Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe
645 Vanderbilt Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bagels
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Select a bagel with any of our many cream cheeses and add your favorite toppings!
Bagel with Butter
Keep it simple with some butter!
Bagel with Hummus
A bagel with Zaytoon's homemade hummus.
Bagel with Cream Cheese and Lox
Try our bagel with fresh slices of smoked salmon.
Bagel with Peanut Butter
Peanut butter spread on a fresh bagel - add jelly under toppings if you like!
All the Way
The classic lox configuration - fresh lox, your selection of cream cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber and capers.
Truffle & Pastrami Lox Special
Try our new special - decadent black truffle cream cheese topped with pastrami lox, and pickled red onions.
Individual Bagel
Select one bagel with nothing on it - our bagels are baked on premises every morning.
Dozen Bagels
Baked fresh every day on premises. Will come assorted, unless you specify bagel types in the special instructions.
Day Old Bagels
A bag of yesterday's bagels - still tastes great and at a discounted price! Get a random assortment of six bagels. Availability may vary from day to day.
By the Pound
1/4 Cream Cheese
Small side - suitable for 1 - 2 bagels. Select whichever flavor you like.
1/2 Cream Cheese
Half a pound container of cream cheese. Select whichever flavor you like.
1LB Cream Cheese
Full pound container of cream cheese. Select whichever flavor you like.
Tuna by the pound
Homemade tuna by the pound.
Mexican tuna by the pound
Homemade Mexican tuna by the pound. Contains jalapeños, tomatoes, and red onions.
Vegetable tuna by the pound
Homemade vegetable tuna by the pound. Made with peppers and onions.
Chicken salad by the pound
Homemade chicken salad by the pound.
Egg Salad by the pound
Homemade egg salad by the pound.
Whitefish Salad by the pound
Fresh whitefish salad by the pound.
Fresh Lox by the pound
Sliced salmon by the pound.
Fresh Pastrami Lox by the pound
Pastrami seasoned sliced salmon by the pound.
Avocado Toast
The Original Avocado Smash
Smashed avocado, topped with everything bagel seasoning and lemon juice. Served open face.
The Middle Eastern Avocado Smash
Smashed avocado and hummus, topped with feta cheese, tomato, lemon juice, salt, and red pepper flakes. Served open face.
The Ultimate Toast Avocado Smash
Smashed avocado, fresh lox, tomato, onions, and capers. Served open face.
The Toast Avocado Smash
Smashed avocado and hummus, topped with hard boiled egg and everything bagel seasoning. Served open face.
Signature Breakfast
Signature #1
Feta cheese, olive oil and a sprinkling of Za'atar seasoning on a scooped and toasted sesame seed bagel.
Signature #2
Two sliced hard boiled eggs, olive oil and a sprinkling of Za'atar seasoning on a scooped and toasted sesame seed bagel.
Signature Combo
Feta cheese and hard boiled eggs, olive oil and a sprinkling of Za'atar seasoning on a scooped and toasted sesame seed bagel.
Sandwiches
Build your own Sandwich
Build your own signature sandwich, choose your bread, protein, and toppings.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad sandwich. Add whatever toppings you like!
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade tuna salad sandwich, choose from regular, vegetable or mexican tunas. Add whatever toppings you like!
Egg Salad Sandwich
Homemade egg salad sandwich. Add whatever toppings you like!
Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich
Baked Salmon spread sandwich. Add whatever toppings you like!
Whitefish Salad Sandwich
Whitefish salad spread sandwich. Add whatever toppings you like!
Signature Sandwiches
Redhook
Grilled chicken, melted cheese, tomato and honey dijon mustard. Served on your choice of bread.
Carroll Gardens
Smoked turkey, arugula, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, oil and vinegar. Served on your choice of bread.
Coney Island
Tuna, cheddar cheese, and tomato, served tuna melt style, on your choice of bread.
