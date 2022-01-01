The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte
No reviews yet
100 Charlotte Street
Asheville, NC 28801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BEEF
Bavette (~8oz steak)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. One of our best selling cuts - delicious medium rare on a grill or in a skillet!
Beef Cheek (~12oz ea.)
21 Day Dry-Aged Apple Brandy Beef. These are a very special treat! Great for a Sous Vide or a long slow braise. Extremely tender and flavorful. Finish in a hot skillet or over charcoal. Perfect for barbacoa tacos and a fresh summer salad!
Beef Liver (1lb. packs)
Healthy natural offal! go old school and fry it with onions!
Bone-in Ribeye (~1.25lb ea.)
21 Day Dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. Iconic grilled perfection.
Boneless Ribeye (~1lb ea.)
21 Day Dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. Just like the one over there--->, but without a bone.
Brisket (whole, ~10lbs ea.)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef Brisket - Smoke it. braise it. roast it.
Chuck Eye Steak (~8oz steak)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. A poor-man's ribeye - (aka: "staff favorite") loves the grill... cook a little slower til medium - let that thing rest for a spell....
Chuck Roast (~3lbs ea.)
What a great way to start fall and football season back in action! 21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. The epitome of flavor and tenderness. A favorite of the butchers.
Coulotte/Picanha (~8oz ea.)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. This Brazilian favorite loves open fire - cook this cut to rare/medium rare for a happy moment.
Cross Cut Shanks (~3/4lb ea.)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. Rich flavor from marrow, sticky tender goodness from the muscle connections... long slow cook these for a satisfying dish.
Denver (~10oz ea.)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. Denver steaks are so versatile! Loves a grill or a skillet - sear all 4 sides and cook to med-rare/medium for a wonderful steak texture, or braise for fall apart short-rib style dishes.
Flank (~1.5lb ea.)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. This ab muscle is great on a grill, lean, cut against the grain! Or long slow cook for ropa vieja.
Flanken Style Ribs (2 per pack ~1lb.)
Just in time for grilling season!! These cross cut style ribs are great for grilling and pan frying. Whip up a marinade or season with our house recipe SPICEWALLA dry rubs!
Flat Iron (~12oz ea.)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. A very tender cut - perfect grilled for salads and sandwiches.
Ground Beef (1lb packs)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. House blend 85/15% -ish... made from the finest trim from one steer at a time - ground daily.
Ground Rose Veal (1 lb packs)
This week we will be offering a limited supply of local ground rose veal! We do not get rose veal in very often so this is a very special treat!
Hanger (whole, ~1.25lb ea.)
Apple Brandy Beef. Flavorful, tender - a butcher's cut for sure! What's better than one of those in the pic? TWO! (you get the whole hanger, we just took out that tough thing down the middle... so you get both sides.)
Kansas City Strip (~ 1lb)
London Broil (Top Round Steak) (~1.5lb ea.)
21 Day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. These flavorful lean cuts love a marinade, a grill, and to be sliced on a bias.
Marrow Bones (~9oz each split lengthwise)
Roast and add capers and parsley and lemon juice. Or use in your stock. Or give to your dog. Or your neighbors dog that hasn't quite warmed up to you yet and you wanna make friends because you know deep down he's a very good boy.
NY Strip (~14oz ea.)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. If you're looking at a website of a butcher shop, I'd bet you know what this steak is.
Oxtail (~1.75lb per pack)
Long slow braise for unctuous flavor! Try a Jamaican recipe!
Porterhouse (2in. ~2.5lb ea.)
Ummmm.....A two inch dry aged strip attached to a two inch dry aged tenderloin? Nuff said. Light the grill. Crack a cold one. Enjoy. 21 Day Dry-Aged.
Short rib - English Style (~ 1lb/pack)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. Such a wonderful forgiving cut of beef for smoking or braising.
Skirt (~1lb ea.)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. This sought after cut is great in a pan or on a grill - very exposed so you get TONS of that dry-aged flavor for your tacos or stand alone steak!
Soup (knuckle) Bones (~1-1.5lb per pack)
These are the bones from around the joints of a steer. The metaphysis for you ortho nerds out there. It has cartilage on each piece bringing you all the good stuff you're looking for in making your own beef stock/broth.
