  • The Proper Brewing Company - KITCHEN CLOSES AT 10PM FRIDAY & SATURDAY
The Proper Brewing Company

The Proper Brewing Company KITCHEN CLOSES AT 10PM FRIDAY & SATURDAY

184 Reviews

$$

117 W Broad St

Quakertown, PA 18951

Order Again

Popular Items

Bourbon Apple Burger
Ahi Tuna
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Small Plates

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Crispy Pickles with House Breading served w/ Chipotle Horseradish

Ahi Tuna

$13.00

Sesame encrusted tuna with Sriracha Aioli and Wasabi Creme Fraiche

Pretzel Braids

$9.00

3 Bavarian Pretzels

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Hummus

$12.00

Rotating Flavors of Chickpea Hummus w Toasted Pita Points, Fresh Vegetables, Olives, Pepperoncini

Flatbread Special

$13.00

Rotating Flavors

Mac & Cheese Crock

$7.00

Gabi Wit Beer Cheese |Topped with Bread Crumbs

Mac & Cheese Skillet

$10.00

Gabi Wit Beer Cheese |Topped with Bread Crumbs

BBQ PORK MAC & CHEESE SKILLET

$13.00

Rotating Flavors of our Mac & Cheese

Basket Fries

$5.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

*APP* Crab Cake

$10.00

Loaded Chicken Nachos

$13.00

House made Nachos, Gabi Wit Beer Cheese, Adobe Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Lime Crème Drizzle

TOT-CHOS

$10.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Wings and Things

5 Wings

$7.00Out of stock

10 Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Bites And Fries

$13.00

Boneless breast cuts, breaded and fried, your choice of sauce, served with fries

JUST BITES

$10.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Dry Aged Sirloin, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Shenanigans

$15.00

Aged Sirloin |American Cheese| Bacon | Spring Mix | 1000 Island | Pickles

Bacon Jam Burger

$15.00

Bourbon Apple Burger

$15.00

Dry Aged Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Bourbon Apple Butter, Sautéed Spinach, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Burger and Bun

$12.00

Pimento Pretzel Bun Burger

$15.00

Dry Aged Sirloin, Pretzel Bun, Pimento Cheese, Fried Onion Strings

Salads

Spring Mix / Strawberries / Red Onion / Feta/ Walnuts / Strawberry Vinaigrette Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Iceberg and Romaine Lettuces, Celery, Tomato, Carrot, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Dressing

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Onion

Caesar Wedge

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Shaved Asiago, Toasted Garlic Croutons

Fall Harvest Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

The Proper Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated Chicken, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Aioli, Mozzarella, Brioche

Gyro

$15.00

Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Warm Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Letuce, Tomato

Gracie Bella

$14.00

Marinated Portabella Mushroom, Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto Aioli, Country White Bun

BBQ Pork Melt

$14.00

Braised Local Pork, Bacon, Cheddar, House Slaw,No Name Stout BBQ Sauce, Brioche

Reuben

$14.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Marbled Rye

WS Cheesesteak

$14.00

Local Grain and Grass Fed Chip Steak | Gabi Wit Beer Cheese | Stout Sautéed Onions

CRAB CAKE Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Brisket Po Boy

$15.00Out of stock

The BOLD Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Blackened Shrimp BLT

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Croissant

Entrees

Seared Chicken Breast, Pesto Rice Pilaf, Watermelon Bruschetta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese, Balsamic Glaze

Salmon

$24.00

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Sauteed Spinach, Red Pepper Coulis

Crab Cakes Entrée

$23.00

RIBEYE Steak

$30.00

Side Fall Salad for the Raviolis

Raviolis

$20.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Rotating flavors.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$9.00

Proper-er Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Oreo Crust, Peanut Butter filling, Bourbon infused Prop-er Cherry Stout Chocolate, Whip Cream Served w/ 2 Bourbon soaked Cherries

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

$7.00

Sides

SIDE Garden Salad

$3.00

SIDE Caesar Salad

$3.00

SIDE Fall Salad

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Kids

Kids-Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids-Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids-CHEESE Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids-Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids-Chicken Fingers & FF

$9.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Side Sauce

Crowler -25.4oz

4 PACK - 25.4oz Crowler SPECIAL

$30.00

Choose any 4 beers. If you want 2 or 3 of the same beers, click the box and specify in the comments how many of each.

Blondie Bree 25.4 Crowler

$8.00

Gabi Wit 25.4oz Crowler

$8.00

Shwill 25.4oz Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

Yeah Yeah Mango 25.4 Crowler

$8.00

Pucker Up 25.4oz Crowler

$10.00

Wesley's 25.4oz Crowler

$8.00

Prop-Toberfest 25.4oz Crowler

$8.00

Gracie Lou's Witches Brew 25.4oz

$9.00

Unhinged 25.4 Crowler

$9.00Out of stock

Mjay 25.4oz Crowler

$9.00

is this real life?🤦‍♀️ 25.4oz Crowler

$10.00

Proper Cherry Stout 25.4 Crowler

$10.00

Snakebite 25.4 Crowler

$10.00

Cherry Pie Cider 25.4 Crowler

$12.00

Apri-Not 25.4 Crowler

$8.00

Rosario 25.4oz Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

Wingin' It 25.4 Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

Solely 25.4oz Crowler

$10.00

Merchandise

Mug Club Renewal New Mug

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

117 W Broad St, Quakertown, PA 18951

Directions

Gallery
The Proper Brewing Company image

