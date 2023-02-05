Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe

No reviews yet

645 Vanderbilt Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Bagels

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.25

Select a bagel with any of our many cream cheeses and add your favorite toppings!

Bagel with Butter

$2.85

Keep it simple with some butter!

Bagel with Hummus

$4.99

A bagel with Zaytoon's homemade hummus.

Bagel with Cream Cheese and Lox

$13.99

Try our bagel with fresh slices of smoked salmon.

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.25

Peanut butter spread on a fresh bagel - add jelly under toppings if you like!

All the Way

$16.99

The classic lox configuration - fresh lox, your selection of cream cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber and capers.

Truffle & Pastrami Lox Special

$17.00

Try our new special - decadent black truffle cream cheese topped with pastrami lox, and pickled red onions.

Individual Bagel

$1.85

Select one bagel with nothing on it - our bagels are baked on premises every morning.

Dozen Bagels

$18.00

Baked fresh every day on premises. Will come assorted, unless you specify bagel types in the special instructions.

Day Old Bagels

$3.75

A bag of yesterday's bagels - still tastes great and at a discounted price! Get a random assortment of six bagels. Availability may vary from day to day.

By the Pound

1/4 Cream Cheese

Small side - suitable for 1 - 2 bagels. Select whichever flavor you like.

1/2 Cream Cheese

Half a pound container of cream cheese. Select whichever flavor you like.

1LB Cream Cheese

Full pound container of cream cheese. Select whichever flavor you like.

Tuna by the pound

$8.99+

Homemade tuna by the pound.

Mexican tuna by the pound

$4.75+

Homemade Mexican tuna by the pound. Contains jalapeños, tomatoes, and red onions.

Vegetable tuna by the pound

$4.75+

Homemade vegetable tuna by the pound. Made with peppers and onions.

Chicken salad by the pound

$4.25+

Homemade chicken salad by the pound.

Egg Salad by the pound

$3.50+

Homemade egg salad by the pound.

Whitefish Salad by the pound

$4.99+

Fresh whitefish salad by the pound.

Fresh Lox by the pound

$12.99+

Sliced salmon by the pound.

Fresh Pastrami Lox by the pound

$13.75+

Pastrami seasoned sliced salmon by the pound.

Avocado Toast

The Original Avocado Smash

$7.99

Smashed avocado, topped with everything bagel seasoning and lemon juice. Served open face.

The Middle Eastern Avocado Smash

$9.99

Smashed avocado and hummus, topped with feta cheese, tomato, lemon juice, salt, and red pepper flakes. Served open face.

The Ultimate Toast Avocado Smash

$15.99

Smashed avocado, fresh lox, tomato, onions, and capers. Served open face.

The Toast Avocado Smash

$8.99

Smashed avocado and hummus, topped with hard boiled egg and everything bagel seasoning. Served open face.

Signature Breakfast

Signature #1

$5.50

Feta cheese, olive oil and a sprinkling of Za'atar seasoning on a scooped and toasted sesame seed bagel.

Signature #2

$5.75

Two sliced hard boiled eggs, olive oil and a sprinkling of Za'atar seasoning on a scooped and toasted sesame seed bagel.

Signature Combo

$6.00

Feta cheese and hard boiled eggs, olive oil and a sprinkling of Za'atar seasoning on a scooped and toasted sesame seed bagel.

Sandwiches

Build your own Sandwich

Build your own signature sandwich, choose your bread, protein, and toppings.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Homemade chicken salad sandwich. Add whatever toppings you like!

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Homemade tuna salad sandwich, choose from regular, vegetable or mexican tunas. Add whatever toppings you like!

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Homemade egg salad sandwich. Add whatever toppings you like!

Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Baked Salmon spread sandwich. Add whatever toppings you like!

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Whitefish salad spread sandwich. Add whatever toppings you like!

Signature Sandwiches

Redhook

$12.99

Grilled chicken, melted cheese, tomato and honey dijon mustard. Served on your choice of bread.

Carroll Gardens

$11.99

Smoked turkey, arugula, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, oil and vinegar. Served on your choice of bread.

Coney Island

$11.99

Tuna, cheddar cheese, and tomato, served tuna melt style, on your choice of bread.

Bensonhurst

$12.99

The classic Italian style sandwich - Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar. Served on your choice of bread.

Park Slope

$11.99

Arugula, tomato, onion, avocado, roasted peppers, your choice of cheese and balsamic vinegar. Served on your choice of bread.

