Hortus NYC 271 5th Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Established in August 2018, Hortus NYC reimagines modern Asian cuisine with a unique dining experience. Our open kitchen, design-forward atmosphere, and carefully crafted menu offer a fresh fusion of flavors from China, Thailand, and Korea. We prioritize sustainability and seasonality in our ingredients, inviting you to savor Asian flavors in a new-American style.
Location
271 5th Ave, New York, NY 10016
Gallery
