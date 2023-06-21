Pancho Mexican Restaurant 682 Brandon Ave SW
682 Brandon Ave SW
Roanoke, VA 24179
Food Menu
Appetizers
Choripapas
French fries topped with chorizo and our
Chicken Wings (6)
fried chicken wings topped with buffalo sauce
Cheesse Bites
breaded mozzarella cheese, deep fried
Queso Dip
Guacamole Dip
Bean Dip
bowl of refried beans and queso dip
Chile Con Queso
two flat corn tortillas topped with queso dip
Chorizo Dip
Bowl of chorizo and queso dip
Cheese Quesadilla
one grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and ground beef
Spinach Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and grilled spinachs
Shrimp Quesadilla Appetizer
Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and shrimp
Grilled steak quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and your choice of meat
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and ground beef
Grilled Chicken quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and your choice of meat
Grilled Chicken nachos
nacho chips topped with grilled chicken and cheese sauce.
Grilled Steak Nachos
nacho chips topped with steak and cheese sauce.
Nachos with cheese
Regular chips topped with cheese sauce.
Nachos with Beans
Nacho Chips topped with refried beans and cheese sauce.
Nachos with Shredded Chicken
Nacho chips topped with shredded chicken and cheese sauce.
Nachos with Ground Beef
Nacho chips topped with ground beef and cheese sauce
Chicken strips
Grilled Chicken Breast
Large Cheese dip
Small Salsa chips
Large Salsa chips
small chips
Large chips
Large guacamole
Steak Appetizer
Small White Sauce
Large White Sauce
cheese sticks
Large pico de gallo
Salads
Mexican Salad
Lettuce, pico de gallo, cherry tomatoes, avocado slices,and guacamole dip on top
Grilled chicken salad
Lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, steam broccoli and cauliflower
Texas Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, rib-eye steak, grilled chicken and grilled shrimp, cooked with red bell peppers and onions. topped with mozzarella cheese.
Guacamole salad
Lettuce, tomato and guacamole dip.
Crema Salad
Lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Soups
Lunch
Lunch Taco Salad
Lunch Pollo con Calabaza
Chicken breast topped with red bell peppers, zucchini and queso dip. Served with rice, black beans and three flour tortillas.
Fajitas Burrito
Your choice of steak or grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. All wrapped with beans and a flour tortilla, topped with queso dip, served with a side of rice.
Lunch Arroz con Proteina (ACP)
Your choice of meat cooked with red bell peppers, zucchini and onios on a bed of rice. Topped with queso dip and a side of cilantro.
Lunch Carnitas
Chunks of pork cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.
Pronto
One cheese quesadilla, topped with beef or chicken, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Verde (green) or Colorado (red) Burrito
One beand and pork carnita burrito, topped with your choice of verde (green) or rojo (red) sauce. served with a side of rice
Huevos con chorizo
two scrambled eggs with mexican sausage. Served with tice, beans and three flour tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Two ranch-style eggs (overeasy) with ranchera sauce on top. served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.
Lunch Fajitas
Your choice of meat cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas
Lunch Chimichanga
Flour tortilla soft or fried filled with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole , tomato and queso dip. served with rice and beans
Lunch #7
Beef Taco, beef enchilada, rice OR beans
Lunch #6
One cheese enchilada and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice
Lunch#5
Enchilada, Rice and beans
Lunch#4
Chile Relleno (your choice authentic or regular) rice and beans.
Lunch #3
Beef Taco rice and beef burrito.
Lunch #2
Rice,beef burrito and beans
Lunch #1
One chille relleno (your choice authentic or regular) taco, rice and guacamole salad
Combos
Make Your Own combo Pick (2)
Served with rice and beans. Your choice of ground beef or Shredded chicken. Please specify what meat you want on each item. Extra charges may apply.
Make Your Own combo Pick (3)
Served with rice and beans. Your choice of ground beef or Shredded chicken. Please specify what meat you want on each item. Extra charges may apply.
Vegetarian's Delight
Veg #1
One Beans Burrito,One Cheese Enchilada and One Tostada With Beans and Cheese
Veg #2 Vegetarian Rice
Grilled red bell peppers, zucchinni, onions on a bed of rice, topped with queso dip and a side of cilantro
Veg #3
One Beans Burrito One Chalupa And One Quesadilla
Veg #4
Two Authentic Chile Rellenos Served With Rice,Beans And Three Flour Tortillas
Veg #5
One Chile Relleno Authentic, One Enchilada Rice And Beans
Veg #6
One Cheese Quesadilla,One Beans Burrito And One Cheese Enchilada
Veg #7 Vegetarian Fajita
Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions,Tomatoes And Mushrooms Served With Rice, Beans And Three Flour Tortillas.
