Island Grill imageView gallery

Island Grill Islamorada

review star

No reviews yet

85501 Overseas Highway

Islamorada, FL 33036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ISLAMORADA ROLL
THE ORIGINAL TUNA NACHOS
OVERSEAS ROLL

SUSHI

HAMACHI SERRANO TIRADITO

HAMACHI SERRANO TIRADITO

$18.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail, topped with serrano, with a touch of truffle oil, yuzu marmalade & ponzu

CALIFORNIA ROLL

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$13.00

Kani, cucumber, avocado, topped with tobiko

VEGGIE ROLL

VEGGIE ROLL

$15.00

Cucumber, avocado, beets, & mango, with soy paper

ISLAND GRILL ROLL

ISLAND GRILL ROLL

$22.00

Crispy shrimp, kani salad, spicy tuna, mango, topped with avocado, eel sauce, spicy aioli, tempura flakes & tobiko

SANDBAR ROLL

SANDBAR ROLL

$22.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, with soy paper, topped with eel sauce, spicy aioli, and ikura

ISLAMORADA ROLL

ISLAMORADA ROLL

$22.00

Crispy shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, with soy paper topped with fried plantain & eel sauce

SASHIMI ROLL

SASHIMI ROLL

$25.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped with ikura & truffle oil, served with spicy chili sauce & ponzu

OVERSEAS ROLL

OVERSEAS ROLL

$22.00

Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, mango, serrano & tempura flakes, topped with tobiko, served with spicy mango chili sauce & ponzu

EEL ROLL

EEL ROLL

$22.00
LARGE BOAT

LARGE BOAT

$89.00

50 Pieces

SMALL BOAT

$59.00
SPICY TUNA ROLL

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$22.00

SOUPS

BOWL CONCH CHOWDER

$8.00

Traditional tomato based chowder made with fresh conch

CUP CONCH CHOWDER

$6.00

Traditional tomato based chowder made with fresh conch

SHAREABLES

THE ORIGINAL TUNA NACHOS

THE ORIGINAL TUNA NACHOS

$21.00

Fresh sushi grade tuna nestled on a bed of wakame seaweed salad over crisp wontons topped with wasabi drizzle, sweet teriyaki, sesame seeds, sriracha & scallions

SMOKED FISH DIP

SMOKED FISH DIP

$15.00

Fresh local fish, marinated, smoked and mixed with our Chef's spices served with assorted crackers

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$16.00

Crispy coconut shrimp, coconut butter, sweet chili sauce

TEN JUMBO WINGS

TEN JUMBO WINGS

$15.00

Served with Bleu cheese and celery

CONCH FRITTERS

CONCH FRITTERS

$15.00

A Keys tradition, fresh ground conch served with homemade chipotle sauce

AHI TUNA PLATE

AHI TUNA PLATE

$19.00

Fresh sesame seared sushi grade tuna, seaweed salad, teriyaki glaze, wasabi mayo drizzle

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK ROLL

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK ROLL

$12.00
FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$16.00

Fresh calamari cut by hand, dusted with graham cracker crumbs, fried served with homemade chipotle sauce

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.00

Sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, Cheddar-Jack cheese

SALADS

CORAL REEF SALAD

CORAL REEF SALAD

$21.00

Diced sushi grade tuna , chopped lettuce, rice, seaweed salad, avocado, Peruvian corn, tropical salsa

BIG BOB SALAD

BIG BOB SALAD

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese over mixed greens, Italian vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, seasoned croûtons tossed in our classic Caesar dressing

STRAWBERRY🍓 SALAD

STRAWBERRY🍓 SALAD

$15.00

HANDHELDS

BUFFALO SHRIMP PO-BOY

BUFFALO SHRIMP PO-BOY

$20.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in our Chef's buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, hoagie bread, French fries

LOBSTER ROLL

LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

Claw and knuckle Maine lobster tossed in our Chef's blend of herbs spices, dressing served with lettuce, tomato, scallions on a New England style roll and French fries

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Chicken breast, tomato, onions, lettuce, brioche bun, French fries

