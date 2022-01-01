Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old School Tavern

201 DESPLAINES AVENUE

Corner of Randolph and Desplaines

Forest Park, IL 60130

Order Again

Popular Items

Old School Burger
Pot Roast
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers Takeout

Side Fries

$3.25

Large Fries

$4.25
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Elbow macaroni in a fresh cheddar cheese sauce.

Beer Mussels

$13.95

Choose any draft beer, served with toasted bread.

BBQ Shrimp

$12.95

6 Jumbo Shrimp over Rice. Your choice of Cajun or Habanero.

Pimento Cheese and Crackers
$6.95

Pimento Cheese and Crackers

$6.95
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

$9.95

Brussels sprouts browned with bacon and finished with balsamic vinegar reduction.

Pretzel

$5.95
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$14.50

2 Large Crabby Patties served with Spicy Mayo and Mixed Greens.

Salads Takeout

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chopped Butter Lettuce tossed with rosemary croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Side Salad

$4.95

Mixed Spring Greens, Roasted Beets, and Tomatoes tossed in House Made Balsamic Dressing.

House Salad

$9.95

Mixed Spring Greens, Roasted Beets, and Tomatoes tossed in House Made Balsamic Dressing.

Steak Salad

$16.95

8 Ounce Hand Cut Strip Steak covered with a Homemade Blue Cheese Salad.

Sandwiches Takeout

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Whole, juicy chicken breast cooked in a special blend of spices. It's blackened and it's beautiful.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Spicy Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun with Old Bay Mayo and Pickles.

BLT

$9.95

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Butter Lettuce and Mayo.

Maxwell Street Pork Chop

$12.95

Half Pound Grilled Loin Chop topped with Grilled Onions and Mustard.

Med. Mushroom

$10.95

Andouille Sausage Sandwich
$10.95

$10.95

French Dip

$13.95Out of stock

Thinly Sliced Grilled Lamb on French Bread with Dipping Gravy.

Perch

$13.95

Steak Sandwich

$16.95

A Half Pound New York Strip grilled to order, served on French Bread with Horseradish Sauce.

Pot Roast

$11.95

Slow Cooked and served on a Brioche Bun with Horseradish Sauce.

Bbq Pork Sandwich

Bbq Pork Sandwich

$10.95

All-Day Smoked Pork Shoulder served on a Brioche Bun, side of coleslaw and fries or chips.

Kelty

$8.95

Entree Takeout

Shrimp Pasta

$15.95

Steak Frites

$22.00

Walleye

$18.95

Burgers Takeout

Old School Burger
$11.95

$11.95

Prime Burger

$15.95

Kid's Menu Takeout

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Elbow macaroni in a fresh cheddar cheese sauce.

Chicken Strips

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Strips served with Fries (or a healthier option) and a side of bbq sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Melted American Cheese Goodness. Served with Fries or a healthy option.

Soup Takeout

Chili

$5.75

Our House Recipe, Slow Cooked and topped with Roasted Green Chilies.

Cup Soup

$4.25

Crock Soup

$4.95

Dessert Takeout

Donuts

$6.95

Apple Pie

$7.95Out of stock

Brownie

$5.75

Brown Butter Cake
$7.95

$7.95
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Forest Park's Craft Tavern since 2012. Old School offers, fresh, homemade food, local craft beers and classic cocktails.

Location

201 DESPLAINES AVENUE, Corner of Randolph and Desplaines, Forest Park, IL 60130

