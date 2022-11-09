Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

OX-B's Pataskala / Reynoldsburg

review star

No reviews yet

14950 E Broad St

Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffle Fries
6 Boneless
8 Boneless

Bitz n Bites

Bitz n' Bites Sampler

Bitz n' Bites Sampler

$12.75

Your choice of 4 of our apps or sides for one price!

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.25

Beer Battered Cheese Sticks Served w/Marinara

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.25

THE BEST!

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.25

Beer Battered!

Cheesy Waffle Fries

Cheesy Waffle Fries

$4.25

An Order of Waffle Fries Topped with Way Too Much Cheese!

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$7.75

Cream Cheese Filled & Served w/ Ranch

Entree

Slop Dog (Limited Time Offer)

$3.75

Deep Fried Hot Dog with Yellow Mac, Baked Beans, and OX-B's Slaw! Top it with Your Choice of Sauce!

2 Slop Dogs (Limited Time Offer)

$7.25

2 Deep Fried Hot Dogs with Yellow Mac, Baked Beans, and OX-B's Slaw! Top it with Your Choice of Sauce!

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$7.75

Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, and Chicken with your choice of any Sauce or Dry Rub!

Chicken & Waffle Fries

Chicken & Waffle Fries

$9.50

Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce, and topped with Green Onion! Add any of our sides, they go right on top!

Slopwich

Slopwich

$9.50

Just as the name suggests-a sloppy sandwich! Waffle Fries, White Cheddar Mac, Boneless Chicken, Cheese Sauce, your choice of Wing Sauce topped with Coleslaw. On a 8" bun!! ITS SLOPPY!

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

$6.25

2 Deep Fried Dogs Covered in our Homemade Chili, Smothered w/cheese and stopped w/Green Onions!

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.25

Deep Fried Dog Covered in our Homemade Chili, Smothered w/cheese and stopped w/Green Onions!

Chili and Cheese Waffle Fries

Chili and Cheese Waffle Fries

$7.75

Waffle Fries with our Homemade Chili topped with Shredded Cheese and Green Onion. ADD any of our sides or chicken to make it your own!

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.75

An American Blend Mix, Shredded Cheese, and Chicken with your choice of Sauce or Dry Rub & Croutons on the Side!

BBQ Buffalo Chicken Mac

BBQ Buffalo Chicken Mac

$8.25

A mix of yellow and white mac, a BBQ drizzle, topped with buffalo Chicken and a sprinkled shredded cheese and green onion. Served with a piece of Cornbread!

Wings

Boneless / Classic / Smoked (Bone In) / Tofu

6 Boneless

$6.75

Made to Order Breaded Boneless Wings!

8 Boneless

$8.75

Made to Order Breaded Boneless Wings!

12 Boneless

$12.50

Made to Order Breaded Boneless Wings!

24 Boneless

$24.50

Made to Order Breaded Boneless Wings!

36 Boneless

$36.50

Made to Order Breaded Boneless Wings!

50 Boneless

$48.50

Made to Order Breaded Boneless Wings!

6 Classic

$8.50

Bone-In Traditional Wings!

8 Classic

$10.50

Bone-In Traditional Wings!

12 Classic

$15.50

Bone-In Traditional Wings!

24 Classic

$30.50

Bone-In Traditional Wings!

36 Classic

$45.50

Bone-In Traditional Wings!

50 Classic

$60.50

Bone-In Traditional Wings!

6 Smoked

$8.50

Bone-In Traditional Wings Smoked in House for Hours!

8 Smoked

$10.50

Bone-In Traditional Wings Smoked in House for Hours!

12 Smoked

$15.50

24 Smoked

$30.50

Bone-In Traditional Wings Smoked in House for Hours!

36 Smoked

$45.50

Bone-In Traditional Wings Smoked in House for Hours!

50 Smoked

$60.50

Bone-In Traditional Wings Smoked in House for Hours!

6 Tofu

$6.75

Our Breaded In-House Tofu Recipe Made from Scratch!

8 Tofu

$8.75

Our Breaded In-House Tofu Recipe Made from Scratch!

12 Tofu

$12.50

Our Breaded In-House Tofu Recipe Made from Scratch!

24 Tofu

$24.50

Our Breaded In-House Tofu Recipe Made from Scratch!

36 Tofu

$36.50

Our Breaded In-House Tofu Recipe Made from Scratch!

50 Tofu

$48.50

Our Breaded In-House Tofu Recipe Made from Scratch!

Sides

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$1.75

Freshly Fried! Flavor them with any Dry Rubs!

OX-B Slaw

OX-B Slaw

$2.25

Sweet & Creamy Coleslaw!

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$2.50

Signature Waffle Fry Tossed in our House Seasoning!

Sticky Baked Beans

Sticky Baked Beans

$2.50

BBQ Baked Beans Made OX-B's Style!

White Cheddar Mac

White Cheddar Mac

$3.00

The Best you will ever have!

Yellow Mac

Yellow Mac

$3.00

Our Twist on Classic Yellow Mac!

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

An American Lettuce Blend topped with Cheese. Dressing & Croutons on the Side!

Chili

Chili

Our Homemade Chili w/ Beans, topped with Shredded Cheese and Green Onions. Make it Spicy!

Smothered Cornbread

Smothered Cornbread

$4.75

Cornbread Smothered with our Homemade Chili topped with Shredded Cheese and Green Onion!

Cornbread

Cornbread

$0.50

Homemade Sweet Cornbread! Better Than Grandmas!

Sauce/Dip Side

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Wing Sauce

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ketchup

Marinara

$0.75

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.75

Drinks

Tea

$1.50

Fountain Drink

$1.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.25
Energy Drink
$3.25

Energy Drink

$3.25
Aquafina

Aquafina

$1.50Out of stock
2 Liter

2 Liter

$2.90
20 oz

20 oz

$2.25

Spring Water

$1.50

Great Crates

24 Boneless Great Crate
$35.00

24 Boneless Great Crate

$35.00
36 Boneless Great Crate
$49.00

36 Boneless Great Crate

$49.00
50 Boneless Great Crate
$62.00

50 Boneless Great Crate

$62.00

75 Boneless Great Crate

$95.00
24 Classic Great Crate
$40.00

24 Classic Great Crate

$40.00
36 Classic Great Crate
$54.00

36 Classic Great Crate

$54.00
50 Classic Great Crate
$72.00

50 Classic Great Crate

$72.00

75 Classic Great Crate

$110.00
24 Smoked Great Crate
$40.00

24 Smoked Great Crate

$40.00
36 Smoked Great Crate
$54.00

36 Smoked Great Crate

$54.00
50 Smoked Great Crate
$72.00

50 Smoked Great Crate

$72.00

75 Smoked Great Crate

$110.00
24 Tofu Great Crate
$35.00

24 Tofu Great Crate

$35.00
36 Tofu Great Crate
$49.00

36 Tofu Great Crate

$49.00
50 Tofu Great Crate
$62.00

50 Tofu Great Crate

$62.00

75 Tofu Great Crate

$95.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Chicken Wings, mac and Cheese, Pork Rinds, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Custom Sauces Built on the foundation of serving quality southern comfort food, OX-B'ˢ also breaks the mold in restaurant culture. Our focus on people is second to none, building a positive environment for guests and employees alike.

