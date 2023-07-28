Savory and Sweet Boards

Savory Boards

Wine Pairing Sharing Board- Serves 2-3

$22.00

Brie, gran reserva iberico, and cabernet sauvignon bellavitano cheese paired with thin-sliced salami and sweet Italian sausage, olives, nuts, grapes, jam, and crackers.

Wine Pairing Cone- Serves 1-2

$14.00

Beer Pairing Sharing Board- Serves 2-3

$22.00

Sharp white cheddar, smoked gouda, and blue cheese paired with genoa salami and smoked ring bologna, pickles, olives, nuts, mustard, and pretzels.

Beer Pairing Cone- Serves 1-2

$14.00

Sharp white cheddar and smoked gouda paired with genoa salami and smoked ring bologna, pickles, olives, nuts, mustard, and pretzels. (*Cone does not have blue cheese)

Summer Berry Sharing Board- Serves 2-3

$24.00

Brie, sharp white cheddar, and gouda cheese paired with prosciutto, mixed seasonal berries, nuts, fruit jam, mustard, and crackers.

Summer Berries Cone- Serves 1-2

$15.00

Tuscan Sharing Board- Serves 2-3

$24.00

Marinated mozzarella, burrata, and grana padano cheese paired with prosciutto, salami, olives, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and crackers. *to-go version pictured.

Tuscan Cone- Serves 1-2

$15.00

Marinated mozzarella and grana padano cheese paired with prosciutto, salami, olives, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and crackers. (*Cone does not have burrata)

Sweet Boards

Let them eat cake Sharing Board

$22.00

2 full-size cupcakes, seasonal fruit, chocolate chunks, pretzels, graham crackers, baby marshmallows, popcorn, brittle. (to-go version pictured)

Let them eat cake Board

$13.00

2 mini cupcakes, seasonal fruit, chocolate chunks, pretzels, graham crackers, baby marshmallows, popcorn, brittle.

Movie Night Takeout Board

$25.00

This board has a mixture of chocolate, sugary, and sour movie candies, pretzels (regular and chocolate-covered), and little bitty marshmallows. AND THEN you get to select your flavor of Crack corn. AND THEN you get to choose between: one full sized cupcake, two minis, or one of our new giant PB or chocolate chip cookies.

For the kids

The Char-Kiddie Board

$8.00

Cheddar cheese, sliced ham, goldfish crackers, graham crackers, fruit, and a honey stick.

A la carte: Cupcakes & cookies

Cupcakes

Full-size cupcake

$3.50

Individual cupcake

Mini cupcake

$1.75

Cookies

PB cookie

$3.50

Chocolate chip cookie

$3.50

A la carte: Brunch Pastries

Brunch Pastries

Croissant

$3.50

Muffin

$3.50

Scone

$3.50

Add-ons

Upgrade to truffle butter

$3.00

Upgrade to truffle butter: can be used with any board that includes butter.

Honey

$1.00

Mini jar of honey

Strawberry jam

$1.00

Side of strawberry jam

Mustard

$1.00

Side of gourmet mustard

Fig jam

$1.00

Side of fig jam

Drinks

All drinks

Bottled water

$1.25

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Pure Leaf iced tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.75

Yoo-hoo

$2.00

Retail Items

Spreads

Sea salt caramel honey cream

$12.50

Dark chocolate honey cream

$12.50

Lemon vanilla honey cream

$12.50

Sweet maple honey cream

$12.50

Eat this yum Meyer Lemon

$11.99

Eat this yum orange saffron

$11.99

Eat this yum Tipsy peach

$11.99

Eat this yum Bacon marmalade

$11.99

Eat this yum Balsamic onions

$11.99

Smooth mustard

$8.49

Truffle mustard

$19.95

Polish mustard

$3.99

Sauces

Torchbearer Honey mustard

$8.99

Torchbearer Horseradish

$8.99

Torchbearer Zombie

$8.99

Torchbearer Chipotle BBQ

$8.99

Torchbearer Garlic

$8.99

Torchbearer Pineapple

$8.99

Whiskey pepper steak sauce

$7.99

Worcestershire

$9.99

1849 habanero

$8.99Out of stock

1849 campfire

$8.99

1849 tomatillo

$8.99

Marinara sauce

$8.99

Fra diavolo sauce

$8.99

Hot ketchup

$7.99

Salami

Bourbon & bacon

$13.99

Calabrian chili

$13.99

Fennel & white wine

$13.99

Red wine & garlic

$13.99

Fig salami: Almond & Black pepper

$13.00

Fig salami: Pistachio & Pepper

$13.00

Chips

Uglies Sea salt

$4.99

Uglies Sweet potato

$4.99

Uglies Cheddar

$4.99

Uglies BBQ

$4.99

Uglies buffalo

$4.99

Crackers

RB Olive oil & sea salt

$8.25

RB Rosemary

$8.25

RB Creme Fraiche

$8.25

Meliora Focaccia

$4.99

Meliora bruschette

$4.99

Parm cheese sticks

$7.50

Popcorn

Gary poppins bacon

$5.99

Gary poppins butter

$5.99

Corn on the cob

$6.99

Honey

Honey 4-pack

$29.99

Mike's Xtra hot honey

$13.00

Mikes hot honey

$13.00

Bee pollen

$11.95

Oils and vinegars

Seasons red apple balsamic

$19.95

Seasons trad balsamic

$19.95

Seasons rosemary EVOO

$19.95

Seasons sweet butter EVOO

$19.95

Seasons Tuscan herb EVOO

$19.95

Seasons family reserve EVOO

$23.95

Graza drizzle EVOO

$19.99

Garlic stuffed olives

$13.95

Seasons bourbon balsamic

$19.95

Seasons fig balsamic

$19.95Out of stock

Chocolate

Ritual honeycomb

$8.00

Ritual s'mores

$8.00

Ritual fleur de sel

$8.00

Ritual Bourbon barrel aged

$8.00

Cocktail

Craft kit: Old fashioned

$24.00

Craft kit: Hot toddy

$24.00

Shrub farm set

$24.99

Nuts & nut butters

Maple sriracha peanuts

$6.95

Maple spiced pecans

$6.95

15 oz almond butter Nutty

$12.99Out of stock

8oz almond butter Nutty

$7.99Out of stock

Nutty butter gift set

$19.95

Seasonings

Surf's up

$9.99

Clucking awesome

$9.99

Cow-abunga

$9.99

Hog heaven

$9.99

Crack corn

Ice cream sundae

$8.00

PB cup

$8.00

Cookies & Cream

$8.00

Sweet Cheese

$8.00

Sea Salt & Caramel

$8.00

Crisp & Co products

Savory Pickled Mushrooms

$8.50

Pinot Noir Pickled Beets

$8.50

Grand Dill Pickles

$8.50

Sweet Ginger Pickles

$8.50

Spicy Dilly Beans

$8.50

Pint Pickles

$8.50