Veg #8 Vegetarian Quesadilla
One Cheese Quesadilla Stuffed With Grilled Bell Peppers,Onions, Tomatoes And Mushrooms,Served With Rice,Lettuce,Sour Cream And Guacamole
Veg #9 Veggie Cheese Sauce Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas (Your Choice Of Spinach,Avocado Or Guacamole), Topped With Queso Dip. Served With Rice And Beans.
Mixed Specialties
Chintitos
Two corn tortillas deep fried and wrapped, one with shredded beef and one with chicken. Served with rice, beans guacamole and sour cream salad on the side.
Chimichangas
your choice of meat, two flour tortillas, fried or soft. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and queso dip. served with a side of rice and beans
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos, one chicken with beans and one beef with beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato
Burrito Degollado
Your choice of steak or grilled chicken cooked with our special chorizo (mexican sausage) wrapped with beans in a flour tortilla and topped with our special queso dip. Served with a side of rice and pico de gallo
Burrito supremo
Your choice of steak or grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. All wrapped with beans and a flour tortilla, topped with queso dip, served with a side of rice.
Don Pepe
One soft taco with grilled chicken or steak, filled with lettuce and cheese, served with a side of rice and beans
Enchiladass Supremas
Beef, chicken, beans and cheese enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
Cheese sauce enchiladas
Two enchiladas chicken or beef, topped with our special queso dip. Served with rice and beans.
Guadalajara Special
Two taquitos mexicanos (one beef, one chicken) one tamal, nacho chips with chicken, rice, beef, beans and cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
Flautas
Three corn tortillas rolled around your choice of shredded beef topped with red sauce or shredded chcken topped with green sauce,sour cream and our special shredded cheese. served with lettuce, guacamole and tomato on the side.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Two beef and two chicken taquitos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato on the side.
Cazuelon
Grilled Chicken breast and Rib-eye steak cooked with onions and tomatoes.served ith rice, beans, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.
Fajita Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, beans and steak or grilled chicken, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. served with rice, beans lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes on the side.
Fajita Quesadilla Texana
A large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, beans and steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. served with rice, beans lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes on the side.
Nachos Texanos
Nacho chips with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Nachos Supremos
Nacho Chips with ground beef, shredded chicken and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream tomatoes and queso dip.
Arroz Con proteina (ACP)
Your choice of protein grilled with red bell peppers, onions and zucchini on a bed of rice topped with our special queso dip and a side of cilantro.
Chicken
Pollo Popeye
Grilled Chicken breast topped with spinach and queso dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas.
Cancun
one chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Pollo con Crema
Grilled chicken breast, cooked with mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, zucchini. topped with our special homemade crema sauce. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.
Chilaquiles
Tortilla Chips covered with ranchera sauce, shredded chicken and grated cheese. Served with a side of rice and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our special green tomatillo sauce and grated cheese. Served with a side of rice and guacamole salad.
Pollo Pacifico
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, grilled shrimp and queso dip. Served with a side of rice, black beans and three flour tortillas.
Choripollo
Grilled Chicken breast, topped with chorizo (mexican sausage) and queso dip. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomato and three flour tortillas.
Acapulco
One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and grated cheese.
Pollo Tropical
Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, pineapple and queso dip. served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken breast topped with our special mole sauce, Served with rice, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.
Pollo a la Pancho
Grilled chicken breast cooked to perfection with pineapple and shrimp. Served with a side of broccoli, bowl of rice, black beans and pico de gallo.
Chalupa Texana
fried corn tortilla topped with chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomato.
Pollo a la Parrilla
Grilled chicken breast topped with queso dip. Served with a side of rice, beans, pico de gallo and three flour tortilas.
Pollo con Calabaza
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red bell peppers, zucchini and queso dip. Served with rice, black beans and three flour tortillas.
Pork
Carnitas
Boneless pork chunks cooked golden brown and delicately seasoned with our own mojo made with secret spices and juices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas.
Chile Rojo or Verde
Carnitas chunks cooked with red sauce (rojo) or green tomatillo sauce (verde). Served with a side of beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, guacamole dip and three flour tortillas.
