Food Menu

Pizza By The Slice

Regular Slice

$2.99

Sicilian slice

$3.50

Grandma Slice

$3.50

Margarita

$3.95

Buffalo Slice

$4.99

Garlic Knots (1)

$0.46

Garlic Knots

$2.76+

Beef Patty

$3.25

BBQ Slice

$4.99

White Slice

$4.49

Rigatoni Ala Vodka Slice

$4.75

Crostino

$5.25

Chk Bacon Ranch

$5.25

Lunch Special

$7.75

Chicken Caesar Slice

$5.25

Upside Down Slice

$3.75

Vodka Gm

$3.75

Deep Dish Chicken

$5.50

Deep Dish Plain

$4.25

Deep Dish Sausage

$5.50

Chicken Parm Slice

$4.99

Chx broccoli slice

$5.25

Grandma Ala Vodka Slice

$3.65

Veggie slice

$5.95

Baked Ziti Slice

$4.49

Meat Lovers

$5.59

Sausg Brc Rbe

$5.50

Pizzas

Neapolitan Plain Pie

Neapolitan Plain Pie

$10.95+

With cheese and sauce

Sicilian Pie

Sicilian Pie

$22.95

Thick crust, homemade Sicilian sauce and mozzarella

Grandma Pizza

Grandma Pizza

$22.95

Thin crust, famous homemade grandma sauce, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil and basil

Margarita Pizza

$13.95+

Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and basil

Cauliflower Pizza

$12.95
Brooklyn Upside Down Sicilian

Brooklyn Upside Down Sicilian

$23.95

Mozzarella cheese on the bottom, sauce on top, topped off with pecorino romano, fresh oregano and extra virgin olive oil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Topped with BBQ chicken and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Topped with hot buffalo chicken and cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.95+

Mozzarella cheese, maple grazed bacon and chopped tomatoes topped with cheddar and ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$15.95+

Topped with romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, creamy Caesar dressing, and grated parmesan

White Pizza

White Pizza

$13.95+

Neapolitan pie topped with melted mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Crostino Pie

$29.95

Homemade Garlic Grandma style crust. Topped with Fresh Mozz, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil. Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.95+

Topped with sausage, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni, and cheese

Rigatoni alla Vodka Pizza

$14.95+

Rigatoni, homemade vodka sauce and mozzarella

Baked Ziti Pizza

$13.95+

Topped with penne pasta mixed with tomato sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Pizza alla Vodka

$12.95+

VODKA SAUCE AND CHEESE

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.95+

Topped with ham, pineapple, and cheese

Chicken Parm

$27.95+

Chicken & Broccoli

$14.95+

Topped with mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and cheese

Deep Dish

$22.95

Primavera

$24.95+

Chicken Marsala

$15.95+

Chicken Francese

$15.95+

Spinach&Artichoke

$15.95+

Vodka Pie

$13.95+

Super Deluxe

Rolls & Pinwheels

Chicken Roll

$7.95

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$8.50

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$3.00

Spinach Pinwheel

$3.00

Cheese Calzone

$7.95

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$8.25

Eggplant Roll

$7.95

Meat Calzone

$8.95Out of stock

Topped with sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni, and extra cheese

Heroes

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$11.95

Contains Tomato Sauce

Chicken alla Vodka Parmesan Hero

$12.95

Creamy vodka sauce, breaded chicken, and melted mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$10.95

Contains Tomato Sauce

Sausages /Peppers H

$11.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$10.95

Contains Tomato Sauce

Veal parm hero

$12.95

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$12.95

Contains Tomato Sauce

Chicken Milanese

$10.95

Sausage & Pepper Parmigiana Hero

$12.95

Contains Tomato Sauce

Papa's Favorite

$12.95

Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe and melted fresh mozzarella

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$12.95

Contains Tomato Sauce

Chicken Club Hero

$12.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo

Italian Hero

$12.95

Salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and Italian dressing

Potato & Egg Hero

$10.50

Philly Cheese Stake Hero

$11.95

Paninis & Wraps

House Panini

$9.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, lettuce and tomato

Mulberry Street Panini

$10.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, fried eggplant, roasted pepper, and red onion

Chicken BLT Wrap

$11.95

Fried chicken, bacon, mayo, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and melted mozzarella

Italian Wrap

$11.95

Genoa salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes with dressing

Classic Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes with ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, grated cheese, and grilled chicken with caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Panini

$10.95

Appetizers

Baked Clams (8)

$12.95

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Bruschetta

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.00

Drunken Eggplant Parmigiana App

$11.95

Vodka cream sauce and melted mozzarella

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$14.95

Wings

$9.95+

Hot, Medium, Mild or BBQ

Eggplant Rollatine App (2)

$11.95

Fried Zucchini

$9.95

French Fries

$3.75+

With melted mozzarella add 2.00

Mini Riceballs (3)

$8.95

Fried Ravioli (6)

$11.95

Italian Fries

$4.99+

Straight cut fries topped with parmesan cheese and garlic

Lenny's Sampler

$16.95

3 mozzarella sticks, 3 zucchini sticks, fried calamari, fried ravioli, marinara sauce

Mozzarella Caprese App

$12.95

Layered fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted red peppers and basil with balsamic glaze

Garlic Knots

$2.76+

Garlic Knots (1)

$0.46

Garlic Knots w/Cheese & Sauce

$3.50+

Soups & Salads

Chicken Soup

$7.00

Lentil Soup

$7.00

House Salad

$9.95

Iceberg/romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions, shaved carrots, and olives served with Italian dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, and parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onions with buffalo fried chicken

