Oxford restaurants you'll love
Must-try Oxford restaurants
More about Octoraro Tavern
Octoraro Tavern
2 South 3rd street, Oxford
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$12.99
Fresh baked and fried wings tossed in
your favorite choice of wing sauce.
Served with celery and your choice of
wing sauce and home-made blue cheese
or ranch dressing.
|5 Wings
|$8.99
Fresh baked and fried wings tossed in
your favorite choice of wing sauce.
Served with celery and your choice of
wing sauce and home-made blue cheese
or ranch dressing.
|All American Burger
|$7.99
ALL AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION BURGER
Fresh ground beef cooked to order. Served with lettuce tomato, onion,
a pickle spear and Herr’s Chips
More about PA BOYS BBQ - Food Truck
PA BOYS BBQ - Food Truck
277 S 3rd St, Oxford