Burrito California
One carnita and bean burrito with your choice of chile verde (gren tomatillo sauce) or chile rojo (red ranchero sauce)Topped with chopped onions, tomatoes and cilantro, served withna side of rice.
Tacos de Carnitas
Three Corn tacos, filled with pork carnitas, served with a side of rice and pico de gallo.
Steak
Steak con Camaron
T-bone steak grilled to perfection, topped with grilled shrimp and our special queso dip sauce. Served on a sizzling skillet with a side of rice, beans and three flour tortillas.
Tacos de carne Asada
Three corn tortillas filled with chargrilled sliced steak. Served with a side of beans, pico de gallo, and our homemade spicy tomatillo sauce.
Steak Tampiqueno
T-bone steak grilled to perfection. Served on a sizzling skillet with a side of rice, beans, salad and three flour tortillas.
Rib-Eye Steak
10 oz. Rib eye steak grilled to order. Served with steam broccoli,, cauliflower, lettuce and one side--- rice, beans or french fries.
Tacos al pastor
Three corn tortillas filled with chargrilled sliced steak and chorizo. Served with a side of beans, pico de gallo, and our homemade spicy tomatillo sauce.
Steak Ranchero
T-bone steak grilled to perfection, topped with our non spicy ranchero sauce, and served on a sizzling skillet with a side of rice, beans and three flour tortillas.
La chicana
Chargrilled sliced steak cooked with mushrooms, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.
Carne Asada
Grilled tender thin cut rib-eye served with a side of rice, beans, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.
Muy Mexicano
Burrito Special
one burrito stuffed with bef and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
Quesadilla Rellena
one grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, beans and beef tips. served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Machaca
Shredded beef cooked with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.
Quesadilla Rellena Machaca
Shredded beef cooked with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.
Burrito Monterrey
One shredded beef burrito (machaca) served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato on the side.
Sizzling Fajita
Fajitas
Tender sliced chicken or beef cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and three flour tortillas.
Fajitas Texanas
Tender sliced chicken, steak and shrimp, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and three flour tortillas.
Fajitas Vallarta
Grilled Shrimp, scallops and fried tilapia fillet, cooked with red bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour creamd, tomato and three flour tortillas.
Fajita Taco salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Half a fresh pineapple stuffed with shrimp, chicken, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with melted cheese and to pineapple slices.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers
Pineapple Fajitas
Half a fresh pinneapple stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or sliced steak cooked with pineapple chunks, red onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with melted cheese and two pineapple slices.
Tacos a la pancho
Three flour tortilla soft tacos, one stuffed with grilled chicken, one with steak and one with pork carnitas. Served with a side of rice, pico de gallo and our homemade spicy tomatillo sauce.
Seafood
Tilapia Tacos
Three corn tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia slices. Served with a side of rice, beans, pico de gallo and our homemade spicy hot sauce.
Tacos de Camaron
Three flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp. Served with a side of rice, beans and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Quesadilla Dinner
One large flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, lettuce and guacamole dip.
Shrimp enchiladas
Two Enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Tilapia Platter
Fried Tilapia fillet served with a side of rice, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and guacamole dip.
Camaron Caliente
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole dip and three flour tortillas.
Pina Rellena
Half a pineapple stuffed with shrimp, scallops and pineapple chunks cooked with our special ranchero sauce. Topped with melted cheese and two pineapple slices. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and three flour tortillas.
Camarones a la Pancho
Gilled shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeno peppers (spicy). Served with rice, black beans and three flour tortillas.
Coctel de Camaron
Served in shrimp juice and tomato sauce, seasoned with onions, cilantro and avocado slices.
Camrones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked with our homemade tomatillo red spicy sauce, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and flour tortilas.
Desserts
Sopapillas
One deep-fried flour tortilla cut in four pieces, topped with sugar, cinnamon, honey, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry.
Churro Cup
Just like our churros but shaped like a cup, filled with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry.
fried Ice cream
Flan
Mexican custard
Vanilla Ice cream
Plain one scoop.
Churros
Xango
Creamy Cheese cake wrapped in a flour tortilla deep fried and served with vanilla ice cream.
Pancho Sopapillas
4 light fluffy pastries dusted with cinnamon and sugar, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, honey, whipped cream and a cherry.
