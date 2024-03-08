Pacific Kitchen at Nye Beach
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!Just across from Don and Ann Davis Park comes your favorite restaurant in Newport’s historic Nye Beach district. The Pacific Kitchen at Nye Beach has something for everyone—delicious, fresh seafood, burgers, Southwest staples as well as a menu for the kids. Stop in for lunch, dinner or just some creative cocktails and discover Newport’s savory new gem.
Location
740 W Olive St, Newport, OR 97365