Steak Fajita (1lb. pack, seasoned)
Our house fajita meat seasoning is a MUST try! We use our local dry aged beef and our secret fajita spice blend to make dinner easier for you! A couple peppers, onions, some sour cream, valentina, and some tortillas is all you need!
Stew Beef (2lb packs)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. Comfort. Food.
T-Bone (1.25in. ~ 1.5lb ea)
21 Day Dry-Aged. A grill masters go-to. These hand cut show stoppers pair perfectly with a hot bed of charcoal and a cold, frosty beer!
Tallow (1 pt)
Rendered Beef kidney fat. Used for a high temp application - deep frying! Pan searing! Universal joints on Dodge Trucks!
Tenderloin Steak (filet mignon)(~8oz ea.)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. The most tender cut on the steer, NOW WITH FLAVOR!!! (thanks to our dry-aging experts)
Teres Major (~10oz ea.)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. IF THIS IS AVAILABLE GET IT! only 2 of these steaks per 1100lb animal! The teres major comes from beneath the shoulder blade and is widely regarded as the second most tender steak on the steer, The perfect steak for two, try it on the grill or in the cast iron skillet!
Top Sirloin Filet (~6oz ea.)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. If you prefer a lean cut with flavor, but don't want to break the bank - this is for you! A local's favorite.
Top Sirloin Steak (~1lb ea.)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. If you're into lean cuts with tons of flavor this if for you - will not disappoint! See what dry-aged beef can do for you!
Tri Tip (~2lbs ea)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. West Coast favorite - delicious marinated, grilled, rested and sliced thin.
PORK
Bone In COLD SMOKED Pork Chop (~12oz. ea)
Pastured pork that we gently brine overnight then smoke below 60* for an hour to give a slight smokey flavor yet remaining perfectly juicy. Can be cooked on either a skillet or grill.
Bone In Pork Chops (~1lb ea.)
Local pasture-raised heritage pork. It's like a ribeye of pork!
BoneLess COLD SMOKED Pork Chop (~8oz. ea)
Pastured pork that we gently brine overnight then smoke below 60* for an hour to give a slight smokey flavor yet remaining perfectly juicy. Can be cooked on either a skillet or grill.
BoneLess Pork Chops (~8oz ea.)
Local Pasture-raised heritage pork. A lovely cut with a delicious fat cap.
BoneLESS Pork Loin Roast (~3lb ea.)
Local pasture raised heritage pork. This is a great roast with a nice fat cap - sear and finish in oven, slice for your guests that are going to praise your skill and prowess in the kitchen.
Boston Butt (Bone IN, Skin ON)
Local pasture-raised heritage pork. Slow roast or smoke for fall apart perfection. Bone-in and Skin on.
Country Style Ribs ( 2 per pack, ~2lb)
One of the easiest ways to prepare pork shoulder. Similar to a flanken style beef rib, these cross cut bone in skinless pork shoulder sections are perfect for a dry rub or marinade.
Ground Pork (1lb packs)
Local pasture raised heritage pork shoulder - ground coarse at 70/30%
Lard (1 pt)
Rendered pork leaf lard. Delicate, perfect for baking.
Pork Belly (1lb)
Local pasture raised heritage pork belly. Skin on. braise it, cure it, grill it, smoke it, tickle it. its a belly.
Pork Sirloin Chops (8oz. each)
Pork sirloin is one of the most flavorful cuts in the entire hog. You can grill, sear, or braise this cut as a roast to yield a dinner that you won't forget!
Pork Tenderloin (~.75-1lb ea.)
Local pasture raised heritage pork. This lean cut is both flavorful and tender.
Pork Trotter (split, frozen)
Local pasture raised heritage pig feet. Split on the saw lengthwise. We use ours in stock, and if we had the desire or the time we'd probably pickle some just for the sake of it.
Smoked Ham Hock (~1lb ea.)
POULTRY
Ground Chicken (1lb packs)
Freshly ground Springer Mountain Farms Chicken. Springer Mountain Farms chickens are fed NON-GMO PROJECT VERIFIED feed and is AMERICAN HUMANE CERTIFIED.
Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts (~1lb ea.)
