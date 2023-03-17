Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oceanana Pier House Restaurant

700 E Fort Macon Rd

Atlantic Beach, NC 28512

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Starry

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Coffee Tea Milk

Coffee

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$3.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner right on the beach since 1959.

700 E Fort Macon Rd, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512

