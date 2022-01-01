Outriggers imageView gallery

Outriggers

review star

No reviews yet

300 Boat Yard Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Mac and Cheese
Coastal Coconut Shrimp
Marina Tacos

Starters

Island Fries

$9.00

Coastal Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

COCONUT CRUSTED CRISPY FRIED ~ DATIL PEPPER KEY LIME DIPPING SAUCE

Tuna Triangles

$21.00

Edamame Hummus ~ Sweet Asian Glaze ~ Pita

House Smoked Fish Dip

$15.00

PICKLED JALAPENOS ~ CRISPY CIABATTA CHIPS

1/2 Pound Royal Red 'Peel & Eat' Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

BACON THAI SAUCE ~ KOREAN CAESAR ROMAINE

Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00

Wagyu Sliders

$17.00

WITH SEASONAL FRUIT COMPOTE ~ CRUSTY BREAD

Rigger Bites

$25.00

Sea Treasures

$45.00

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Crab Lobster Cake

$19.00

Extra Crackers

$2.00

Soup/Salads

Soup of the Day

Chef Erik’s Scratch Made recipes

Soup & House Salad

$14.00

Soup & Caesar Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

ROMAINE ~ PARMASEAN ~ CROUTONS

House Salad

$11.00

CUCUMBERS ~ TOMATOES ~ ONIONS ~ CARROTS ~ CHEESE ~ TOASTED SUNFLOWER SEEDS

Classic Wedge

$14.00

CRISPY PORK BELLY ~ DICED TOMATO ~ RED ~ ONION ~BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES ~ BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

Goat Cheese Beet Salad

$15.00

WALNUTS ~ QUINOA ~ CUCUMBERS ~ MIXED GREENS

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Handhelds

Outriggers Fish Sandwich

$19.00

Fresh Catch “Your Way” ~ Caper and House Made Relish Gribiche ~ Pickled Cabbage ~ Red Tobiko

Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Spiny Lobster ~ Lump Crab ~ Prosciutto ~ Gruyere ~ Cheddar ~ Fontina

The Rigg Burger

$16.00

8OZ CHEF SELECT BLEND OF BRISKET ~ SHORT RIB ~ CHUCK

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Marina Tacos

$16.00

OUR FAMOUS TACO YOUR CHOICE~MAHI~SHRIMP~PULLED PORK

Tuna Tacos

$21.00

Big Buff

$18.00

Garden Burger

$16.00

Mill Grill

$23.00

Main Plates

Florida's Freshest Catch

$36.00

KEY LIME COCONUT BEURRE BLANC ~ STICKY BAMBOO RICE ~ SEASONAL VEGETABLES

Walnut Encrusted Fresh Catch

$36.00

PINEAPPLE AND PEPPADEW RHUM BUTTER ~ RED BLISS MASHED POTATOES~ BRUSSEL SPROUTS

Shrimp and Grits

$25.00

FLORIDA'S FAMOUS ROCK SHRIMP ~ FIVE CHEESE ROASTED RED PEPPER GRITS ~ DATIL TOMATO CREOLE

LOBSTER Mac & Cheese

$24.00

LOADS OF LOBSTER TAIL IN A CHEESY CAVATAPPI PASTA

Erik's Poke Bowl

$25.00

FRESH AHI TUNA ~ CRISPY PORK BELLY ~ COCONUT RICE ~ SEAWEED SALAD ~ EDAMAME ~ PICKLED ONIONS ~ CHUKA IKA ~ ASIAN BARBECUE

Korean BBQ Sticky Ribs

$25.00

CRISPY BABY BACK RIBS TOSSED IN A KOREAN STYLE BBQ SAUCE STICKY RICE AND KIMCHI

Pasta Bruschetta

$18.00

MADE TO ORDER FRESH POMODORO SAUCE OVER FETTUCCIN

Filet Mignon

$45.00

7OZ USDA "PRIME" BEEF AGED 45 DAYS ~BLEU CHEESE ~ PEPPERCORN CREAM SAUCE ~ CRISPY ONIONS ~ RED BLISS MASHED ~ ASPARAGUS

NY Strip

$43.00Out of stock

BYOF

$25.00

Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Sides

Crispy Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Bamboo Rice

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Pub Sprouts

$6.00

Loaded baked Potato

$6.00Out of stock

N/C Side House

N/C Side Caesar

Side Island Fries

$6.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Fruit

$4.00

Kids

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Fish Bites

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Puppy Paws Menu

Dog Burger Patty

$7.00

Dog Grilled Chx

$8.00

Dog Ice Cream Treat

$5.00

Dog Prime Beef Tips

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Zombie

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Bid Time Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