A La Carta
Beans
Black Beans
French Fries
Jalapeno Peppers
Chiles Toreados
Sour Cream
Taco(1)
Taco (2)
Tacos (3)
Rice
Tostada
Burrito (1)
Burritos (2)
Enchilada (1)
Enchilada (2)
Enchiladas (3)
Soft Taco (1)
Soft Taco (2)
Soft Tacos (3)
Grilled Soft Taco (1)
Grilled Soft Taco (2)
Grilled Soft Taco (3)
Tamal (1)
Tamales (2)
Tamales (3)
Chile relleno (1)
Chile relleno (2)
Chile relleno (3)
Flour tortillas (3)
Corn Tortillas (3)
Large Cheese dip
Pico de Gallo
Orden de cilantro
Orden de cebolla (order of raw onions)
Grilled Onions
order of Chorizo
(1) taco de Carnitas
Order of Shrimp (6)
Order of shrimp (12)
Orden de Queso (order of shredded Cheesse)
Rice and beans
Grilled jalapenos
scallops (5)
Avocado
zucchini
Grilled Burrito
Tilapia
Chile Verde Cebolla Tomate
Online Kids Menu
Online Kids A
One beef Taco and One beef Burrito
Online kids B
One Beef taco, a side of rice and beans
Online Kids C
One beef enchilada, one beef taco and a side of french fries.
Online Kids D
Mini taco salad filled with beans, ground beef, lettuce, sour cream tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Online Kids E
One cheese quesadilla, rice and french fries.
Online Kids F
Cheese sticks, chicken strips and french fries.
Online Kids G
Cheeseburger and fries
Online Kids H
One chicken breast topped with queso dip and a side of rice
Online Kids I
Choose one: Corn dog or Hot dog. Served with french fries.
Online Kids J
Mac and cheese served with a side of fries.
Drink Menu
Margaritas
Small Margarita Reg
Small Texas
Small Sangriarita
Small Pancho Margarita
Small Flamingo Margarita
Small Cowboy Margarita
Small Catalina Margarita
Small Skinny Margarita
Medium Cowboy Margarita
Medium Flamingo margarita
Medium Sangriarita
Medium Margarita Reg
Medium Pancho Margarita
Medium virgin margarita
Medium Skinny Margarita
Medium Catalina margarita
Medium Texas
Jumbo Pancho Margarita
Jumbo Sangriarita
Jumbo Corona-rita
Jumbo Flamingo Margarita
Jumbo Catalina Margarita
Jumbo Margarita Regular
Jumbo Skinny Margarita
Jumbo Cowboy Margarita
Jumbo texas
Jumbo Patron or Don Julio
Jumbo Pina Colada
Jumbo virgen
Beer
12oz Michelob Ultra
12oz Bud Light
12oz Miller Lite
12oz Coors lite
12oz Angry Orchard
12oz Blue Moon
12oz Pacifico
12oz Dos XX
12oz Modelo Special
Tomato juice
16oz Modelo Special
16oz Dos XX
16oz Pacifico
16oz Blue Moon
16oz Angry Orchard
16oz Coors lite
16oz Miller Lite
16oz Bud Light
16oz Michelob Ultra
22 oz Virgin Michelada
22 oz Michelada
22 oz Michelob Ultra
22 oz Bud Light
22 oz Miller Lite
22 oz Coors lite
22 oz Angry Orchard
22 oz Blue Moon
22 oz Pacifico
22 oz Dos XX
22 oz Modelo Special
Tomato juice
Coronita
Corona
Dos XX Amber
Dos XX Lager
Negra Modelo
Victoria
Estrella Jalisco
Pacifico
Modelo Special
tecate
Carta Blanca
Modelo Special
Corona Familiar
Modelo Special Can
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Blue Moon
Heineken
O' Doul's
Angry Orchard
Sierra Nevada
Sierra Nevada Can
Presidente
Heineken Alcohol Free
Sol
Dos XX Pitcher
Modelo spl Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Coors Lite Pitcher
Miller Lite Pitcher
Bud Light Pitcher
Pacifico Pitcher
Angry Orchard Pitcher
Vienna Lager Pitcher
Wine
NA Beverages
water
Tummy Yummy
pineapple juice
Iced Tea
Monster
Horchata
Ginger Ale
Apple Juice
Coke
DIET COKE
Dr Pepper
Iced Tea
Pink Lemonade
Mello Yello
Sprite
Orange Juice
Milk
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Hot Tea
Jarritos Mexican Soft Drink
Soft drink
Red Bull
club soda
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Gracias for supporting us!
682 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24179