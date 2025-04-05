Main picView gallery

olle 11 East 30th Street

review star

No reviews yet

11 East 30th Street

New York, NY 10016

Order Again

Apps

Honguh Jjim

$17.95

Somyeon & Golbaengi

$24.95

Bossam

$38.95

Jaeyook Bokkeum

$38.95

Chungpo Muk

$19.95

Jang Uh

$54.95

Soups & Jjim

Gookbab

$22.95

Sullongtang

$23.95

Galbi Tang

$23.95

Shiregi Galbi

$26.95

Chueo Tang

$24.95

Gul Gook

$24.95

Byeong Uh

$26.95

Gamja Tang

$25.95

Bbyeo Kimchi

$26.95

Galbi Kimchi

$24.95

Gupo Gookbab

$21.95

Rice & Noodles

Naengmyeon-MOOL

$18.95

Naengmyeon-BIBIM

$18.95

Gooksoo

$18.95

BibimBab

$27.95

Galbi Set

$33.95

Galbi Jjim

Galbi Jjim (SM)

$69.95

Galbi Jjim (LRG)

$79.95

Hooshik-Mool

$8.95

Hooshik-Bibim

$8.95

Hooshik-Gooksoo

$8.95

Bokkeumbab

$8.95

Jungol

Gamja Jungol

$49.95

Bbyeo Kimchi Jungol

$52.95

Bulgogi Jungol

$56.95

Soft Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Beer

Sun Up Talea

$11.00

Logical Conclusion

$10.00

Vliet Pilsner

$9.00

KLOUD

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$6.00

Liquor

Jinro

$14.00

Chamisul

$14.00

Soonhari GREEN GRAPE

$14.00

Soonhari YOGURT

$14.00

Soonhari PEACH

$14.00

Red Monkey

$34.00

Seoul Night

$30.00Out of stock

Won Mae

$30.00

Yangchon Chungju

$44.00

Wine

Cab Sauvignon Glass

$13.00

Chardonnay Glass

$13.00

Cab Sauvignon

$37.00

Chardonnay

$37.00

Sparkling Rebula

$45.00

WHITE/PURPLE

WHITE

PURPLE

Rice

Rice

$3.00

SMALL TABLE

SMALL TABLE

추가

추가

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Korean Restaurant and Bar

Location

11 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

