggie Burger
(GF) our house made veggie burger with your choice of toppings
KIDS
Kid's Meals
Silver Dollar Pancakes
(D/E) with butter & syrup
French Toast Sticks
(D/E) with butter & syrup
Scrambled Eggs
(GF) with buttered toast & 1 side
Burger
(GF/D/E) with your choice of toppings & 1 side
Grilled Cheese
(GF/D) with 1 side
Rigatoni
(GF)
Chicken Fingers
(D) with 1 side
Hot Dog
(S) with 1 side
Mac & Cheese
(GF/D) house made mac & cheese with 1 side
Sd Cucumbers
DESSERT
Desserts
Belgian Death
(GF/D/E/S) 12 layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, warm ganache
Carrot Cake
(GF/D/E/N) savory frosting, candied carrot
Cheesecake
(GF/D/E) strawberry foam, strawberry compote, strawberry chips
Pumpkin Cheesecake
GF/D/E/N sable crust, candied pistachios & whipped sour cream
Birthday Cake
(GF/D/E) mini "funfetti" cake, vanilla butter-cream cheese frosting
Cheesecake w/Strawberries
(GF/D/E)
Chocolate Tart
(vegan/GF/N/S) avocado mousse, mixed nut & coconut crust, cashew cream frosting
Cannoli
(GF/D) house-made limoncello shell, local ricotta, mini belgian chips
Eclair
(GF/D) vanilla & white chocolate pastry cream
Banana Cream Pie
(GF/D/E) graham crust, fresh banana pastry cream, whipped cream, bruleed banana, caramel sauce
Brownie Sundae
(available GF/D/E) vanilla ice cream, ganache & caramel
Warm Apple
(GF/D) Pastry crust, caramel
Pecan Pie
(Vegan/GF/N) chia crust, wintermelon maple-bourbon custard, caramel
Pumpkin Pie
(Vegan/GF) whipped cream & pistachio pumpkin truffle
Brownie
Regular, Vegan, or Gluten Free available
Chocolate Chip Cookies
GF/D
Dog Treat
1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
1 Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream
1 Scoop Strawberry Ice Cream
2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream
2 Scoops Chocolate Ice Cream
2 Scoops Strawberry Ice Cream
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Providing fresh, delicious, nutritious food and safe options for those with dietary restrictions. Please note all Allergies on your order :)
427 Elm street, West Haven, CT 06516