Fort Greene

$11.99

Pepper turkey, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, olive oil, salt and pepper. Served on your choice of bread.

Brighton Beach

$12.99

Corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.

Williamsburg

$12.99

Pastrami and corned beef on rye with coarse grained mustard. Served on your choice of bread.

Bedford Stuyvesant

$12.99

Grilled chicken, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mayo. Served on your choice of bread

Sunset Park

$11.99

Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard, grilled Cuban. Served on your choice of bread.

Brooklyn Heights

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.

Bay Ridge

$11.99

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and vinaigrette. Served on your choice of bread.

Blazin' Turkey

$11.99

Jerk turkey, three pepper Colby Jack cheese, chipotle mayo, pepperoncini and jalapenos. Served on your choice of bread.

The Elvis

$7.99

Peanut butter, honey, bananas and extra bacon. Served on your choice of bread.

The Seinfeld

$11.99

Smoked turkey, brie, sun-dried tomatoes and honey mustard. Served on your choice of bread.

The Warriors

$12.99

Roast beef, Asiago cheese, romaine lettuce, onions, tomato and horseradish spread. Served on your choice of bread.

No Sleep Til Brooklyn

$11.99

Turkey, Swiss cheese, avocado, red onions, sprouts and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.

Fugetaboutit

$11.99

Turkey, cranberry spread, brie and sprouts. Served on your choice of bread.

Olde Brooklyn Bagel

$12.99

Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mustard. Served on your choice of bread.

Goombah

$12.99

Roast beef, melted American cheese, onions and Russian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.

Fugazy

$12.99

Ham, roasted turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.

Cuzz

$11.99

Roasted turkey, sun-dried tomato, roasted peppers, Muenster cheese, oil and vinegar. Served on your choice of bread.

Howyadoin

$11.99

Smoked turkey, ham, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on your choice of bread.

Badabing

$11.99

Roast beef, Swiss cheese, horseradish, sauce, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.

Brooklyn Museum

$13.99

Jerked turkey, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, sun-dried tomato and chipotle sauce. Served on your choice of bread.

Botanical Garden

$12.99

Buffalo chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.

The Biggie Smalls

$11.99

Chicken salad, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.

Brooklyn Dodgers

$11.99

Roast beef, smoked turkey, melted American cheese and BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of bread.

Atlantic

$11.99

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish dressing. Served on your choice of bread.

Prospect Heights

$11.99

Beef salami, tomatoes, virgin olive oil and fresh basil. Served on your choice of bread.

Do the Right Thing

$11.99

Hummus, red onion, carrots, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber and olive oil.

Beastie Boys

$12.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe and mozzarella. Served on your choice of bread.

Fo-sho

$11.99

Pepper turkey, jalapeno peppers, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo. Served on your choice of bread.

The Boss

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Served on your choice of bread.

The Garden

$11.99

Avocado, swiss cheese, cucumber, onion, arugula, and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.

The Veggie

$11.99

Hummus, carrots, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, onions, and banana peppers. Served on your choice of bread.

Stickball

$11.99

Hot roast beef, bacon, melted mozzarella, and BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of bread.

Ringolevio

$11.99

Ham, turkey, and melted swiss. Served on your choice of bread.

Buck Buck

$11.99

Roast beef, onion roasted turkey, melted swiss cheese, and onions. Served on your choice of bread.

Skully

$11.99

Hot oven turkey, bacon, melted cheddar, and BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of bread.

Ebbets Field

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of bread.

Brooklyn Nets

$11.99

Pulled BBQ chicken, coleslaw, and pickles. Served on your choice of bread.

Open Face

$7.99

Triple Deckers

Turkey Club Triple Decker

$12.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickle, and mayo. Served on your choice of sliced bread, with coleslaw and a pickle spear on the side.

Tuna Salad and Sliced Egg Triple Decker

$12.99

Tuna salad, sliced boiled egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on your choice of sliced bread, with coleslaw and a pickle spear on the side.

Egg Salad and Bacon Triple Decker

$12.99

Egg salad, bacon, lettuce tomato, and mayo. Served on your choice of sliced bread, with coleslaw and a pickle spear on the side.

Chicken Salad and Bacon Triple Decker

$12.99

Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on your choice of sliced bread, with coleslaw and a pickle spear on the side.

