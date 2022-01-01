Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pacifico

120 Main street Suite 254

Saco, ME 04072

NY STRIP CHURRASCO
Tres Leches Cake
PORK BELLY

Platos Chicos

FRUIT GUACAMOLE

$13.00

YUCA CHEESE PUFF

$9.00

MANGO CAPRESE

$16.00

ENSALADA

$15.00

CHAMPIÑONES

$15.00

QUESO DORADO

$9.00

Chicharron Ceviche

$15.00

VUELVE A LA VIDA CEVICHE

$16.00

CEVICHE SCALLOP

$16.00

CEVICHE CREMOSO

$16.00

TIRADITO

$17.00

PULPO

$19.00

TUNA NIKKEI

$16.00

HOT SCALLOP

$17.00

Rice N Tostones

$6.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Tostones

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Plantain Chips

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed Chips

$6.00

TODO AL TIEMPO

No Sale TIP

$0.01

Platos de Fondo

NY STRIP CHURRASCO

$30.00

POLLO DORADO

$25.00

PORK BELLY

$26.00

ARROZ DEL PACIFICO

$30.00

PESCADO FRITO

$32.00

Side Rice & Tostones

$6.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Tostones

$4.00

Side Fries

$5.00

TODO AL TIEMPO

TACOS

$18.00Out of stock

Special

$37.00Out of stock

Dessert

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Bottle

Bottle Vinho Verde

$42.00

Bottle Pinot

$40.00

Bottle Cava

$48.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$46.00

Bottle Pedro Xim

$48.00

Bottle Carménère Syrah

$48.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Latin Flair & Cocktails

120 Main street Suite 254, Saco, ME 04072

