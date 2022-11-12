Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Orchard Lanes and Links

901 N. Dunlap

Savoy, IL 61874

16" Custom Pizza
Side Salad
14" Custom Pizza

Carryout Drinks

Lg Pepsi

$2.78

Lg Diet Pepsi

$2.78

Lg Mountain Dew

$2.78

Lg Sierra Mist

$2.78

Lg Cherry Pepsi

$2.78

Lg Dr Pepper

$2.78

Lg Water

Lg Tea

$2.78

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.78

Lg Lemonade

$2.78

Lg Root Beer

$2.78

Lg Orange Crush

$2.78

Lg Fruit Punch

$2.78

Lg Arnold Palmer

$2.78

LG Diet Dr Pepper

$2.78

Lg Diet Mountain Dew

$2.78

Lg 1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet

$2.78

Lg Milk

$2.89

Lg Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Lg Orange Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$1.69

Lg Soda Water

$2.78

Hot Tea

$1.69

Hot Chocolate

$1.69

Sm Pepsi

$1.85

Sm Diet Pepsi

$1.85

Sm Mountain Dew

$1.85

Sm Sierra Mist

$1.85

Sm Cherry Pepsi

$1.85

Sm Dr Pepper

$1.85

Sm Water

Sm Tea

$1.85

Sm Sweet Tea

$1.85

Sm Lemonade

$1.85

Sm Root Beer

$1.85

Sm Orange Crush

$1.85

Sm Fruit Punch

$1.85

Sm Arnold Palmer

$1.85

Sm Diet Dr Pepper

$1.85

Sm Diet Mountain Dew

$1.85

Sm 1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet

$1.85

Sm Milk

$1.85

Sm Chocolate Milk

$1.89

Sm Orange Juice

$1.89

Coffee

$1.69

Sm Soda Water

$1.85

2 LiterPepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.00

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.00

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$5.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.50
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Chips N Cheese

$2.99

Combo Platter

$11.99
Deluxe Nachos

Deluxe Nachos

$9.99

Fried Broccoli

$5.99Out of stock
French Fries

French Fries

$2.50

House Chips

$3.99

Loaded House Chips

$7.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$3.99

Mushrooms

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Shrimp

$7.99Out of stock

Potato Chips

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$9.99

12 Traditional Wings

$17.99
Half Pound Boneless Wings

Half Pound Boneless Wings

$7.99

Pound Boneless Wings

$14.99

Sandwiches

Breaded Chicken

Breaded Chicken

$7.99
Breaded Tenderloin

Breaded Tenderloin

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

BLT

$6.99
Chicken Supreme

Chicken Supreme

$9.99
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.99
Grilled Tenderloin

Grilled Tenderloin

$7.99

Grilled Chicken

$7.99
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.99

Polish Sausage

$6.99

Hot Dog

$4.99

Fish

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Corn Dog

$3.99

Peanut Butter

$3.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99
Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.99

Bacon Hamburger

$7.99

Double Hamburger

$9.99

Double Bacon Hamburger

$10.99
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$8.49

Chicken Strip Basket

$7.99

Orchard Burger Special

$9.99
Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese (white bread)

$4.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.29
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99
Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Family Salad

$9.99

Desserts

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.99

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Skillet Cookie

$7.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Mints

$0.10

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Cold Sides/Extra Dressing/Sauces

Cup French

$0.50+

Cup Ranch

$0.50+

Cup Italian

$0.50+

Cup 1000 Island

$0.50+

Cup Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Cup Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50+Out of stock

Cup Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50+

Cup Bleu Cheese

$0.50+

Cup Low Fat Ranch

$0.50+

Cup Low Fat French

$0.50+

Cup Sour Cream

$0.50+

Cup Cheese Sauce

$0.50+

Cup BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Cup Marinara Sauce

$0.50+

Cup Garlic Butter

$0.50+

Cup Pizza Sauce

$0.50+
Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.50
Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$2.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.50

8"

8" Custom Pizza

$4.99

Build your own!

8" OO Special

8" OO Special

$6.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, and Green Olive

8" Meat Lovers

8" Meat Lovers

$6.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Bacon

8" Cheese Pizza

$4.99
8" BBQ Chicken

8" BBQ Chicken

$6.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, and Pineapple

8" Bacon Cheeseburger

8" Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

Hamburger, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, and Bacon

8" Italian Beef

8" Italian Beef

$6.99

Italian Beef, Red Onion, and Pepperoncini

8" Veggie

$6.99

Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive, Green Pepper, and Green Olives

8" Asian Chili Chicken

8" Asian Chili Chicken

$6.99

8" Spicy Sleeper

$6.99

10"

10" Custom Pizza

$8.99

Build your own!

10" OO Special

10" OO Special

$11.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, and Green Olive

10" Spicy Sleeper

10" Spicy Sleeper

$11.99

Pepperoni, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Bacon, and Cayenne Pepper

10" Meat Lovers

10" Meat Lovers

$11.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Bacon

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.99
10" BBQ Chicken

10" BBQ Chicken

$11.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, and Pineapple

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Hamburger, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, and Bacon

10" Italian Beef

10" Italian Beef

$11.99

Italian Beef, Red Onion, and Pepperoncini

10" Veggie

$11.99

Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive, Green Pepper, and Green Olives

10" Asian Chili Chicken

10" Asian Chili Chicken

$11.99

14"

14" Custom Pizza

$14.99

Build your own!

14" OO Special

14" OO Special

$19.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, and Green Olive

14" Spicy Sleeper

14" Spicy Sleeper

$19.99

Pepperoni, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Bacon, and Cayenne Pepper

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$19.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Bacon

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.99
14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, and Pineapple

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

Hamburger, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, and Bacon

14" Italian Beef

14" Italian Beef

$19.99

Italian Beef, Red Onion, and Pepperoncini

14" Veggie

$19.99

Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive, Green Pepper, and Green Olives

14" Asian Chili Chicken

14" Asian Chili Chicken

$19.99

16"

16" Custom Pizza

$16.99

Build your own!

16" OO Special

16" OO Special

$22.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, and Green Olive

16" Spicy Sleeper

16" Spicy Sleeper

$22.99

Pepperoni, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Bacon, and Cayenne Pepper

16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$22.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Bacon

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.99
16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, and Pineapple

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.99

Hamburger, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, and Bacon

16" Italian Beef

16" Italian Beef

$22.99

Italian Beef, Red Onion, and Pepperoncini

16" Veggie

$22.99

Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive, Green Pepper, and Green Olives

16" Asian Chili Chicken

16" Asian Chili Chicken

$22.99

Pizza Sides

2 Breadsticks

$3.29

5 Breadsticks

$5.99

10 Breadsticks

$10.99

25 Breadsticks

$23.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

Big 4 (Togo)

$15.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Daily Lunch Specials, Burgers, Wings, Salad, and much more!

Website

Location

901 N. Dunlap, Savoy, IL 61874

Directions

Gallery
Old Orchard Lanes and Links image
Old Orchard Lanes and Links image
Old Orchard Lanes and Links image
Old Orchard Lanes and Links image