Bensonhurst
The classic Italian style sandwich - Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar. Served on your choice of bread.
Park Slope
Arugula, tomato, onion, avocado, roasted peppers, your choice of cheese and balsamic vinegar. Served on your choice of bread.
Fort Greene
Pepper turkey, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, olive oil, salt and pepper. Served on your choice of bread.
Brighton Beach
Corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
Williamsburg
Pastrami and corned beef on rye with coarse grained mustard. Served on your choice of bread.
Bedford Stuyvesant
Grilled chicken, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mayo. Served on your choice of bread
Sunset Park
Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard, grilled Cuban. Served on your choice of bread.
Brooklyn Heights
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.
Bay Ridge
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and vinaigrette. Served on your choice of bread.
Blazin' Turkey
Jerk turkey, three pepper Colby Jack cheese, chipotle mayo, pepperoncini and jalapenos. Served on your choice of bread.
The Elvis
Peanut butter, honey, bananas and extra bacon. Served on your choice of bread.
The Seinfeld
Smoked turkey, brie, sun-dried tomatoes and honey mustard. Served on your choice of bread.
The Warriors
Roast beef, Asiago cheese, romaine lettuce, onions, tomato and horseradish spread. Served on your choice of bread.
No Sleep Til Brooklyn
Turkey, Swiss cheese, avocado, red onions, sprouts and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.
Fugetaboutit
Turkey, cranberry spread, brie and sprouts. Served on your choice of bread.
Olde Brooklyn Bagel
Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mustard. Served on your choice of bread.
Goombah
Roast beef, melted American cheese, onions and Russian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
Fugazy
Ham, roasted turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.
Cuzz
Roasted turkey, sun-dried tomato, roasted peppers, Muenster cheese, oil and vinegar. Served on your choice of bread.
Howyadoin
Smoked turkey, ham, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on your choice of bread.
Badabing
Roast beef, Swiss cheese, horseradish, sauce, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.
Brooklyn Museum
Jerked turkey, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, sun-dried tomato and chipotle sauce. Served on your choice of bread.
Botanical Garden
Buffalo chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.
The Biggie Smalls
Chicken salad, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.
Brooklyn Dodgers
Roast beef, smoked turkey, melted American cheese and BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of bread.
Atlantic
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
Prospect Heights
Beef salami, tomatoes, virgin olive oil and fresh basil. Served on your choice of bread.
Do the Right Thing
Hummus, red onion, carrots, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber and olive oil.
Beastie Boys
Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe and mozzarella. Served on your choice of bread.
Fo-sho
Pepper turkey, jalapeno peppers, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo. Served on your choice of bread.
The Boss
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Served on your choice of bread.
The Garden
Avocado, swiss cheese, cucumber, onion, arugula, and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.
The Veggie
Hummus, carrots, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, onions, and banana peppers. Served on your choice of bread.
Stickball
Hot roast beef, bacon, melted mozzarella, and BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of bread.
Ringolevio
Ham, turkey, and melted swiss. Served on your choice of bread.
Buck Buck
Roast beef, onion roasted turkey, melted swiss cheese, and onions. Served on your choice of bread.
Skully
Hot oven turkey, bacon, melted cheddar, and BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of bread.
Ebbets Field
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of bread.
Brooklyn Nets
Pulled BBQ chicken, coleslaw, and pickles. Served on your choice of bread.
Open Face
Triple Deckers
Turkey Club Triple Decker
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickle, and mayo. Served on your choice of sliced bread, with coleslaw and a pickle spear on the side.
Tuna Salad and Sliced Egg Triple Decker
Tuna salad, sliced boiled egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on your choice of sliced bread, with coleslaw and a pickle spear on the side.
Egg Salad and Bacon Triple Decker
Egg salad, bacon, lettuce tomato, and mayo. Served on your choice of sliced bread, with coleslaw and a pickle spear on the side.