STEAK SANDWICH

STEAK SANDWICH

$20.00

Grilled steak, caramelized onions, pepper-jack cheese, hoagie bread, French fries

MAHI-MAHI REUBEN

MAHI-MAHI REUBEN

$17.00

Fresh grilled Mahi-Mahi on sliced daily baked sourdough bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss cheese and coleslaw, French fries

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$15.00

Roasted pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, pickle hoagie bread, French fries

CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$15.00

1/2 lb Fresh ground Angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, onion, French fries

BLACK N' ZOLA

BLACK N' ZOLA

$17.00

Blackened, melted Gorgonzola cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, French fries

ISLAND TACOS

MAHI MAHI TACOS

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$19.00

Shredded cabbage, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo

PASTA

Blackened, melted Gorgonzola cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, French fries
SEAFOOD PASTA

SEAFOOD PASTA

$34.00

Sautéed shrimp, scallops and mahi-mahi served over linguine with garlic bread

ALFREDO PASTA

$13.00

Fettuccine pasta in a creamy Parmesan sauce

SeaFOOD

MAHI MAHI IMPERIAL

MAHI MAHI IMPERIAL

$35.00

Seasoned and broiled mahi-mahi topped with crab cakes, shrimp served with Key Lime beurre blanc sauce

ATLANTIC SALMON

ATLANTIC SALMON

$27.00

Pan seared Atlantic salmon served with passion fruit coconut aminos sauce

SEAFOOD STEW

SEAFOOD STEW

$32.00
SEA PAELLA

SEA PAELLA

$25.00

LAND

HALF BABY BACK RIBS

HALF BABY BACK RIBS

$22.00

Fall-off-the-one tender baby back ribs with BBQ sauce "Locals favorite"

FULL BABY BACK RIBS

$37.00

Fall-off-the-one tender baby back ribs with BBQ sauce "Locals favorite"

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$24.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, melted Mozzarella served with linguine and garlic bread

RIBEYE STEAK 12OZ

RIBEYE STEAK 12OZ

$34.00

14 Ounces of perfectly marbled and generously flavored cut

SIDES

AVOCADO

$6.00

COLESLAW

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

GARLIC BROCCOLI

$6.00

JASMINE RICE

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

VEGGIES

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$7.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

GARLIC BREAD

$3.00

BREAD BASKET

$3.00

RICE & BEANS

$8.00

TOSTONES

$4.00

SWEET PLANTAIN

$4.00

DESSERTS

FLAN

$8.00

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$10.00
CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE

CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE

$9.00
FRIED CHEESE CAKE

FRIED CHEESE CAKE

$8.00

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$25.00
SLICE KEY LIME PIE

SLICE KEY LIME PIE

$7.00
APPLE BLOSSOM

APPLE BLOSSOM

$7.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$6.00
LUCKY BROWNIE

LUCKY BROWNIE

$10.00Out of stock

An irish cream ice cream made with CAROLANS IRISH CREAM & bits of organic brownie

COCO LOCO

COCO LOCO

$10.00Out of stock

A pineapple and coconut cream ice cream made with DIPLOMÁTICO RESERVA EXCLUSIVA

HIGHLAND TRUFFLE

HIGHLAND TRUFFLE

$10.00Out of stock

A Belgian chocolate ice cream made with Macallan 12 YRS & a smooth touch of chocolate chunks

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA

$10.00

A passion fruit sorbet made with CASAMIGOS

KENTUCKY CREME BRULEE

$10.00Out of stock

SNOWMAN

$10.00Out of stock

KID MENU

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

KID GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.00

KID MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

KID PASTA

$7.00

KID MAHI MAHI FINGERS

$10.00

KID MINI CORN NUGGETS

$8.00

KID CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

SUMMER SPECIALS

SHRIMP SKEWER SALAD

SHRIMP SKEWER SALAD

$20.00
CHURRASCO

CHURRASCO

$24.00
LOBSTER TOSTON

LOBSTER TOSTON

$14.00

SUSHI

HAMACHI SERRANO TIRADITO

HAMACHI SERRANO TIRADITO

$18.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail, topped with serrano, with a touch of truffle oil, yuzu marmalade & ponzu