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken! Such wonderful flavor! No hormones or antibiotics ever added. ( 2 breast per pack, ~ 1lb.)
Split Chicken Breast (bone in, skin on) (2ea., ~1.3lbs total)
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken. Bone in Skin on breasts - We love these on the grill basted with barbecue sauce in the summertime!
Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs (4ea., ~1lb pack)
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken. No antibiotics, no hormones, flavorful lean protein.
Bone-In, Skin On Chicken Thighs (4ea., ~1lb pack)
Flavorful and fatty, chicken thighs are a crazy popular cut here at the shop, especially when they still have the bone and skin! We will be shipping these in one pound packages that are freezer ready, so be sure to stock up!
Chicken Leg Quarters (2ea., ~1lb total)
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken. Bone in skin on tender flavorful healthy protien!
Chicken Backs/Cages (frozen) (2ea., ~1.5lb total)
2 per pack, frozen immediately upon butchering. Use for stocks and soup bases.
Chicken Fajita (1lb. pack, seasoned)
Our house fajita meat seasoning is a MUST try! We use our fresh Springer Mtn Farms Chicken and our secret fajita spice blend to make dinner easier for you! A couple peppers, onions, some sour cream, valentina, and some tortillas is all you need!
Chicken Feet (frozen) (~12 per pack, ~1lb total)
Joyce Farms Poulet Rouge pastured birds. These are what makes a good stock GREAT
Whole Chicken - Springer Mtn (~ 3.5lbs)
Springer Mountain Farms chickens are fed NON-GMO PROJECT VERIFIED feed and is AMERICAN HUMANE CERTIFIED.
Boneless Skin ON Duck Breast (~8oz ea.)
Culver Farms Duck Breast. Start on low heat, render the fat, turn it up and get the skin crispy!
Duck Fat (1/2pt)
Rendered duck fat - great for cooking potatoes and pretty much anything. Rob eats it by the spoonful.
SEAFOOD
Verlasso Chilean Salmon
Over our many years here at the Chop Shop we have moved from salmon to salmon trying to find the best of the best until we finally landed on Verlasso. Fatty, delicious, and well raised - this salmon has it all. A one pound piece is not only easier to cook, but it's size allows you to get a crispier skin!
10/20 Dry Packed Scallops (ea.)
21/25 Carolina White Shrimp (1lb)
SAUSAGE
Bratwurst (4 links ~1lb)
House ground, stuffed and linked sausage using our local pasture raised heritage pork and SPICEWALLA herbs and spices. 4 links per pound.
Breakfast (bulk 1lb)
House made bulk sausage using our local pasture raised heritage pork and SPICEWALLA herbs and spices.
Chicken Apple Breakfast Sausage Links (4 per pack)
Fresh, made in-house Chicken Apple Breakfast links using Springer Mountain Chicken, ripe apples and spices in a natural casing to create a perfect savory sausage to add to your breakfast.
Chorizo (bulk 1lb)
One of our most popular house ground bulk sausages using our local pasture raised heritage pork and SPICEWALLA herbs and spices.
Chorizo Verde Sausage (4 per pack)
Chorizo verde is one of our favorites! Cilantro, oregano, chiles, garlic - tons of delicious fresh ingredients. Use in soup, tacos, serve with rice and beans…. Great sausage to keep in the freezer for a welcome change to weeknight dinners!
German Bratwurst w/ Eurisko Beer Company's Altbier (4 per pack)
Two anchient delicacies combined in one sausage. Our authentic German bratwurst made with Eurisko Beer Company's Altbier. Altbier, meaning old beer, is a German beer style which originated in Düsseldorf. The style falls somewhere between a lager and an ale—the beers are fermented warm like ales but are then aged cool like lagers. The name altbier, which originated in the 1880s, refers to the traditional brewing process of using top-fermenting yeasts. Come grab a few sausages and some of this delicous beer!
House Made HOT DOGS (4 per pack)
There are few things we spend more time and attention to than these hot dogs. Dry aged Apple Brandy Beef, pastured pork, and Spicewalla ingredients. Ground, mixed, worked just right, then carefully stuffed into dry collagen casings to give that satisfying "snap" you wish all previous hot dogs you've eaten had.
