Restaurant info

Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse is a quick-serve neighborhood BBQ Joint! All of our meats are smoked fresh daily, sauces, sides, and everything in between are made from scratch and served fresh. When you walk in, you'll be greeted by the sweet smell of hickory smoked meats, cut fresh to order. Add a side (or two) and a cornbread muffin top to complete your meal. BBQ Platters, sandwiches, tacos and our legendary bowl can all be customized to suit your likes. No waiting for tables or service here, simple walk in and place your order. Carry-Out, Call Ahead, and Catering available.