Chicken Salad and Bacon Triple Decker
Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on your choice of sliced bread, with coleslaw and a pickle spear on the side.
Roast Beef and Bacon Triple Decker
Roast beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on your choice of sliced bread, with coleslaw and a pickle spear on the side.
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Caesar salad made with romaine lettuce, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese. Served on your choice of wrap.
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted pepper, parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar. Served with your choice of wrap.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Barbecue chicken with lettuce, coleslaw and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of wrap.
Turkey Club Wrap
Smoked turkey and bacon with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with your choice of wrap.
Veggie Tuna Wrap
Veggie tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and sweet pepper. Served with your choice of wrap.
Panini
Tuna Melt Panini
Tuna, cheddar, lettuce and tomato. Served on panini flatbread.
The Combo Panini
Pastrami, corned beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mustard. Served on panini flatbread.
Montecristo Panini
Ham, smoked turkey, swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard. Served on panini flatbread.
Reuben Panini
Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and mustard. Served on panini flatbread.
Salads
Create Your Own Salad
Choose five included ingredients to create your own custom salad. After your first five, you can add even more ingredients for an extra cost.
Garden Salad
Arugula, tomato, carrots, onions, corn and cucumber.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, feta cheese and kalamata olives
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons topped with Caesar salad dressing.
Chef Salad
Cucumbers, peppers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, hardboiled eggs. Topped with turkey, ham and provolone, all rolled together to create bitesize pinwheels.
Cobb Salad
Munster cheese, cherry, tomatoes, bacon and hardboiled egg.
Spring Salad
Tomatoes, red onions, fresh mozzarella, green & kalamata olives, roasted red peppers.
Coffee & Tea
Hot Coffee
Freshly brewed D'amico coffee.
Iced Coffee
Freshly brewed D'amico coffee over ice.
Double Espresso
Two shots of freshly pulled espresso.
Hot Americano
Two shots of freshly pulled espresso with hot water.
Iced Americano
Two shots of freshly pulled espresso and water over ice.
Hot Cappuccino
Two shots of espresso topped with a rich foam made with your choice of milk.
Iced Cappuccino
Two shots of espresso topped with a rich foam made with your choice of milk over ice.
Hot Latte
Two shots of espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Latte
Two shots of espresso topped with your choice of milk.
Hot Mocha
Two shots of espresso topped with your choice of milk and chocolate.
Iced Mocha
Two shots of espresso topped with your choice of milk and chocolate over ice.
Hot Tea
Freshly brewed hot tea.
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Freshly brewed iced tea.
Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate made to order with your choice of milk.
Box of Joe
96 oz. of freshly brewed D'amico coffee in a to-go container. Comes with sugar, cups, stirrers and your choice of milk.
Whole Beans
One pound of the renowned D'amico coffee.
Bakery
Muffin
Fresh Morrison's muffins.
Butter Croissant
Homemade buttery, flaky croissants.
Black & White Cookie
A New York classic - a soft cake-like cookie with half chocolate and half vanilla frosting.
Scone
Fresh Randa's scones.
Cinnamon Bun
A frosted cinnamon bun.
Crumb Cake
Soft cake topped with a thick layer of streusel topping. Pick from original or raspberry.
Fresh Squeezed
Drinks
Snacks
Kettle Chips
Kettle brand potato chips.
Peeled Snacks
Organic dried fruit.
Lenka Granola Bar
All natural granola bars.
Chef's Cut Real Jerky
Chef's Cut Real Jerky Co. is redefining what beef jerky looks, tastes, and feels like. By using premium cuts of top-round sirloin with real ingredients.
Snack Factory Pretzel Chips
Tate's Cookies
A 7 oz. bag of thin, crunchy, delicious cookies.
Chobani Greek Yogurt
McClure's Pickles
A large jar of artisan garlic pickles.
McClure's Bloody Mary Mix
A large jar of artisan bloody mary mix.