Smoked Andouille (4 links ~1lb)
House ground, stuffed, linked and smoked sausage using our local pasture raised heritage pork and SPICEWALLA herbs and spices. 4 links per pound.
Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Brats (4 per pack~1lb)
These smoked sausages are smoky and spicy and creamy and delicious and sell out QUICK!
Smoked Kielbasa (1 ring ~.75lb)
House ground, stuffed and linked sausage using our local pasture raised heritage pork and SPICEWALLA herbs and spices. 1 "ring" per .75 pounds
Spicy Italian (4 links 1lb)
House ground bulk sausage using our local pasture raised heritage pork and SPICEWALLA herbs and spices.
Sweet Italian (4 links 1lb)
House ground bulk sausage using our local pasture raised heritage pork and SPICEWALLA herbs and spices.
Tolouse (4 links ~1lb)
House ground, stuffed and linked sausage using our local pasture raised heritage pork and SPICEWALLA herbs and spices. 4 links per pound.
DELI/CHARCUTERIE
**FEATURE** House Cured Salami (1/4 lb stick)
A much requested locals favorite is finally back! After taking a break from our charcuterie program, we finally have some salami coming out of the aging room! Try our Fennel, Chorizo, and Piedmonte dry cured salamis!
Benton's Country Ham (1/2lb)
From the master himself ALAN BENTON in Tennessee. Salty smoky perfection sliced here thin.
Bologna (1/2lb)
Our bologna has one name. And it's made with our local pasture raised heritage pork and SPICEWALLA herbs and spices. Sliced with care for a perfect sandwich.
Chop Shop Bacon (1lb - sliced)
Our local pastured heritage pork belly house cured and smoked - perfectly sliced.
Chop Shop Deli Ham (1lb)
Perfectly trimmed ham from our local pasture raised heritage pork that's cured and smoked and sliced to impress the most picky of ham sandwich connoisseurs.
Country Pate (1/2lb)
House made with our local pasture raised heritage pork shoulder and liver. wrapped in bacon, and usually a garnish of some sort... pickles seem to be popular at this time.
Hot Capicolla (1/2 lb)
We start with a coppa (or collar) of our local pasture raised heritage pork, cure with SPICEWALLA herbs and spices, and cook slowly. This spicy & wildly flavorful deli meat is what will make your good sandwich a GREAT one.
House Made Genoa Salami (1/2lb)
Everyone loves Italian salamis on their sandwiches and charcuterie boards - and we MAKE EM HERE using our local pasture raised heritage pork, SPICEWALLA herbs and spices.
House Made Pepperoni (1/2lb)
We make this delicious product ourselves from our local pasture raised heritage pork, 21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef and herbs and spices from SPICEWALLA.
House Made Sopresatta (1/2lb)
Everyone loves Italian salamis on their sandwiches and charcuterie boards - and we MAKE EM HERE using our local pasture raised heritage pork, SPICEWALLA herbs and spices.
Mortadella (1/2lb)
Fancy bologna with pistachios and creamy fat
Pastrami (1lb)
The only reason my in-laws keep me around is because of this recipe. Cured and roasted 21 day Dry Aged Apple Brandy Beef brisket, sliced thin.
Roast Beef (1lb)
Rare thin sliced roasted Bottom Round from 21 day dry aged Apple Brandy Beef.
CHEESE
Ashe County Blue Cheese (1/2 lb sliced)
Comes sliced...put it on a burger. That is all.
Ashe County Cheddar Cheese (1/2 lb sliced)
Ashe County uses a traditional recipe and employs Old World cheese making techniques to craft this rich and flavorful Cheddar Cheese.
Ashe County Pepper Jack Cheese (1/2 lb sliced)
A wonderful Pepper Jack Cheese that makes any sammy more interesting!
Boxcarr Cottonbell (14oz)
soft and creamy brie like cheese
Boxcarr Rocket Ribiola (14oz)
Ash cured cows milk cheese with a medium firm texture and a mild tanginess. Great melted over your favorite steak.
Provolone (1/2lb)
Sliced white creamy cheese for sandwiches.
Swiss (1/2lb)
The funky white cheese with the holes in it like a cartoon. Made in Germany, but called "SWISS" - go figure
PREPARED FOOD/SOUP/STOCK
Barbacoa (1qt ~1lb.)
