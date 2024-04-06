Restaurant header imageView gallery
Village Bistro 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T

1,092 Reviews

$$

141 merwin ave

milford, CT 06460

PASTA

Potato Gnocchi Bolognese

$21.95

Chicken Cavtelli

$24.95

Seafood Pasta

$26.95

Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

Potato Gnocchi Bolognese

$21.95

Tapas

Patatas Bravas

$7.00

Portobella Mushroom

$13.95

Crispy Pork Belly

$15.95

Homemade Hummus

$9.95

Chorizo

$14.95

Gambas Al Ajillo

$16.95

FALAFEL TAPA

$12.95

Wrapped Goat Cheese

$13.95

Village Wings

$13.95

Baseball Steak 4.OZ

$15.95

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

$18.95

Crispy Pork Belly

$16.95

Bistro Quesadilla

$14.95

Guacamole Authentio

$13.95

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Red Mussels Fra Diavolo

$17.95

White Mussels

$17.95

Grilled Octopus

$18.95

Lamb Lollipops

$29.95

Starters And Sides

Cheese Board for 2

$22.95

Cheese Board For 4

$39.95

Charcuterie FOR 2

$39.95

Charcuterie Board for 4

$69.95

Side Of Blue Cheese Mash

$7.50

Side Of Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side Garlic Mash

$7.00

Side Roast potato

$6.00

Avocado Slices

$3.95

Side Roasted Olives

$7.00

Side Spanish Rice

$6.00

French Fries

$7.00

Parmesan Truffle fries

$10.00

Roasted Jalapeno With Feta Cheese

$8.00

Side Of Mixed Vegetable

$7.00

Roasted Broccoli

$7.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Bistro Beet Salad

$15.95

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.95

1/2 Caesar Salad

$9.00

1/2 Bistro Beet Salad

$10.00

1/2 Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

Main Courses

Asian salmon

$32.95

Paella Sevillana

$36.95+

Roasted Chicken

$26.95

Ahi Tuna

$32.95

Steak And Frites 12 Oz

$36.95

Center Cut Sirloin

$26.95

Dinner Seared Scallops

$39.95

Grilled French 1/2 Rack Of Lamb

$36.95

Grilled French Full Rack Of Lamb

$59.95

Shrimp Scampi

$27.95

Classic Burger

$14.95

Village Burgers

$17.95

Wagyu Burger

$34.00

South Beach

$17.95

Barcelona Panini

$17.95

Tomahawk Steak 54/60 Oz

$119.00

From The Oven

Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Margarita Pizza

$16.95

Mushroom Pizza

$23.95

Kids Menu

Kids Franks In A Blanket

$11.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Mac And Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta With Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta With Sauce

$8.00

Cheese Burger Add Fries

$9.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Soda

$3.00

Kids Cranberry

$3.00

Kids Pineapple

$3.00

Kids Apple juice

$3.00

KidsOrange Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Vanilla Ice cream

$5.99

Lava Cake

$8.99

Churros Kids

$8.99

Kids Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.95

Lobster Bisque

$14.95

Dessert

Vanilla Filled Churros

$11.00

Spanish Flan

$10.00

Strawberry Nutella Crepe

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Gelato

$9.00

Vanilla Icecream

$8.00

3 Leches Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Pistachio Snd Ricotta

$12.00

Cafe Drinks

Cafe Con Leche

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Double Cortado

$7.50

Double Espresso

$7.00

Tea

$3.50

Single Cortado

$5.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Espresso

$4.50

Decaf Double Espresso

$7.99

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.50

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Bottled Water

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Choc Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Sparkling Water Bottle

$8.00

Redbull

$6.00

Soda Refill

Specialty Coffees

Bavarian

$12.00

Irish Nut

$12.00

Mexican

$12.00

Zorro

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Is Family day Come in and enjoy 15% off On Monday & Tuesday On food Only.

Website

Location

141 merwin ave, milford, CT 06460

Directions

Village Bistro image
Village Bistro image

