Pasquales Pizza IV 2058 Newark Rd
2058 Newark Rd
New London, PA 19390
Main Menu
Side Orders
- French Fries$5.75
- Cheese Fries$7.75
- Curly Fries$5.75
- Steak Fries$5.75
- Waffle Fries$5.75
- Boardwalk Fries$5.75
- Pizza Cheese Fries$8.25
- Old Bay Fries$6.50
- Ranch Fries$9.50
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
- Jalapeno Poppers$8.50
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.50
- Battered Cauliflower$8.50
- Bread Sticks$6.75
- Broccoli Bites$10.50
- Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.50
- Shrimp & Fries$10.50
- Garlic Bread$4.00
Salads
- Pasquales House Salad$12.75
Prosciutto, roasted peppers, romaine lettuce, red onions, fresh tomatoes, green olives, provolone, & croutons.
- SM Tossed Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, giardinera, cucumbers, & croutons.
- LG Tossed Salad$8.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, giardinera, cucumbers, & croutons.
- Chef Salad$11.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, ham, provolone, turkey, & croutons
- Tuna Salad$11.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, cucumbers, cheese, & croutons
- Antipasto$11.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, ham, salami, provolone, green olives, giardinera, cucumbers, & croutons
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, & marinated chicken
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, & Caesar dressing.
- Caprese Salad$12.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, & basil with extra virgin olive oil
- Spicy Chicken Salad$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, croutons
- CK Ceasar Salad$11.50
Wraps
- Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.50
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, & mozzarella
- Spicy Chicken Wrap$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, & buffalo sauce
- Fish Wrap$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, ranch, and chipotle
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
Marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, & provolone
- Fajita Wrap$11.50
Steak or chicken grilled with green peppers & onions, stuffed with cheddar & chiptole sauce
- Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
Fresh flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, cheddar, green peppers, & onions
Hoagies
- American$10.50
Ham, salami, American cheese, capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, & oil
- Ham & Provolone$10.50
Imported Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, & oil
- Italian$10.50
Ham, salami, provolone, capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, & oil
- Mixed Cheese$10.50
Provolone, American, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, & oil
- Palermo Sub$12.75
Pancetta, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers, & oil
- Pasquale Hoagie$12.50
Prosciutto, provolone, salami, extra virgin olive oil, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
- Roast Beef & Cheese$12.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, & oil
- Tuna & Cheese$10.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, & oil
- Turkey & Cheese$10.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, & oil
Hot Subs
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$11.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & oil
- Grilled Turkey & Cheese$11.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & oil
- Chicken Sub$11.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & mayo
- Spicy Chicken Sub$11.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & mayo
- Meatball Sub$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
- Sausage Sub$10.00
- Meatball Parm Sub$11.00
- Sausage Parm Sub$11.00
- Chicken Parm Sub$11.00
- Eggplant Parm Sub$11.00
- Veal Parm Sub$11.00
- Steak Plain$10.00
- Steak Hoagie$10.50
- Pizza Steak$11.00
- Cheesesteak Sub$11.50
- Cheesesteak Hoagie$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & oil
- Grilled Chicken Sub$12.00
Roasted red peppers, provolone, & spinach on a toasted roll
- Chicken Cheesesteak$11.00
- Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & oil
- Cheeseburger Sub$11.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & mayo
- Special Cheesesteak$12.25
Mushrooms, onions, sauce, mozzarella, & sweet peppers
- Florence Chicken Cheesesteak$11.50
Swiss, spinach, & fresh garlic
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
- chicken steak$10.00
Create Your Own Pizzas
Pizza
- Slice Pizza$2.95
- 14 Margherita$17.00
Fresh mozzrella, basil, & sauce
- 16 Margherita$21.00
Fresh mozzrella, basil, & sauce
- 14 Rustica$18.25
Mozzarella, sauce, roasted red & green peppers, Italian sausage, red onions, & extra virgin olive oil
- 16 Rustica$20.75
Mozzarella, sauce, roasted red & green peppers, Italian sausage, red onions, & extra virgin olive oil
- 14 Milanese$18.25
Sauce, mozzarella, marinara, chicken, cherry tomatoes, & spinach
- 16 Milanese$20.75
Sauce, mozzarella, marinara, chicken, cherry tomatoes, & spinach
- 14 Special$18.25
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onions, ham, salami, green peppers, extra cheese, & mushrooms
- 16 Special$20.75
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onions, ham, salami, green peppers, extra cheese, & mushrooms
- Sic Special$25.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onions, ham, salami, green peppers, extra cheese, & mushrooms
- 14 White$13.75
Garlic & Mozzarella
- 16 White$15.75
Garlic & Mozzarella
- Sic White$19.75
Garlic & Mozzarella
- 14 White Ricotta$15.00
Ricotta & mozzarella
- 16 White Ricotta$17.00
Ricotta & mozzarella
- Sic White Ricotta$21.50
Ricotta & mozzarella
- 14 BBQ Chicken$18.75
- 16 BBQ Chicken$21.75
- Sic BBQ Chicken$26.00
- 14 Buffalo Chicken$18.75
Bleu Cheese or Ranch
- 16 Buffalo Chicken$21.75
Bleu Cheese or Ranch
- Sic Buffalo Chicken$26.00
Bleu Cheese or Ranch
- 14 Vegetarian$18.25
Broccoli, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, & fresh tomatoes
- 16 Vegetarian$20.75
Broccoli, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, & fresh tomatoes
- Sic Vegetarian$25.00
Broccoli, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, & fresh tomatoes
- 14 Meat Lovers$18.75
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon, & extra cheese
- 16 Meat Lovers$20.75
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon, & extra cheese
- Sic Meat Lovers$26.00
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon, & extra cheese
- 14 White Chicken Broccoli$18.25
Garlic & fresh tomatoes
- 16 White Chicken Broccoli$20.75
Garlic & fresh tomatoes
- Sic White Chicken Broccoli$25.00
Garlic & fresh tomatoes
- 14 Tomato Pie$12.50
Crushed tomatoes, garlic, basil, & extra virgin olive oil
- 16 Tomato Pie$15.00
Crushed tomatoes, garlic, basil, & extra virgin olive oil
- Sic Tomato Pie$19.75
Crushed tomatoes, garlic, basil, & extra virgin olive oil
- Gluten Free Pizza$13.50
- 14 Cheese Pizza$13.75
- 16 Cheese Pizza$15.75
- Sic Cheese Pizza$19.00
- pizza kit$12.99
- dough$3.00
Stromboli
- M Italian Stromboli$14.50
Ham, salami, sauce, & mozzarella
- LG Italian Stromboli$17.00
Ham, salami, sauce, & mozzarella
- M Steak Stromboli$18.00
Steak, sauce, & mozzarella
- LG Steak Stromboli$21.50
Steak, sauce, & mozzarella
- M Panzarotto$13.50
Mozzarella & sauce
- LG Panzarotto$15.50
Mozzarella & sauce
- M Special Stromboli$18.25
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green peppers, salami, mushrooms, onions, bacon, & mozzarella
- LG Special Stromboli$21.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green peppers, salami, mushrooms, onions, bacon, & mozzarella
- M Calzone$15.25
Ricotta, ham, & mozzarella
- LG Calzone$18.50
Ricotta, ham, & mozzarella
Dinners
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2058 Newark Rd, New London, PA 19390