Makes a perfect taco! Beef, onion, garlic, guajillo, beef stock spices
Beef Broth (1qt)
Roasted Apple Brandy Beef bones simmered 24 hours with onion, celery, carrot, bay, black peppercorn. NO SALT ADDED
Bolognese (1qt)
21 Day Dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef, ground local pasture raised heritage pork, a bit of seasoned sausage, tomatoes, a bit of cream, herbs and spices from SPICEWALLA.
Brunswick Stew (1qt)
Pulled pork bbq, chicken stock, onions, limas, corn, tomatoes, and house mustard. PLEASE EAT THIS WITH CORNBREAD
Chicken Pot Pie (~2lbs)
We recently started tweaking this recipe - so if you haven't had a pot pie in a while this is your chance to try our new recipe! Be sure to take advantage of this sale.
Chicken Stock (1qt)
Fill your freezer one last time before spring hits! Our house chicken stock is a great immunity boost or ingredient for dinner! ----- Chicken Backs and feet along with onions, carrots, celery and bay, cooked at least 8 hours. NO SALT
Chili (1qt)
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy ground beef with just the right amount of spices and herbs from SPICEWALLA . And Beans. it has beans. we're not in Texas.
Fish Fumet (fish stock) (1pt)
House Made Meatballs (1lb. 6 each)
Crafted from a combination of our house made Italian sausage and house ground beef, theses beauties will be the star of any pasta dish!
Pork Stock (1qt)
House made stock from our local pastured heritage pork bones and feet, carrots, celery, onions, bay. NO SALT
Pulled Pork (cold) (1qt)
Slow smoked whole hog bits, a little seasoning. Served cold - just heat it up for a sammich or a taco!
EGGS
LOCAL ITEMS
Escali Thermometer
Take the guesswork out of cooking by measuring internal temperatures of foods like meat or baked goods for better results and consistency. The Escali Gourmet Digital Thermometer is stylish and ergonomically designed. An extra-long probe for extended reach and a comfort grip handle ensure this premium thermometer is ready for prolonged use.
Firewalker Hot Sauce
How great is it that the BEST all-around hot sauce EVER is made by our friend Franco RIGHT HERE in AVL!?
Lusty Monk Mustard
THE VERY BEST MUSTARD EVER!
Marsh Hen Mill Carolina Gold Rice
Carolina Gold Rice gets it’s name from the beautiful golden hue in the field right before harvest. This long grain rice has exceptional aroma, flavor and texture. It has a subtle nutty almond and floral aromas and flavors as well as a starch structure that makes it uniquely prized by home cooks and chefs alike.
Marsh Hen Mill Sea Island Red Peas
A variety of heirloom field peas, they have a rich earthy flavor that are perfect ladled over a bowl of Carolina Gold Rice.
Serotonin Ferments
Our friend Sarah makes such a nice product - naturally femented - not over powering - focusing on the flavor of the veg is what it's all about!
Spicewalla/Chop Shop Spice Rub
Our own family recipes made with the freshest ingredients! Blended by our friends here in town. LOVE THIS STUFF!
WINE
Licia Albarino
Paride Iaretti - Uvenere Vino Rosso 2018
Everything in Gattinera is small, including this tiny 10 acre estate. This is their "country wine," a blend of roughly equal parts Vespolina, Croatina, Nebbiolo and Bonarda made in tank. At just 12% alcohol, it's technically "light" although there's quite a palate presence to the tangy, complex, bitter cherry, raspberry, rose petal and white balsamic flavors. Finishing with a zing and a light dusting of fine tannin, this is a perfect cheese and salami wine!
Pine Ridge Napa Valley 2018
A dark ruby wine with inviting aromas of cinnamon, blueberry, blackberry, vanilla, and cedar. A juicy mid-palate shows flavors of cherry and layers of texture. The natural sweetness of the fruit balances the bright acidity and follows through to the lingering coffee and vanilla cream-laced finish.
Radice Lambrusco Rosé
Radice means "roots" in Italian. A true Lambrusco di Sorbara. Lightly frizzante, fresh, bright, dry. Perfect acidity - try with our Mortadella or Fennel Salumi!
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Local, Custom, Natural Meats
100 Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC 28801