Cold Antipasto

$13.95

Garden salad with salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella provolone, and roasted red peppers with balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$11.95

Iceberg/romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, served with house Greek dressing

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Minestrone

$7.00

Stracciatela

$7.00

Torteline

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.95

Entrees

Chicken alla Vodka

$21.95

Breaded chicken, melted mozzarella, creamy vodka sauce

Chicken Bruschetta

$21.95

Fried chicken, topped with tomato, red onion, and fresh mozzarella tossed in balsamic and oil

Chicken Cacciatore

$21.95

Sautéed chicken, tomato, mushrooms, onions, and peppers

Chicken Francese

$20.95

Egg battered chicken in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Seared chicken and sautéed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.95

Breaded chicken, sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Piccata

$21.95

Seared chicken, capers, and artichoke hearts in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Chicken Scarpariello

$22.95

Sautéed chicken, Italian sausage, sweet bell peppers, onions, roasted potatoes, rosemary reduction (no pasta on side)

Chicken Sorrentino

$21.95

Seared chicken, topped with prosciutto, eggplant, and fresh mozzarella in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Verdi

$21.95

Egg battered chicken, white wine lemon butter sauce, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Fried eggplant, sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatine (3)

$17.95

Pieces of fried eggplant, rolled with seasoned ricotta and romano cheese, topped with sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Gr Chk w/Broc Rabe

$21.95

Served with pasta or salad

Gr Chk w/Veg

$21.95

Grilled chicken with sautéed spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, and roasted pepper

Veal Parmigiana

$21.95

Breaded veal, homemade sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese

Veal Piccata

$22.95

Tender pan seared veal sautéed with capers in a light wine lemon sauce

Chicken Tower

$23.95

Chicken Jennifer

$22.95

Sausages Parm

$20.95

Sides

Side Tomato Sauce (4 oz)

$0.50

Side Marinara (4 oz)

$1.00

Side Buffalo (4 oz)

$1.00

Side Grated Cheese (2 oz)

$1.00

Side Garlic (2 oz)

$1.00

Side Ranch (2 oz)

$1.00

To Stay

Small Pizza Dough

$3.00

Large Pizza Dough

$5.00

Side Bleu Cheese (2 oz)

$1.00

Side BBQ (2 oz)

$1.00

Side of pasta

$6.95

Side Caesar Dressing (2 oz)

$1.00

Side Red Pepper Flakes (2 oz)

$1.00

Side Oregano

$1.00

Side Meatballs (3)

$7.95

Side Sausage (3)

$7.95

Side Broccoli Rabe

$10.95

Side Sautéed Broccoli Florets

$7.95

Side Sautéed Spinach

$7.95

Forks nives and napkins

Pastas

Spaghetti

Penne

Rigatoni

Linguini

Penne alla Mama

$17.95

Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, marinara sauce, chunks of fresh mozzarella, and pink cream sauce

Baked Pastas

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Baked Ziti w/Meatballs

$16.95

Baked Ravioli

$14.95

Meat Lasagna

$16.95

Homemade!

Manicotti

$14.95

Stuffed Shells (4)

$14.95

Baked Sampler

$18.95

Stuffed shells(2), cheese ravioli (2), manicotti (2) in tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella

1/2 Order Bak/Ziti

$9.95

Seafood

Served over Linguini Pasta

Calamari Marinara

$20.95Out of stock

Served over linguini

Shrimp Marinara (6)

$22.95

Served over linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$22.95

Served over pasta

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.95

Served over linguini

Shrimp Francaise

$22.95

Served over linguini

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.95

Shrimp. baby clams, and spicy marinara sauce over pasta

Shrimp Oreganata

$22.95

Kids Menu

Kenzie Special - Chkn fingers & Fries

$9.95

4 Chicken fingers and fries served with ketchup

Kids Spaghetti w/Meatball (2)

$8.95

Small portion of spaghetti with two meatballs

Kids Spaghetti in butter

$8.95

Small portion of spaghetti in butter

Kids Ravioli w/Tomato Sauce (3)

$8.95

Spaghetti W/ Tomate

$8.95

Spaghetti No Sauce

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$5.00

Cannoli

$4.95

Sugar Knots (6)

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Oreo Cake

$5.00

Ice's

Ice

$2.76

Ice Cream

$3.50

Pizza remake

Neapolitan

$10.95+

Sicillian

$22.95

Grandma

$22.95

Margarita

$23.95

Brooklyn Upsidedown

$23.95

BBQ Chicken

$26.95

Buffalo Chicken

$26.95

Drinks Menu

Drinks

Can Drink

$1.38

20oz. Bottle

$2.50

2 Liter

$4.00

16 oz. Bottled Water

$1.38

Fountain Drink

$1.25+Out of stock

Juice

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Weekly Special

Daily Specials

2 LG Pizzas & 12 Garlic Knots

$37.98

2 Large Cheese Pizzas & 12 Garlic Knots

Pizza and Wings combo

$35.95

Large regular cheese pie, 8 wings, and 6 garlic knots. *Cannot be combined with any other offers*

Family Treat

$45.95

1 Large Cheese Pie, Choice of Meatball, Eggplant or Chicken Parmesan Hero, Baked Ziti & 12 Garlic Knots

Feed the Family Combo (Most Popular)

$51.95

Large Cheese pie, Penne alla Vodka, 1 Chicken Parm Hero & 1 Large Caesar Salad

