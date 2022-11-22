Restaurant header imageView gallery

Over Easy Florida

600 Reviews

$$

91252 Overseas Hwy

Tavernier, FL 33070

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Coke
Coffee

Breakfast Favorites

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.95

2 Eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns (inside), and choice of three additional ingredients (cheese, meat or veggie).

Chilaquiles

$14.95

corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion

Corned Beef Hash

$13.95

2 any style eggs, corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast

Steak & Eggs

$16.95

3 any style eggs, chopped sirloin, caramelized onion, jalapeno, and your choice of potato

Cheddar Jalapeño Biscuits

$6.00+

Fluffy cheddar-jalapeno biscuits smothered with scratch-made gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

2 fried eggs, chopped sirloin, caramelized onion, jalapeno, and your choice of potato

Basil Melt

$14.00

grilled sourdough, shaved ham, scrambled eggs, basil pesto sauce, sharp cheddar and swiss cheese

Green Chili Pork & Grits

$14.50

hatch green chili sauce, slow-cooked pork, pepper parmesan grits, sunny side up egg

Loko Moko

$14.95

OE-styled Hawaiian classic: a sunny side up egg, 6oz ground beef patty, crispy onions, mushroom gravy, and white rice

As Seen on TV

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.50

tender steak, scratch-made county gravy, 2 eggs, and choice of potato and toast

Chicken & Waffles

$15.95

our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup

Banana Nut French Toast

$7.00+

buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel

Waffle Dog

$12.00+

3 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown

Ham Steak

$14.95

thick cut slice served with our redeye gravy, 2 any style eggs, choice of potato and toast

Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelette

$14.95

start with a 3 egg omelette then add 3 ingredients

California Omelette

$14.95

egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sauteed garlic, topped with avocado. Choice of potato and toast

Southwest Omelette

$14.95

chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce

The Crying Pig

$14.95

bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese

Mile High

$14.95

Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper

Veggie Omelette

$14.95

egg whites omelette with tomato, onion, red and green bell peppers, wild mushrooms and feta cheese

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$14.95

thick cut ham, hollandaise sauce, english muffin, and choice of potato

Avocado Benedict

$14.95

avocado split halves topped with pico de gallo and feta, hollandaise sauce on the side, fresh fruit

Hatch 505 Benedict

$15.95

smoked pulled pork, Hatch green chile, split biscuit, and choice of potato

Florentine Benedict

$14.95

thick cut ham, hollandaise sauce, english muffin, and choice of potato

Vanessa Benedict

$17.50

Breakfast Cakes

Buttermilk Pancake

$13.00+

Add banana, strawberries, reese's pieces, m&m, chocolate chips +1.5

Lemon Ricotta

$6.00+

light, lacy, fresh berries

Protein Pancake

$6.00+

loaded with quinoa, pecans, granola, blueberries

Old Fashioned Malted Waffle

$7.00

Brioche French Toast

$6.00+

Cinnamon Pancake

$7.00

Protein Waffle

$8.00

loaded with quinoa, pecans, granola, blueberries

Wolfpacks

The Wolfpack

$14.50

2 eggs, bacon, and choice of cheese. Two layers of crispy hash browns with the delicious fixins' in-between!

Down South Wolf

$17.95

2 eggs any style, crispy fried chicken, cheese choice, and scratchmade country gravy. Two layers of crispy hash browns with the delicious fixins' in-between!

3 Little Pigs Wolf

$17.95

2 eggs any style, sausage, apple-cider-smoked bacon, ham, cheese choice. Two layers of crispy hash browns with the delicious fixins' in-between!

Lite Fare

Wild Mushrooms

$14.95

3 eggs any style, roasted wild mushrooms, herbs, and choice of potato

Fit Chicken

$14.95

tender breast, egg whites, sliced tomato

Protein Bowl

$14.95

2 sunny side up eggs, red and white quinoa, arugula, grape tomatoes, sausage, red and green peppers

Yogurt + Quinoa

$11.00

greek yogurt, quinoa crunch, seasonal fruit, agave nectar

Sunshine Wrap

$14.00

egg whites, sweet tater tots, pepperjack cheese, tomato, spinach, spinach wrap. served with fresh fruit

Avocado Toast

Caprese Toast

$13.50

grape tomatoes, basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze drizzle

Original Toast

$13.50

sliced tomatoes, whipped ricotta, red chili flakes

Sandwiches

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

6oz angus beef patty, an over easy egg, arugula, tomato, three cheese melt, crispy onions, toasted brioche bun

California Chicken

$16.00

grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun

Cubano

$16.00

an Over Easy favorite: ham, slow-cooked pork shoulder, melted swiss, wild arugula, pickle, a sunny side up egg, mustard, spicy mayo

Classic Rueben

$16.00

shaved corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, marble rye

Diablo Chicken

$16.00

buffalo sauce, tender fried chicken, ranch dressing, arugula, pickle, tomato, brioche bun

Avocado Blt

$16.00

applewood smoked bacon, avocado, pesto sauce, wild arugula, and tomato on toasted sourdough

Salads

Caesar Chicken Salad

$14.00

grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing

Turkey Cobb Salad

$15.00

romaine, turkey, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

Spinach Feta Salad

$13.00

spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

Kids’ Menu

Kids’ One Egg & Tater Tots

$6.00

Kids’ French Toast

$6.00

Kids’ Waffle Dog

$6.00

Kids’ Waffle

$6.00

Kids’ Chocolate Waffle

$6.00

Kids’ Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids’ Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.00

Kids’ Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.00

Kids’ M&M Pancakes

$6.00

Kids’ Reese’s Pieces Pancakes

$6.00

Kids’ Blueberry Pancakes

$6.00

Kids’ Strawberry Pancakes

$6.00

Kids’ Banana Pancakes

$6.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Side One Egg

$1.95

Side Two Eggs

$3.90

Side Three Eggs

$5.85

Side Four Eggs

$7.80

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.50

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Fruit

$5.00

Side Avocado

$3.50

Grits

$3.25

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Cornbeef Hash

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Quinoa Crunch

$4.00

Side Spinach

$2.00

Slice Tomato

$2.50

Extra Syrup

$1.00

Side Pico

$1.50

Side Ranchero

$1.00

Side Green Chile

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Pesto

$0.75

Side Country Gravy

$2.50

Bagel

$4.00

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Whipped Cream

$0.75

Rice

$3.50

Yogurt

$5.00

Sautee Veggies

$6.00

Pulled Pork

$3.50

Kids’ Sides

Kids’ Bacon

$3.00

Kids’ Sausage

$3.00

Specials

OE 2 Stack Combo

$17.50

Vanessa Omelette

$16.50

spinach, onions, mushrooms, white and red quinoa and feta cheese

Flacos Sandwich

$16.00

Tonny's Wrap

$14.00

Non Alcoholic

Coffee

$3.19

Decaf

$3.19

OJ

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Over Easy Iced

$6.00

Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Strawberry-Rose Lemonade

$4.00

Coke

$3.19

Diet Coke

$3.19

Sprite

$3.19

Club Soda

$3.19

Ruby Red Grapefruit

$3.00+

Cranberry

$3.00+

Apple

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$3.50

Tomato

$3.00+

Bottled Water

$2.50

Cold Press Juice

$8.00

WATER

Bottle Water

$2.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00

SHOT

$5.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markThemed
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

91252 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL 33070

Directions

