Octoraro Tavern

Starters
Basket Steak Fries
Russet Potatoes deep fried and salted to perfection.
Basket Sweet Pot Fries
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Delicious grilled, sliced beef and cheese filled. Wrapped in a golden brown crispy eggroll crust. Served with spicy ketchup
Chicken Tender Basket
Crispy chicken tenders, juicy on the inside, served with Texas cut steak fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings. Your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch, or Homemade Blue cheese dressing.
Fried Pickles
Crinkle-cut dill pickle chips coated in a light breading with a hint of spice. Side of Texas Petal Sauce for dipping.
Jalapeno Poppers
Creamy cheddar cheese in mild Wild Chiles®, jalapeño pepper halves and coated in a light, crispy breading. Served with a side of ranch for dipping.
Mozzarella Sticks
Big as Bill’s finger crispy outside, gooey inside. Served with marinara for your dipping pleasure.
Octoraro Bavarian
This giant pretzel has amazing texture, crispy outside and light, but chewy inside. Dip in cheese or mustard to make it ssensational!
Onion Rings
Made with whole, sweet Spanish onion slices in a special breading, beer battered and cooked to perfection. Side of Texas Petal Sauce for dipping.
Side Steak Fries
Side Sweet Pot Fries
South Side Nachoes 1/2 Order
Herr’s tortilla chips smothered in chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños, with sour cream on the side.
South Side Nachos Full Order
Herr’s tortilla chips smothered in chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños, with sour cream on the side.
Texas Cut Steak Fries 1/2 Order
Loaded OTE style , these Russet potatoes are deep fried, and salted to perfection. Loaded with cheese, diced jalapeños, bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Texas Cut Steak Fries Full Order
Loaded OTE style , these Russet potatoes are deep fried, and salted to perfection. Loaded with cheese, diced jalapeños, bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Spinach Dip
Side Onion Rings
Wings
Wings 6
Fresh baked and fried wings tossed in your favorite choice of wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of wing sauce and home-made blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Wings 12
Fresh baked and fried wings tossed in your favorite choice of wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of wing sauce and home-made blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Boneless Wings 6
Lightly Breaded boneless wings covered in your favorite sauce. Best part, NO bones so the ride to your tummy is smooth! Served with your choice of ranch or home-made blue cheese .
Boneless Wings 12
Lightly Breaded boneless wings covered in your favorite sauce. Best part, NO bones so the ride to your tummy is smooth! Served with your choice of ranch or home-made blue cheese .
Loaded Boneless 6
Make ‘em Loaded (Boneless) With cheddar jack, jalapeños, and bacon +2.00
Loaded Boneless 12
Make ‘em Loaded (Boneless) With cheddar jack, jalapeños, and bacon +2.00
Burgers
All American Burger
ALL AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION BURGER Fresh ground beef cooked to order. Served with lettuce tomato, onion, a pickle spear and Herr’s Chips
Big Buford Burger
Two ground beef patties, with double the American cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce. Small bellies need not apply.
Big Cheezy Burger
Grilled ground beef, American, Swiss, Provolone, and shredded jack and cheddar cheese.
Black & Bleu Burger
Our lean and juicy burger with blackened seasoning and blue cheese crumbles
Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger
Our lean and juicy burger grilled to perfection with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion sandwiched between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
Hornet Burger
Our lean and juicy burger with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms.
Juan's Caliente Burger
Our lean and juicy burger with American cheese, jalapeños, grilled onions, bacon and sour cream.
Octoraro Burger
Our lean and juicy burger with American cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce.
Onion in Paradise Burger
Our grilled burger with bacon. Cheddar and a battered onion ring drizzled with Texas Petal Sauce.
Scrapplelicious Burger
Our grilled burger with American cheese and crispy scrapple.
Tex-Mex Burger
Grilled ground beef piled with onions, guacamole, and bacon. Makes you wanna Cha Cha Cha and Oooh La La!
Union Hall 21 Burger
Our lean and juicy burger with provolone cheese and a slice of pork roll
Veggie Burger
Outlaw Burger
Our lean and juicy burger with melted cheddar jack cheese, bacon and grilled mushrooms.
Quatro Burgers
Flatbreads
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
BBQ sauce and shredded cheddar jack topped with grilled chicken and diced red onions.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Mozzarella cheese, breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce , and bleu cheese crumbles, and drizzled with ranch dressing.
The OTE Flatbread
Flatbread topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and diced tomatoes.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Black & Bleu Wrap
Blackened chicken, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato
Cheesesteak Wrap
Grilled shaved steak served with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato, topped with provolone cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing. Your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Our fresh grilled and seasoned chicken breast. 11.99 Coated in Your Favorite Wing Sauce +75¢
OTE Smothered Chicken
Our fresh grilled and seasoned chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, bacon shredded cheddar jack cheese, and topped with BBQ sauce.
Pepperoni Paradise Wrap
Grilled shaved steak served with marinara, pepperoni, and provolone cheese
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, stuffed with fried chicken, ranch, wing sauce, cheddar jack cheese
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, stuffed with grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, grilled red onions, cheddar jack cheese
Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla
Sliced steak seasoned, stuffed with sautéed onion, mushrooms, provolone cheese.
Land & Sea
Soup & Salad
Kids