CALIFORNIA ROLL

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$13.00

Kani, cucumber, avocado, topped with tobiko

VEGGIE ROLL

VEGGIE ROLL

$15.00

Cucumber, avocado, beets, & mango, with soy paper

ISLAND GRILL ROLL

ISLAND GRILL ROLL

$22.00

Crispy shrimp, kani salad, spicy tuna, mango, topped with avocado, eel sauce, spicy aioli, tempura flakes & tobiko

SANDBAR ROLL

SANDBAR ROLL

$22.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, with soy paper, topped with eel sauce, spicy aioli, and ikura

ISLAMORADA ROLL

ISLAMORADA ROLL

$22.00

Crispy shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, with soy paper topped with fried plantain & eel sauce

SASHIMI ROLL

SASHIMI ROLL

$25.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped with ikura & truffle oil, served with spicy chili sauce & ponzu

OVERSEAS ROLL

OVERSEAS ROLL

$22.00

Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, mango, serrano & tempura flakes, topped with tobiko, served with spicy mango chili sauce & ponzu

EEL ROLL

EEL ROLL

$22.00
LARGE BOAT

LARGE BOAT

$89.00

50 Pieces

SMALL BOAT

$59.00
SPICY TUNA ROLL

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$22.00

SOUPS

BOWL CONCH CHOWDER

$9.60

Traditional tomato based chowder made with fresh conch

CUP CONCH CHOWDER

$7.20

Traditional tomato based chowder made with fresh conch

SHAREABLES

THE ORIGINAL TUNA NACHOS

THE ORIGINAL TUNA NACHOS

$25.20

Fresh sushi grade tuna nestled on a bed of wakame seaweed salad over crisp wontons topped with wasabi drizzle, sweet teriyaki, sesame seeds, sriracha & scallions

SMOKED FISH DIP

SMOKED FISH DIP

$18.00

Fresh local fish, marinated, smoked and mixed with our Chef's spices served with assorted crackers

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$19.20

Crispy coconut shrimp, coconut butter, sweet chili sauce

TEN JUMBO WINGS

TEN JUMBO WINGS

$18.00

Served with Bleu cheese and celery

CONCH FRITTERS

CONCH FRITTERS

$18.00

A Keys tradition, fresh ground conch served with homemade chipotle sauce

AHI TUNA PLATE

AHI TUNA PLATE

$22.80

Fresh sesame seared sushi grade tuna, seaweed salad, teriyaki glaze, wasabi mayo drizzle

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK ROLL

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK ROLL

$14.40
FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$19.20

Fresh calamari cut by hand, dusted with graham cracker crumbs, fried served with homemade chipotle sauce

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$16.80

Sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, Cheddar-Jack cheese

SALADS

CORAL REEF SALAD

CORAL REEF SALAD

$25.20

Diced sushi grade tuna , chopped lettuce, rice, seaweed salad, avocado, Peruvian corn, tropical salsa

BIG BOB SALAD

BIG BOB SALAD

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese over mixed greens, Italian vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$15.60

Fresh romaine lettuce, seasoned croûtons tossed in our classic Caesar dressing

STRAWBERRY🍓 SALAD

STRAWBERRY🍓 SALAD

$18.00

HANDHELDS

BUFFALO SHRIMP PO-BOY

BUFFALO SHRIMP PO-BOY

$24.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in our Chef's buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, hoagie bread, French fries

LOBSTER ROLL

LOBSTER ROLL

$34.80

Claw and knuckle Maine lobster tossed in our Chef's blend of herbs spices, dressing served with lettuce, tomato, scallions on a New England style roll and French fries

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.20

Chicken breast, tomato, onions, lettuce, brioche bun, French fries

STEAK SANDWICH

STEAK SANDWICH

$24.00

Grilled steak, caramelized onions, pepper-jack cheese, hoagie bread, French fries

MAHI-MAHI REUBEN

MAHI-MAHI REUBEN

$20.40

Fresh grilled Mahi-Mahi on sliced daily baked sourdough bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss cheese and coleslaw, French fries

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$18.00

Roasted pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, pickle hoagie bread, French fries

CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$18.00

1/2 lb Fresh ground Angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, onion, French fries

