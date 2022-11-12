Restaurant header imageView gallery

Octoraro Tavern

2 South 3rd street

Oxford, PA 19363

All American Burger
Boneless Wings 12
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Starters

Basket Steak Fries

Basket Steak Fries

$4.99

Russet Potatoes deep fried and salted to perfection.

Basket Sweet Pot Fries

$4.99
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$9.99

Delicious grilled, sliced beef and cheese filled. Wrapped in a golden brown crispy eggroll crust. Served with spicy ketchup

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders, juicy on the inside, served with Texas cut steak fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings. Your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch, or Homemade Blue cheese dressing.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Crinkle-cut dill pickle chips coated in a light breading with a hint of spice. Side of Texas Petal Sauce for dipping.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Creamy cheddar cheese in mild Wild Chiles®, jalapeño pepper halves and coated in a light, crispy breading. Served with a side of ranch for dipping.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Big as Bill's finger crispy outside, gooey inside. Served with marinara for your dipping pleasure.

Octoraro Bavarian

Octoraro Bavarian

$9.99

This giant pretzel has amazing texture, crispy outside and light, but chewy inside. Dip in cheese or mustard to make it ssensational!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.99

Made with whole, sweet Spanish onion slices in a special breading, beer battered and cooked to perfection. Side of Texas Petal Sauce for dipping.

Side Steak Fries

$3.89

Side Sweet Pot Fries

$3.89
South Side Nachoes 1/2 Order

South Side Nachoes 1/2 Order

$7.99

Herr's tortilla chips smothered in chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños, with sour cream on the side.

South Side Nachos Full Order

South Side Nachos Full Order

$12.99

Herr's tortilla chips smothered in chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños, with sour cream on the side.

Texas Cut Steak Fries 1/2 Order

Texas Cut Steak Fries 1/2 Order

$9.99

Loaded OTE style , these Russet potatoes are deep fried, and salted to perfection. Loaded with cheese, diced jalapeños, bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Texas Cut Steak Fries Full Order

Texas Cut Steak Fries Full Order

$11.99

Loaded OTE style , these Russet potatoes are deep fried, and salted to perfection. Loaded with cheese, diced jalapeños, bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Spinach Dip

$9.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Wings

Wings 6

Wings 6

Fresh baked and fried wings tossed in your favorite choice of wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of wing sauce and home-made blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Wings 12

Wings 12

$14.99

Fresh baked and fried wings tossed in your favorite choice of wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of wing sauce and home-made blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Boneless Wings 6

Boneless Wings 6

$8.99

Lightly Breaded boneless wings covered in your favorite sauce. Best part, NO bones so the ride to your tummy is smooth! Served with your choice of ranch or home-made blue cheese .

Boneless Wings 12

Boneless Wings 12

$14.99

Lightly Breaded boneless wings covered in your favorite sauce. Best part, NO bones so the ride to your tummy is smooth! Served with your choice of ranch or home-made blue cheese .

Loaded Boneless 6

Loaded Boneless 6

$10.99

Make 'em Loaded (Boneless) With cheddar jack, jalapeños, and bacon +2.00

Loaded Boneless 12

Loaded Boneless 12

$16.99

Make 'em Loaded (Boneless) With cheddar jack, jalapeños, and bacon +2.00

Burgers

All American Burger

All American Burger

$7.00

ALL AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION BURGER Fresh ground beef cooked to order. Served with lettuce tomato, onion, a pickle spear and Herr's Chips

Big Buford Burger

Big Buford Burger

$16.99

Two ground beef patties, with double the American cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce. Small bellies need not apply.

Big Cheezy Burger

Big Cheezy Burger

$11.99

Grilled ground beef, American, Swiss, Provolone, and shredded jack and cheddar cheese.

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$11.99

Our lean and juicy burger with blackened seasoning and blue cheese crumbles

Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

$13.99

Our lean and juicy burger grilled to perfection with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion sandwiched between two grilled cheese sandwiches.

Hornet Burger

$11.99

Our lean and juicy burger with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms.

Juan's Caliente Burger

$12.99

Our lean and juicy burger with American cheese, jalapeños, grilled onions, bacon and sour cream.

Octoraro Burger

Octoraro Burger

$12.99

Our lean and juicy burger with American cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce.

Onion in Paradise Burger

Onion in Paradise Burger

$13.99

Our grilled burger with bacon. Cheddar and a battered onion ring drizzled with Texas Petal Sauce.

Scrapplelicious Burger

$12.99

Our grilled burger with American cheese and crispy scrapple.

Tex-Mex Burger

$11.99

Grilled ground beef piled with onions, guacamole, and bacon. Makes you wanna Cha Cha Cha and Oooh La La!

Union Hall 21 Burger

$12.99

Our lean and juicy burger with provolone cheese and a slice of pork roll

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Outlaw Burger

$11.99

Our lean and juicy burger with melted cheddar jack cheese, bacon and grilled mushrooms.

Quatro Burgers

$12.99

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.99

BBQ sauce and shredded cheddar jack topped with grilled chicken and diced red onions.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$10.99

Mozzarella cheese, breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce , and bleu cheese crumbles, and drizzled with ranch dressing.

The OTE Flatbread

$9.99

Flatbread topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and diced tomatoes.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Black & Bleu Wrap

$11.99

Blackened chicken, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato

Cheesesteak Wrap

Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.99

Grilled shaved steak served with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato, topped with provolone cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing. Your choice of grilled or fried chicken.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Our fresh grilled and seasoned chicken breast. 11.99 Coated in Your Favorite Wing Sauce +75¢

OTE Smothered Chicken

$13.99

Our fresh grilled and seasoned chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, bacon shredded cheddar jack cheese, and topped with BBQ sauce.

Pepperoni Paradise Wrap

$11.99

Grilled shaved steak served with marinara, pepperoni, and provolone cheese

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla, stuffed with fried chicken, ranch, wing sauce, cheddar jack cheese

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla, stuffed with grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, grilled red onions, cheddar jack cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$11.99

Sliced steak seasoned, stuffed with sautéed onion, mushrooms, provolone cheese.

Land & Sea

Flat Iron

$13.99

Surf & Turf

$25.99

Mussels

$12.99

Shrimp 1/2lb

$14.99

Shrimp 1lb

$19.99

Baby Clams

$12.99

Fried Chicken Dinner w Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

House Salad

$8.99

OTE Cobb Salad

$11.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Soup Du Jour

$6.99

Tennessee Chili

$8.99

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Tomato Bisq

$6.99

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Wings

$7.99

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.99

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$2.99

DOD

$8.99

Beignet / with powder Sugar

$8.99Out of stock

Seasonal Features

Hot Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Gobbler

$11.99

Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

$11.99

Beef Stew

$11.99

Pumpkin Pie

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 South 3rd street, Oxford, PA 19363

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

