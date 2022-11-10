The Proper Brewing Company KITCHEN CLOSES AT 10PM FRIDAY & SATURDAY
184 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
117 W Broad St, Quakertown, PA 18951
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Two Rivers Brewing Tap Room - Quakertown
4.7 • 57
116 East Broad St Quakertown, PA 18951
View restaurant
More near Quakertown