BLACK N' ZOLA

BLACK N' ZOLA

$20.40

Blackened, melted Gorgonzola cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, French fries

ISLAND TACOS

MAHI MAHI TACOS

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$22.80

Shredded cabbage, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo

PASTA

Blackened, melted Gorgonzola cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, French fries
SEAFOOD PASTA

SEAFOOD PASTA

$40.80

Sautéed shrimp, scallops and mahi-mahi served over linguine with garlic bread

ALFREDO PASTA

$15.60

Fettuccine pasta in a creamy Parmesan sauce

SeaFOOD

MAHI MAHI IMPERIAL

MAHI MAHI IMPERIAL

$42.00

Seasoned and broiled mahi-mahi topped with crab cakes, shrimp served with Key Lime beurre blanc sauce

ATLANTIC SALMON

ATLANTIC SALMON

$32.40

Pan seared Atlantic salmon served with passion fruit coconut aminos sauce

SEAFOOD STEW

SEAFOOD STEW

$38.40
SEA PAELLA

SEA PAELLA

$30.00

CATCH OF THE DAY

$50.40

Crunchy, Grill or Blackened served with two sides of your choice.

LAND

HALF BABY BACK RIBS

HALF BABY BACK RIBS

$26.40

Fall-off-the-one tender baby back ribs with BBQ sauce "Locals favorite"

FULL BABY BACK RIBS

$44.40

Fall-off-the-one tender baby back ribs with BBQ sauce "Locals favorite"

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$28.80

Crispy chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, melted Mozzarella served with linguine and garlic bread

RIBEYE STEAK 12OZ

RIBEYE STEAK 12OZ

$40.80

14 Ounces of perfectly marbled and generously flavored cut

SIDES

AVOCADO

$7.20

COLESLAW

$4.80

FRENCH FRIES

$4.80

GARLIC BROCCOLI

$7.20

JASMINE RICE

$4.80

MAC & CHEESE

$8.40

VEGGIES

$7.20

SIDE SALAD

$8.40

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$7.20

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.80

GARLIC BREAD

$3.60

RICE & BEANS

$9.60

TOSTONES

$4.80

SWEET PLANTAIN

$4.80

DESSERTS

FLAN

$9.60
CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE

CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE

$10.80

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$30.00
SLICE KEY LIME PIE

SLICE KEY LIME PIE

$8.40

KID MENU

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.80

KID GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.60

KID MAC & CHEESE

$7.20

KID PASTA

$8.40

KID MAHI MAHI FINGERS

$12.00

KID MINI CORN NUGGETS

$9.60

KID CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.00

SUMMER SPECIALS

SHRIMP SKEWER SALAD

SHRIMP SKEWER SALAD

$24.00
CHURRASCO

CHURRASCO

$28.80
LOBSTER TOSTON

LOBSTER TOSTON

$16.80
All hours
Sunday8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

85501 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, FL 33036

Directions

Gallery
Island Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hog Heaven Sports Bar & Grill - Hog Heaven, 85361 Overseas Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
85361 Overseas Hwy Islamorada, FL 33036
View restaurantnext
Wahoo's Bar and Grill Restaurant - Wahoo's Bar & Grill, 83413 O/S Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
83413 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY Islamorada, FL 33036
View restaurantnext
Ziggie & Mad Dog's
orange star4.6 • 2,770
83000 Overseas Hwy Islamorada, FL 33036
View restaurantnext
Bad Boy Burrito - 103 Mastic st
orange starNo Reviews
103 Mastic st Islamorada, FL 33036
View restaurantnext
Over Easy Florida
orange star4.3 • 600
91252 Overseas Hwy Tavernier, FL 33070
View restaurantnext
Lazy Days Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 8,976
79867 Overseas Hwy Islamorada, FL 33036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Islamorada

Lazy Days Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 8,976
79867 Overseas Hwy Islamorada, FL 33036
View restaurantnext
Ziggie & Mad Dog's
orange star4.6 • 2,770
83000 Overseas Hwy Islamorada, FL 33036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Islamorada
Marathon
review star
No reviews yet
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1022 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (242 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Key West
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston