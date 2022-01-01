- Home
Island Grill Islamorada
85501 Overseas Highway
Islamorada, FL 33036
Popular Items
SUSHI
HAMACHI SERRANO TIRADITO
Thinly sliced yellowtail, topped with serrano, with a touch of truffle oil, yuzu marmalade & ponzu
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Kani, cucumber, avocado, topped with tobiko
VEGGIE ROLL
Cucumber, avocado, beets, & mango, with soy paper
ISLAND GRILL ROLL
Crispy shrimp, kani salad, spicy tuna, mango, topped with avocado, eel sauce, spicy aioli, tempura flakes & tobiko
SANDBAR ROLL
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, with soy paper, topped with eel sauce, spicy aioli, and ikura
ISLAMORADA ROLL
Crispy shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, with soy paper topped with fried plantain & eel sauce
SASHIMI ROLL
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped with ikura & truffle oil, served with spicy chili sauce & ponzu
OVERSEAS ROLL
Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, mango, serrano & tempura flakes, topped with tobiko, served with spicy mango chili sauce & ponzu
EEL ROLL
LARGE BOAT
50 Pieces
SMALL BOAT
SPICY TUNA ROLL
SOUPS
SHAREABLES
THE ORIGINAL TUNA NACHOS
Fresh sushi grade tuna nestled on a bed of wakame seaweed salad over crisp wontons topped with wasabi drizzle, sweet teriyaki, sesame seeds, sriracha & scallions
SMOKED FISH DIP
Fresh local fish, marinated, smoked and mixed with our Chef's spices served with assorted crackers
COCONUT SHRIMP
Crispy coconut shrimp, coconut butter, sweet chili sauce
TEN JUMBO WINGS
Served with Bleu cheese and celery
CONCH FRITTERS
A Keys tradition, fresh ground conch served with homemade chipotle sauce
AHI TUNA PLATE
Fresh sesame seared sushi grade tuna, seaweed salad, teriyaki glaze, wasabi mayo drizzle
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK ROLL
FRIED CALAMARI
Fresh calamari cut by hand, dusted with graham cracker crumbs, fried served with homemade chipotle sauce
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, Cheddar-Jack cheese
SALADS
CORAL REEF SALAD
Diced sushi grade tuna , chopped lettuce, rice, seaweed salad, avocado, Peruvian corn, tropical salsa
BIG BOB SALAD
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese over mixed greens, Italian vinaigrette
CAESAR SALAD
Fresh romaine lettuce, seasoned croûtons tossed in our classic Caesar dressing
STRAWBERRY🍓 SALAD
HANDHELDS
BUFFALO SHRIMP PO-BOY
Crispy shrimp tossed in our Chef's buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, hoagie bread, French fries
LOBSTER ROLL
Claw and knuckle Maine lobster tossed in our Chef's blend of herbs spices, dressing served with lettuce, tomato, scallions on a New England style roll and French fries
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken breast, tomato, onions, lettuce, brioche bun, French fries
STEAK SANDWICH
Grilled steak, caramelized onions, pepper-jack cheese, hoagie bread, French fries
MAHI-MAHI REUBEN
Fresh grilled Mahi-Mahi on sliced daily baked sourdough bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss cheese and coleslaw, French fries
CUBAN SANDWICH
Roasted pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, pickle hoagie bread, French fries
CLASSIC BURGER
1/2 lb Fresh ground Angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, onion, French fries
BLACK N' ZOLA
Blackened, melted Gorgonzola cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, French fries
PASTA
SeaFOOD
LAND
HALF BABY BACK RIBS
Fall-off-the-one tender baby back ribs with BBQ sauce "Locals favorite"
FULL BABY BACK RIBS
Fall-off-the-one tender baby back ribs with BBQ sauce "Locals favorite"
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Crispy chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, melted Mozzarella served with linguine and garlic bread
RIBEYE STEAK 12OZ
14 Ounces of perfectly marbled and generously flavored cut
SIDES
DESSERTS
FLAN
CHOCOLATE BROWNIE
CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE
FRIED CHEESE CAKE
WHOLE KEY LIME PIE
SLICE KEY LIME PIE
APPLE BLOSSOM
VANILLA ICE CREAM
LUCKY BROWNIE
An irish cream ice cream made with CAROLANS IRISH CREAM & bits of organic brownie
COCO LOCO
A pineapple and coconut cream ice cream made with DIPLOMÁTICO RESERVA EXCLUSIVA
HIGHLAND TRUFFLE
A Belgian chocolate ice cream made with Macallan 12 YRS & a smooth touch of chocolate chunks
PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA
A passion fruit sorbet made with CASAMIGOS
KENTUCKY CREME BRULEE
SNOWMAN
KID MENU
SUMMER SPECIALS
|Sunday
|8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
85501 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, FL 33036