Roast Beef and Bacon Triple Decker

$12.99

Roast beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on your choice of sliced bread, with coleslaw and a pickle spear on the side.

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Caesar salad made with romaine lettuce, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese. Served on your choice of wrap.

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted pepper, parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar. Served with your choice of wrap.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Barbecue chicken with lettuce, coleslaw and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of wrap.

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.99

Smoked turkey and bacon with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with your choice of wrap.

Veggie Tuna Wrap

$10.99

Veggie tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and sweet pepper. Served with your choice of wrap.

Panini

Tuna Melt Panini

$12.99

Tuna, cheddar, lettuce and tomato. Served on panini flatbread.

The Combo Panini

$13.99

Pastrami, corned beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mustard. Served on panini flatbread.

Montecristo Panini

$12.99

Ham, smoked turkey, swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard. Served on panini flatbread.

Reuben Panini

$12.99

Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and mustard. Served on panini flatbread.

Salads

Create Your Own Salad

$9.99

Choose five included ingredients to create your own custom salad. After your first five, you can add even more ingredients for an extra cost.

Garden Salad

$8.99

Arugula, tomato, carrots, onions, corn and cucumber.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, feta cheese and kalamata olives

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons topped with Caesar salad dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.99

Cucumbers, peppers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, hardboiled eggs. Topped with turkey, ham and provolone, all rolled together to create bitesize pinwheels.

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Munster cheese, cherry, tomatoes, bacon and hardboiled egg.

Spring Salad

$9.99

Tomatoes, red onions, fresh mozzarella, green & kalamata olives, roasted red peppers.

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Freshly brewed D'amico coffee.

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Freshly brewed D'amico coffee over ice.

Double Espresso

$4.00

Two shots of freshly pulled espresso.

Hot Americano

$4.00+

Two shots of freshly pulled espresso with hot water.

Iced Americano

$4.75+

Two shots of freshly pulled espresso and water over ice.

Hot Cappuccino

$5.00+

Two shots of espresso topped with a rich foam made with your choice of milk.

Iced Cappuccino

$5.50+

Two shots of espresso topped with a rich foam made with your choice of milk over ice.

Hot Latte

$5.00+

Two shots of espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Iced Latte

$5.50+

Two shots of espresso topped with your choice of milk.

Hot Mocha

$5.50+

Two shots of espresso topped with your choice of milk and chocolate.

Iced Mocha

$6.00+

Two shots of espresso topped with your choice of milk and chocolate over ice.

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Freshly brewed hot tea.

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.75+

Freshly brewed iced tea.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot chocolate made to order with your choice of milk.

Box of Joe

$32.99

96 oz. of freshly brewed D'amico coffee in a to-go container. Comes with sugar, cups, stirrers and your choice of milk.

Whole Beans

$15.99

One pound of the renowned D'amico coffee.

Bakery

Muffin

$3.50

Fresh Morrison's muffins.

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Homemade buttery, flaky croissants.

Black & White Cookie

$3.00

A New York classic - a soft cake-like cookie with half chocolate and half vanilla frosting.

Scone

$3.50

Fresh Randa's scones.

Cinnamon Bun

$3.50

A frosted cinnamon bun.

Crumb Cake

$2.50

Soft cake topped with a thick layer of streusel topping. Pick from original or raspberry.

Fresh Squeezed

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Homemade, freshly squeezed orange juice.

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Homemade, freshly squeezed grapefruit juice.

Drinks

Poland Spring Water

$1.25

Nesquik

$2.75

Can of Soda

$1.25

Bottle of Soda

$2.50

Tropicana

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

May be switched out for Joe's tea if snapple is unavailable.

Snacks

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Kettle brand potato chips.

Peeled Snacks

$4.99

Organic dried fruit.

Lenka Granola Bar

$2.99

All natural granola bars.

Chef's Cut Real Jerky

$6.99

Chef's Cut Real Jerky Co. is redefining what beef jerky looks, tastes, and feels like. By using premium cuts of top-round sirloin with real ingredients.

Snack Factory Pretzel Chips

$3.50

Tate's Cookies

$6.99

A 7 oz. bag of thin, crunchy, delicious cookies.

Chobani Greek Yogurt

$2.00

McClure's Pickles

$10.99

A large jar of artisan garlic pickles.

McClure's Bloody Mary Mix

$10.99

A large jar of artisan bloody mary mix.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Best bagels in Brooklyn!

645 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

