Old School Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Forest Park's Craft Tavern since 2012. Old School offers, fresh, homemade food, local craft beers and classic cocktails.
Location
201 DESPLAINES AVENUE, Corner of Randolph and Desplaines, Forest Park, IL 60130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FatDuck Tavern & Grill - Forest Park IL
4.2 • 1,814
7218 Madison St Forest Park, IL 60130
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Forest Park
More near Forest Park