Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Paco's Mexican Cuisine and Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

1508 W. Magnolia ave

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria de Res
Burrito
Tacos a la Carte

Huevos

Pacos Chilaquiles

$7.95

Paco's Huevos Divorciados

$7.95

Huevos Rancheros

$6.95

Huevos A La Mexicana

$6.95

Huevos c/ Nopales

$6.95

Huevos c/ Chorizo

$6.95

Huavos y Arachera

$9.95

Specialties

Taxi Taco

$6.95

Migas

$6.95

Breakfast Platter

$7.95

Chicken & Waffles

$8.95

French Toast

$6.95

Sandwiches

Pambaso

$8.95

Good Morning Torta

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Torta

$6.95

BLTA

$6.95

Molletes

$8.95

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Omelettes

BYO Omelette

$6.95

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$4.95

Sides

3 slices of Bacon

$1.45

Refried Black Beans

$1.25

Breakfast Potatos

$1.25

Ratatuya

$1.45

Cup of Fresh Fruit

$1.95

Add Egg

$1.25

Grilled Jalapeño

$0.75

2oz Sauce

$0.75

Toast

$0.25

Waffle

$3.95

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon Taco

$2.50

Chorizo Taco

$2.50

Sausage Taco

$2.50

Ham Taco

$2.50

Salmon Taco

$2.50

Potato Taco

$2.50

Veggie Taco

$2.50

Bean y Cheese Taco

$2.50

Barbacoa y Egg Taco

$4.00

Appetizers

Chapulin

$11.95

Queso

$6.95

Guacamole

$6.95

Fundido

$9.95

Calamari

$10.95

Nachos

$8.95

Chips & Salsa

$2.25

Chili Lime Pot Sticks

$5.95

Kids Quesadilla

$4.95

Tostadas

$6.95

Ceviche

$10.95

Elote

$6.95

Kids Taco

$4.95

Coctel de Camaron

$9.95

Soups/Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Pozole

$6.95+

Fideo Soup

$6.95+

Taco Salad

$11.95

Entrees

Tacos a la Carte

Comes with your choice of 2 tacos.

Enchilada

$5.95

Quesadilla

Burrito

Nachos

Tortas

Taco Plate

$5.95

House Specialties

Tlacoyos

$16.95

Fajita Platter

Chile Relleno

$15.95

Flautas

$13.95

Molcajete

$29.95

Birria de Res

$15.95

Barbacoa Platter

$17.95

Flautas con mole

$16.95

Sides

2oz Guacamole

$1.75

Side Chile-Lime Potato Sticks

$3.25

Side Ratatuya

$3.25

Side Rice

$1.85

Side Beans

$1.85

Side Pico

$0.85

Side Jalapenos

$0.85

Side Cheese

$0.85

Side Sour Cream

$0.85

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side of Tortillas

$0.85

Side Consome

$2.75

Side 2oz Salsa

$0.85

Side 8oz Salsa

$3.25

Fajita Side Dish

$7.95

Costra

$1.25

Side Cilantro

$0.20

Side Onions

$0.20

Side Butter

Specials

Barbacoa

$15.00+

Paella Family

$60.00

Desserts

Flan

$4.95

Tres Leches

$3.75

Jelatina

$2.95

Churro con Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Paleta

$2.75

Milkshake

$4.99

Manzana Loca

$6.95

Arroz con leche

$4.95

Churro

$2.75

Crepe

$4.99

Mangonada

$6.25

Aguas

Horchata

$3.95

Jamaica

$3.95

Tamarindo

$3.95

Cucumber

$3.95

Sandia

$3.95

Melon

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Kiwi

$3.95

Strawberry

$3.95

Piña

$3.95

Elotes

Corn on the cob

$4.99

Corn in a cup S

$3.45

Corn in a cup L

$4.45

Cochinadas

$4.45

Signature

Mangonadas

$6.95

Fresas con Crema

$6.95

Duritos

$6.95

Cochinada

$6.95

Bionico

$6.50

Escamocha

$4.99

Pina colada

$8.00

Fruity Mix

$7.25

Chilindrina

$4.99

LN Nachos

LN Nachos

$6.00

Margarita's

Margarita De La Casa

$6.00

Paleta

Paleta

$3.00

Pastor Tacos

Pastor Tacos

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Directions

