Bars & Lounges
Pizza
American

Orchard Tavern West

181 Reviews

$$

2050 Western Ave

Guilderland, NY 12084

DRAFT BEER

Black and Tan

$7.50

Blue Moon

$6.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Coors Light Pitcher

$13.00

Druthers

$6.25

Fat Tire

$6.25

Fiddlehead IPA

$6.75

Fiddlehead Pitcher

$22.00

Guinness

$7.00

Peroni

$6.50

Sam Seasonal

$6.25

Sam Seasonal Pitcher

$19.00

Yuengling

$6.25

Cherry Wheat

$6.25

Twisted Tea

$6.00

BOTTLED BEER

BTL/ Budweiser

$4.25

BTL/ Bud Light

$4.25
$4.25

BTL/ Heineken

$5.50

BTL/ Heineken Light

$5.50

BTL/ Heineken OONA

$5.50

BTL/ Harpoon IPA

$5.00

BTL/ Corona

$5.50

BTL/ Corona light

$5.50

BTL/ Michelob Ultra

$5.25

BTL/ White Claw

$6.00

BTL/ Angry Orchard

$5.50

Domestic Bucket

$16.00

BTL/ Stella

$5.75

BTL/ Miller Lite

$4.25

Import Bucket

$18.00

Loyal

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

RED WINE

GLS/ LINE 39 Cabernet/HH

$7.25

GLS/ LINE 39 Merlot/HH

$7.25

GLS/ LINE 39 Pinot Noir/HH

$7.25

GLS/Josh Cab

$9.50

Malbac

$8.25

BTL/ Line 39 Merlot

$25.00

BTL/ Line 39 Cab

$25.00

BTL/ Line 39 Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL/ Josh Cabernet

$36.00

BTL/ 19 Crimes

$26.00

BTL/ 19 Crimes Red Blend

$26.00

BTL/ Coppola Pinot Noir

$26.00

BTL/ Cavalier d'Or Chianti

$24.00

WHITE WINE

GLS/ LINE 39 Chardonnay /hh

$7.25

GLS/ Line 39 Pinot Grigio/hh

$7.25

GLS/ Beringer White Zin/hh

$7.25

GLS/ Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.25

GLS/ Lindemans Moscato

$7.25

GLS/ Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS/ Prosecco

$8.25

GLS/ Salmon Run Riesling

$8.00

Hildy Prosecco

$22.00

BTL/ Line 39 Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL/ Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$31.00

BTL/ Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL/ Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$31.00

BTL/ Sterling Vineyard Chardonnay

$26.00

WHISKEY

Bulliet Green 95

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.75

Crown Royal Apple

$8.75

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

House Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Daniels Apple

$8.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.50

Red Stag

$7.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

Roe & Co

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

VODKA

House Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.50

Ketel Peach Botanical

$9.50

Pick Six

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli O

$8.00

Stoli Ras

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Stoli Lemon

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Pink

$8.00

RUM

House Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.75

Captain Morgan

$7.75

Malibu

$7.75

Malibu Pineapple

$7.75

GIN

House Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Sevilla Orange

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.25

Entertainment By Kris

$29.99

TEQUILA

House Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio

$8.50

Patron Silver

$9.00

Villaone

$8.00

Reposado

$11.00

SCOTCH

Dewars

$7.50

Dewars 12yr

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 14

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

Johnny Walker Red

$12.00

Macallum

$12.00

Johnny Walker 18yr Gold

$14.00

CORDIALS

B & B

$9.00

Bailey's

$7.75

Amaretto

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Frangelica

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Sambucca Black

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$9.00

Single Rump

$4.50

COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Aperol Spritz

$6.00

Baybreeze

$6.50

Blackberry Lemonade

$6.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Black Sunset

$6.00

Brandy Alexander

$6.00

Cape Codder

$6.50

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Dark and Stormy

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Ginger Apple Spa

$6.00

Godfather

$6.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Kamikaze

$6.00

LI Iced Tea

$8.50

Tony Tea

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Western Son Mule

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$6.00

Old Fashion

$6.00

Peach Bellini

$6.00

Pina Coloda

$6.00

Pixi Stick

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Seabreeze

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Sombrero

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Vodka Collins

$6.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

APPETIZERS

10 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$28.00

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Chili

$5.99+

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

French onion soup

$7.00

French fries

$4.99

Gouda mac & cheese balls

$9.99

Mozzarella sticks

$9.99

Mushroom Fries

$9.99

Nachos

$8.50

Onion rings

$9.99

Soup of the day

$3.99+

Sweet potato fries

$4.99

Tater tots

$4.99

Seitan Wings

$11.99

5 Wings

$8.99

Potato Chips

$3.00

Cauliflower

$9.99

Birthday Wings

$1.49

Birthday Dressing Add'on

$2.00

SALADS

Anitpasto

$14.99

Buffalo chicken salad

$14.99

Caesar salad

$10.99

Cobb salad

$14.99

Southwest Salad

$14.99

Tossed salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$2.99

salmon salad

$16.99

Steak Caesar Salad

$16.99

BURGERS

Big Burger

$12.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Orchard Burger

$15.99

Portabella Mushroom Burger

$15.99

Impossible Burger

$15.99

Salmon Burger

$16.99

Orchard Burger

$15.99

ENTREES

Chicken parmigiana

$21.99

Fettuccine alfredo

$17.99

Pasta and meatballs

$15.00

Fish & chips

$15.99

Fried clam basket

$15.99

Penne ALA Vodka

$18.00

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Baja Chicken pizza

$14.99

BLT Pizza

$13.99

Broccoli Ricotta Delight

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

CBR Pizza

$13.99

Chicken Fajita

$14.99

Chicken Parm Pizza

$14.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Philly Steak Pizza

$14.99

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$14.99

South Of Border

$13.99

Spicy Italiano Pizza

$14.99

Supreme Pizza

$14.99

The Works Pizza

$15.50

Vegetarian Pizza

$13.99

White Pizza

$10.99

Katelyns Kocktail Pizza

$12.99

Hawaiin BBQ

$14.99

Utica Pie

$9.99

Chicken Philly Pizza

$14.99

Doc's Order Pizza

$14.99

Orchard Favorites

Chicken parm sandwich

$14.99

Classic Philly steak

$14.99

Crispy buffalo chicken sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Hot meatball sub

$13.99

Hot turkey

$13.99

Philly Chicken Sub

$14.99

Reuben

$13.99

Turkey Club

$13.99

SANDWICHES

Chicken parm sandwich

$14.99

Philly Chicken Sub

$14.99

Classic Philly steak

$14.99

Crispy buffalo chicken sandwich

$14.99

Hot meatball sub

$13.99

Hot turkey

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

BLT

$10.99

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kraft Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Kids Pasta & 1 Meatball

$7.99

DESSERTS

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

NY Cheesecake

$5.99

Specialty Cheesecake

$6.99

DAILY SPECIALS

Tues- Cheese Pizza w/2 Toppings

$10.00

Wed- Free Wings w/purchase of $25 or more

Ski Mozz

$6.00

Sk Onion Rings

$6.00

Ski Cauliflower

$6.00

Ski Boneless

$7.00

SIDES

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Of Tiger Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Caesar

$0.50

Side Of Balsamic

$0.50

Side Of Italian

$0.50

Side Of Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Raspberry Sauce

$0.50

Orchard Chips

$2.00

Celery Sticks & Ranch

$1.00

side medium

$0.50

side orchard gold

$0.50

side hot

$0.50

side mild

$0.50

side bbq

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Gravy

$1.25

Side Garl Pam

$0.50

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2050 Western Ave, Guilderland, NY 12084

