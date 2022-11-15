Plan B - Milford
1638 Boston Post road
Milford, CT 06460
Appetizers
Bar Pickles
American Nachos (GF)
Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce
Blue Chips (GF)
Fresh potato chips topped with tomatoes, warm blue cheese sauce, bacon, red onion and jalapenos
Buffalo Shrimp (GF)
5 large crispy shrimp tossed in your choice of mild, hot or insane sauce served with a carrot and celery heart salad & ranch
Calamari & Pickes
Fried calamari & pickles with a lemon thyme aioli
Firecracker Cauliflower
Buttermilk fried, served with sweet chili glaze, red cabbage &frisee
Full Tenders (GF)
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Full Wings (GF)
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Half Tenders (GF)
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Half Wings (GF)
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Jalapeno Poppers (GF)
We aren't responsible for the heat in these fresh jalapeno peppers stuffed with chicken, bacon and cheese topped with cilantro cream sauce and pico de gallo
Mini Cheese Burgers
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
Southern Sliders
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with buttermilk cole slaw and served with fancy fries
Baja Fish Taco
Crispy fried cod over red cabbage and corn slaw topped avocado & Cilantro cream
Pulled Pork Taco
Pulled pork with pickled cabbage & fried brussels sprouts
Southwest Chicken Taco
Buttermilk fried chicken with black bean & corn relish over cabbage frisee, topped with B-BBQ
Soup & Salad
Beef Chili Cup (GF)
With a dollop of horseradish cream
Beef Chili Bowl (GF)
With a dollop of horseradish cream
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Burger Salad
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Caesar Salad Small
Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
California Cobb
Iceburg & romaine topped with chicken, baby tomatoes, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon and blue cheese tossed in tuffle ranch
Garden Salad Small (V/GF)
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette
Garden Salad Large (V/GF)
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette
Greek Salad Small
Greek Salad Large
Iceberg, romaine, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried garbanzo beans, & Feta cheese, with a lemon thyme vinaigrette, and topped with Tzatziki
Super Salad (V/GF)
Kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, apple sticks, carrots, candied walnuts & fresh mozzarella tossed in a sweet and spicy vinaigrette
Build Your Own Burger
B-Burgers
3 Shrooms
Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese
Bacon Cheese
American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo
Baja
Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread
Blue Cheese
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
Breakfast Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg & spiced maple aioli on a croissant bun
Chili Cheese Burger
House made chili, frizzled onions & American cheese sauce
Philly Steak Burger
Our sliced steak, garlic mayo, mushrooms, onions and American cheese sauce
Pretzel
Spicy mustard, lettuce, pickles & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun
Tavern Classic
Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce
The Squealer
Half pork, half beef burger with bacon lettuce, pickles, cheese, tomato, mustard and mayo
West Coast
A fried egg, avacado & Kalamata olive mayo
Non Beef Burgers
The Fried Chicken Sando
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with our signature seasoning, pickles, pickled cabbage, & throw down sauce
Cuban Burger
Ground pork, bacon, spicy mustard, cheddar cheese & pickles
Organic Veggie Burger
House-made with organic beans, quinoa & fresh veggies, with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and garlic mayo
Turkey Club
Ground turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado & mayo
Buffalo Chicken Burger
Crispy fried chicken breast, Melted blue cheese, shredded carrots and crisp celery; mild, hot or insane
The Italian Job
Ground chicken breast, mozzarella, roasted tomato, roasted red pepper sauce & pesto
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Crispy Fried Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce
Crispy Chicken Burger
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
Big Plates
Mac and Jack
Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions
Pulled Pork Mac and Jack
Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with Bourbon BBQ pulled pork
Buffalo Chicken Mack and Jack
Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce
Shepherd's Pie
Our fresh ground beef, fresh corn, house-made mashed potatoes & gravy topped with crispy frizzled onions
Fish and Chips
Crispy fried Wild Alaskan Pollock & fancy fries served with buttermilk cole slaw & tartar sauce
Salmon Bowl
Salmon, cilantro rice & Quinoa blend, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, avocado, & green goddess dressing
Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, fried garbanzo beans, and tzatziki
Sides
Fancy Fries
Disco Fries
Truffle Fries
Parmesan Fries
Truffle Parm Fries
Tater Tots
Disco Tots
Truffle Tots
Parmesan Tots
Truffle Parm Tots
Cole Slaw
Fresh Potato Chips
Green Fries
Mac and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Kale& Co. with Bacon
Sweet Potato Fries
Hand Cut Fries
1911 Black Cherry Cider
3 Beer Flight
32 oz Growler
32 oz of your favorite local draft beer to go in one of our growlers
32 oz growler refill
Bring your own 32 oz clean growler and fill it with your favorite local draft beer to go!