The Rigg Runner

$12.00

TRACE Old Fashioned

$16.00

Johnny Utah

$12.00

Crush

$12.00

Dark n Stormy

$12.00

Florida Mule

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Keylime Coolada

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Pain Killer

$12.00

Purple Rain

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Frozen Zombie

$12.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Old Fashioned

$12.00

Vanilla Espresso Martini

$12.00

Dobel Skinny Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Dobel Blueberry Mule

$15.00

Gala Event

$5.00

FROSE

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$12.00

Pumpkin Espresso Martini

$15.00

Wine By The Glass

#GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

#GLS Chardonnay

$7.00

#GLS Merlot

$7.00

#GLS Pinot Grigio

$7.00

#GLS White Zinfandel

$7.00Out of stock

GLS Pinot Noir - Story Point

$9.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon - Hahn

$12.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon - Hilltop

$17.00

GLS Chardonnay - J Vineyards

$12.00

GLS Chardonnay - North by North West

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Chardonnay - Story Point

$10.00

GLS Chardonnay - Talbott

$13.00

Split Prosecco - Candoni

$10.00

GLS Chardonnay- Rombauer

$18.00Out of stock

GLS Pinot Grigio - Polvaro

$12.00

GLS Mango Moscato

$8.00

GLS KING ESTATE pinot GRIS

$12.00

GLS Merlot - WILLIAM HILL

$11.00

GLS Moscato - Candoni

$8.00

GLS Notorious Pink

$11.00

GLS Pinot Grigio - Carletto

$9.00

GLS Pinot Noir - J Vineyards

$12.00

GLS Pinot Noir - Ken Wright

$15.00

GLS Red Blend -Viña Robles Arborist

$12.00

GLS Riesling - Fess Parker

$9.00

GLS Rosé - King Estate

$13.00Out of stock

GLS Rosé - Fleur Du Mer

$12.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc - Whitehaven

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

GLS Estancia Cab

$10.00

GLS Zinfandel- Ravens Wood

$9.00

GLS Austin Hope

$18.00

GLS Fransician Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Picket Fence Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Tinto Negro Malbec

$8.00

GLS Candoni Rose Prosecco

$9.00

SPLIT Prosecoo - Candoni

$10.00

BTL Moscato - Candoni

$30.00

BTL Mango Moscato - Candoni

$30.00

BTL Pinot Grigio - Palvaro

$34.00

BTL Riesling - Fess Parker

$34.00

BTL Sauvinon Blanc - White Haven

$34.00

BTL Chardonnay - J Vineyards

$42.00

BTL Chardonnay - Story Point

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay - Talbott Kali Hart

$48.00

BTL Rose - Notorious Pink

$40.00

BTL Pinot Noir - Story Point

$34.00

BTL Pinot Noir - J Vineyards

$48.00

BTL Pinot Noir Ken Wright

$55.00

BTL Malbec Don Genaro

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Merlot - L'ecole #15

$50.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Geyser peak

$36.00

BTL Cabernet Hilltop

$62.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Hahn

$40.00

BTL Red Blend - Viña Robles Arborist

$47.00

BTL Rose - Fleur Du Mer

$40.00

BTL Pinot Grigio - Carletto

$34.00

Wine By The Bottle

Prosecco ~ Jeio ~ Italy ~ Doc

$36.00

Sparkling ~ Chandon ~ CA

$42.00

Champagne ~ G.H. Mumm ~ France

$82.00

Champagne ~ Veuve Clicquot ~ Reims

$125.00

Albarino ~ Lucia ~ Rias Baxias SP

$32.00

Pinot Grigio ~ Polvaro Nero ~ Venezia

$40.00

Chardonnay ~~ Franciscan ~ CA

$44.00

Chardonnay - La Crema - Russian River

$56.00

Chardonnay - Groth - Napa

$59.00

Pinot Noir ~ Bouchard Aine Fils ~ Burgogne

$47.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir - Meiomi - CA

$52.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir - La Crema - Russian River

$56.00

PINOT GRIS J vineyards

$32.00

Merlot - Frog's Leap - Napa

$69.00

Cabernet Franc - Zolo Reserve - Mendoza

$57.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon - Sailors Grave - Napa

$49.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon - Roth - Alexander Valley

$55.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon - Vina Robles Reserve - Paso Robles

