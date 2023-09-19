Burgers

All-American

$15.00

1/2 lb Burger topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles and our Burger Sauce

Grilled Sticky BBQ Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb Burger with Hand-Battered Onion Rings, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese and BBQ Sauce

Apple Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb Burger with Sautéed Apple and Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Homemade BBQ Sauce.

Farm Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb Burger with Fried Egg, Bacon, American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Burger Sauce.

Mushroom Onion and Swiss Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb Burger with Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, and Swiss Cheese. With our Signature Mama Mia Sauce.

BBQ Slaw Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb Burger topped with BBQ Pulled Pork, Homemade Creamy Cole Slaw and BBQ Sauce.

BYOB

$12.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and BurgerSauce on Grilled Sourdough.

CBR 1/2 Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

Farm Chicken Club

$14.00

Grilled Chicken with Ham, Bacon, Swiss and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Burger Sauce on Grilled Sourdough.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Homemade Chicken Salad Served on Cranberry Walnut Bread.

Half Sandwich & Soup

$13.00

Choice of a Half of a Chicken Salad Sandwich, BLT, or Grilled Cheese. Served with a cup of Tomato Basil or Soup of the Day.

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Olde World Reuben

$14.00

Local Corned Beef topped with Sauerkraut, Swiss, and 1,000 Island on our Marble Rye Bread

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf with Hand Dipped Onion Rings and BBQ Sauce on Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Italian Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Mozzarella Cheese with Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken, Banana Peppers, and Onions on Sourdough. With a side of Homemade Marinara Sauce.

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork on Grilled Sourdough with Choice of Cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Pepper Jack.

Hand Breaded Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Flaky Pollock with Lettuce, American Cheese and Tartar Sauce on a Hoagie Bun.

Whole Glorious Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

BLT

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Salads

Amish Cobb Salad

$13.00

Tomato, Potato, Corn, Feta Cheese, Green Onions, Hard Boiled Egg, Grilled Chicken and Bacon, Served with your Choice of Dressing.

Steak Salad

$17.00

Steak Cooked to Order, Onions, Tomato, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and French Fries. Served with your Choice of Dressing.

AntiPasti Salad

$12.00

Tomato, Pepperoni, BananaPeppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, and Croutons. Tossed in our Creamy Italian Dressing.

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Choose Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Green onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, and Croutons.

Farmer's Wife Salad

$13.00

Oranges, Green Onions, Feta Cheese, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Cucumbers, Pecans, Celery, Cranberries, and Croutons. Served with Lemon Vinegarette.

Soup and Salad Combo

$12.00

Your Choice of Half a Menu Salad (excludes Steak Salad) and a Cup of our Homemade Soup.

Homemade Salad Dressings

French, Ranch, Mama Mia, Bleu Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Sweet and Sour, Honey Mustard, 1,000 Island, and Creamy Italian.

Pastas

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$19.00

Three Meatballs in Marinara, served with a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread with Herbed Olive Oil

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Breaded and fried Chicken Breast, Served atop spaghetti and our home made marinara, accompanied by a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$24.00

Our house Alfredo Sauce-smothered penne pasta, topped with Grilled Chicken and Broccoli. Served with a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread

Pasta Del Mare

$28.00

Served with a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$21.00

Served with a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread

Loaded Pulled Pork Mac-&-Cheese

$19.00

Served with a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread

Sweet and Spicy Mac-&-Cheese

$19.00

Served with a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread

Seafood

Potato-Crusted Cod

$21.00

flaky cod grilled and served with lemon risotto

Pan-Seared Salmon

$29.00

topped with lemon dill sauce and served with lemon risotto.

Hand-Breaded White Fish

$25.00

served with fresh cut fries and coleslaw

Herb Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$24.00

with broccoli and lemon ristotto.

Entrees

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$19.00

Topped with Fried Onion Straws, served with Garlic Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$21.00

2 piece grilled chicken served with broccoli

Pork Stack

$17.00

BBQ pork served on top mashed potatoes with crispy onions

Drunken Chuck

$22.00

Tender beef in a whiskey cream sauce with mashed potatoes

10oz Strip Steak

$29.00

tender strip steak served with loaded potatoes

Surf & Turf

$39.00

10oz strip steak with two shrimp skewers and Garlic Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

Tenders & Fries

$13.00

Appetizers

Black N Blue Chips

$10.00

Cheese Wedges

$10.00

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$11.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Hummus

$11.00

Loaded Pork Fries

$12.00

Loaded Smashers

$10.00

Onion Ring App

$8.00

Parmesan Fries

$11.00

House Chips

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half+Half Tea

$3.00

Italian Soda

$3.00

Coffee

Latte

H.Chocolate

Cappuccino

Americano

Tea Latte

Red Eye

Cubano/Cafe Creme

H.Tea

$3.00

Mocha

White

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Strawberry Soda

$2.50

Black Cherry

$2.50

Blue Raspberry

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Grape Soda

$2.50

Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.50

Desserts

Brownie

$4.00

PB Brownie

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Cake Piece

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Ice Cream

Keto Cheesecake

$8.00

Sundae

$7.00

Turtle Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Fruit Bar

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Sandwich Cookie

$7.00

Hand Pie

$5.00

Pecan Bar

$4.00

Cookies

Childrens' Menu

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Turkey and Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Spaghetti

$10.00

Kid's Meatloaf and Mashed

$10.00

Specials

French Dip

$15.00

Salmon Salad

$19.00

Retail

Cookie Dough- 1 pound

$5.80

Cookie Dough- 2.5 pounds

$14.50

1 lb Loaf Cranberry Walnut Bread

$4.99

1 lb Loaf Sourdough Bread

$3.99

1 lb Load Gluten-Free Bread

$7.99

Chicken Salad-scoop

$3.00

Chicken Salad-Pint

$10.00

Ala Carte Sides

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Risotto

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

House Chips

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Choose from our signature Tomato Basil or Soup of the Day