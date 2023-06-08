Restaurant header imageView gallery

Franciosi Brothers Pizza & Meatballs

112 W Main St

Oak Creek, CO 80467

Food

14" Pizza

14" Cheese

$15.00

14" Pepperoni

$17.00

14" Margherita

$17.00

14" Barbecue Chicken

$18.00

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

14" Meatlovers

$23.00

14" Veggielovers

$17.00

14" Ultimate Pie

$23.50

14" White Pie

$17.00

Special Pie

$26.00

18" Pizza

18" Cheese

$20.00

18" Pepperoni

$22.00

18" Margherita

$22.00

18" Barbecue Chicken

$24.00

18" Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

18" Meat Lovers

$28.00

18" Veggie Lovers

$23.00

18" Ultimate Pie

$29.00

18" White Pie

$23.00

Starters

Side Brussel

$8.00

Halved, Fried and tossed with balsamic and parmesan

Crispy Brussels

$13.00

Halved, Fried, tossed with balsamic and parmesan cheese

Giant Soft Pretzel

$12.00

Calamari

$17.00

Breaded to Order, served with house made remoulade and red sauce

Fried Ravioli

$11.00

Fried and served with homemade red sauce

Meatballs and Mozzarella

$13.00

Homemade Meatballs, Fresh Ovoline Mozzarella Slices, and Garlic Parmesan Toast Points

Meatball Side

$7.00

2 3oz Homemade Meatballs with red sauce

Truffle Fries

$11.00

House fries tossed with truffle and parmesan

5$ Fry

$5.00

Basket of Plain fries

Cheese Skice

$3.85

Slice Pep

$4.50

2 Topping Slice

$5.00

Veggie Lover Slice

$4.50

Buff Chick Slice

$4.35

Meat Lover Slice

$4.85

Three Topping Slice

$4.85

Fruit Side

$4.50

Garlic Breadsticks

$12.00

Sandwiches

Italian

$13.00

Italian Cured Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Red Wine Vinagrette

Meatball Sub

$14.00

House Meatball, Gravy, Provolone, Mozzarella, Parm, Toasted Ciabatta

Chickn Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Provolone, House Marinara

Aged Cheddar Burger

$14.00

5oz 80% Chuck 20% Brisket Patty on Brioche w/ Aged White Cheddar

Bacon & Aged Cheddar Burger

$16.00

5oz 80% Chuck 20% Brisket Patty on Brioche w/ Aged White Cheddar and Thick Cut Bacon

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

Heart Attack!

$21.00

Uncle Zeke Burger

$16.00

Burger Patty, Fried Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese, and house Red Sauce

Wings

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

House Buffalo Sauce, Jumbo Wings, Served with Ranch, Carrots, Celery

Colorado BBQ Wings

$16.00

House BBQ sauce Jumbo Wings, Served with Ranch, Carrots, Celery

Sweet Chili Sesame Wings

$16.00

Sweet and Spicy sauce Jumbo Wings, Served with Ranch, Carrots, Celery

Side Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$16.00

Large Plates

Kim Jong

$17.50

Harveys

$17.50

Roscoes

$17.50

Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon Sandwich

$12.00

Taylor Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon Pizza

$19.00

Marg Egg Pizza

$19.00

Bianca Pizza

$24.00

PLAIN DONUT

$10.00

1 Hash Brown

$2.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Fruit

$4.50

OJ

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Salads

Family Garden Salad

$13.00

Spinach, Romaine, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Crutons, with Italian Dressing

Side Garden Salad

$6.50

Spinach, Romaine, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Crutons, with Italian Dressing

Family Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, and Croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, and Croutons

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

New York Style Served W/ Rasberry Coulis

Gelato

$4.00

Pistachio, French Chocolate, Madagascar Vanilla

Flourless Chocolate Brownie

$9.00

Served w/ Vanilla Gelato

Tiramisu

$9.00

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic

Soda/Tea/Juice

$2.75

Monster

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Juice Mom Day

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Choco Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Brick Oven Pizza and Draft Beer on Main St in Oak Creek!

Location

112 W Main St, Oak Creek, CO 80467

Directions