$84.00

Red Blend ~ Marietta

$46.00

Red Blend ~ Flora Springs Trilogy

$79.00Out of stock

Rombauer Zinfandel

$82.00

Damiano Barolo

$86.00Out of stock

Zinfandel - Seghesio - Sonoma

$46.00

Bordeaux - Chateau Grand Plantey

$42.00

Caymus Liter

$155.00

Mer Soleil Silver

$55.00

Conundrum Red

$59.00

Red Schooner

$65.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

BTL Chardonnay - Chalk Hill

$48.00

Austin Hope

$64.00

Picket Fence

$48.00

Tinto Negro

$34.00

Captain's List

Sauvignon Blanc ~ Rombauer ~ Napa Valley

$45.00

Chardonnay ~ Cakebread ~ Napa

$79.00

Chardonnay ~ Paul Hobbs ~ Rrv

$88.00

Chardonnay ~ Darioush ~ Napa

$92.00Out of stock

Chardonnay ~ Rombauer ~ Ca

$60.00

Pinot Noir ~ Penner Ash - Willamette

$84.00

Pinot Noir ~ Paul Hobbs ~ Rrv

$129.00Out of stock

Merlot ~ Rombauer ~ Napa

$85.00

Cabernet Sauvignon ~ Rombauer ~ Napa

$109.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon ~ Silver Oak ~ Alexander Valley

$119.00

Red Blend ~ Orin Swift "Mercury Head"

$189.00Out of stock

Amarone ~ Cent'Anni ~ Valpolicella

$84.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon - Groth Reserve

$265.00

Pinot Noir ~ Slander ~ Orin Swift

$94.00

Cabernet/Shiraz - Bin 600 - Penfolds - CA

$92.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bin 704 - Penfolds - Napa

$129.00

Dry Riesling - Poet's Leap - Columbia Valley

$47.00

Red Blend - Abbot's Tale - Columbia Valley

$55.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Feather - Columbia Valley

$99.00

Merlot - Pedestal - Columbia Valley

$119.00

Draft Beer

Sam Seasonal Draft

$7.00

Big Wave Golden

$7.00Out of stock

Blue Moon Draft

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$6.00

Jai Alai

$8.00

Landshark Draft

$6.00

Longboard Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Mango Cart Draft

$7.00

Miller Lite Draft

$6.00

Central 28 Miss Mary Brown

$7.00

Sandbar Sunday Draft

$7.00

Blue Point Mother Pumpkin

$7.00

Shock Top Pretzel

$7.00

Stella Artois Draft

$7.00

Ultra Draft

$6.00

Sweetwater Hazy IPA Draft

$7.00

Yuengling Draft

$6.00

Sweet water 420

$7.50

Bottles/Can

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bud

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Bud Light NEXT

$6.00

Canteen Seltzer

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Crown Royal & Coke

$7.50

Elysian Pumpkin

$7.00

Guiness Nitro Can

$8.00

Hawaiian Lion

$9.00

Heineken

$6.50

Heineken Zero

$6.00

High Noon

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Nutril

$7.50

Oyster City IPA

$7.00

Sam UTOPIAS

$50.00

Twisted Tea

$7.00

Water Bird

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

White Claw Raspberry

$7.00

White Zombie White Ale

$7.00

Game Day Seltzer

$8.00

N/A Bev

Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Water

Milk

$3.00

Blake Star

$3.50

Bottle Water

$4.50

Capuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$2.75

Cranberry

$3.00

Double Cappuccino

$5.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

KID Daiquiri

$6.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Desserts

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$9.00

Kenny's Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Regular Cheese Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Crustless Cheese Cake

$12.00

Sweet Potato Cheese Cake

$12.00

Scoop Gelato

$5.00

Brookie Ala Mode

$8.00

Apple Cheese Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$12.00

RETAIL

EMP CONCERT T-SHIRT

$12.00

EMP CONCERT SUN-SHIRT

$20.00

CONCERT T-SHIRT

$22.00

CONCERT SUN-SHIRT

$35.00

Day Of Ticket

$15.00

VIP Table

$500.00

food ticket

$8.00

Employee Tumbler

$15.00

Tumbler

$28.00

Dog Bowl

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 Boat Yard Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Directions

Gallery
Outriggers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tin and Taco NSB - 102 S Cooper St
orange starNo Reviews
102 S Cooper St New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach
orange star4.7 • 885
301 Flagler Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Soul - NSB
orange starNo Reviews
105 Magnolia St. New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
View restaurantnext
La Terraza - New Smyrna
orange starNo Reviews
1414 S. Atlantic Ave New Smyrna, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Colt's Pig Stand - NSB - 723 East 3rd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
723 East 3rd Avenue New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
The Spott
orange starNo Reviews
424 Canal Street New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Smyrna Beach

The Grille at Riverview
orange star4.1 • 2,057
101 Flagler Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Clancy's Cantina - 301 Flagler Avenue
orange star4.1 • 1,246
301 Flagler Avenue New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach
orange star4.7 • 885
301 Flagler Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
JB's Fish Camp
orange star4.4 • 3
859 Pompano Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Smyrna Beach
Port Orange
review star
No reviews yet
Daytona Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Orange City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston