Old Orchard Lanes and Links
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pizza, Daily Lunch Specials, Burgers, Wings, Salad, and much more!
Location
901 N. Dunlap, Savoy, IL 61874
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oberweis Dairy - Champaign - Oberweis/That Burger Joint
No Reviews
1905 South Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurant
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen and Clever Moose Cafe
4.4 • 275
1807 S Neil St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurant
Baxters American Grille - Champaign
4.4 • 1,036
100 Trade Center Dr Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurant