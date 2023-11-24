- Home
PARALLEL 46 10510 County Highway 5
10510 County Highway 5
Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
Appetizers
- Boneless Wings$17.00
Boneless chicken wings naked or tossed in choice of sauce: buffalo, sweet chili or house-made. BBQ, served with celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce
- Chips & Queso$9.00
House-made tortilla chips, served with choice of white or red cheesy hot queso dip
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Duck Wontons$19.00
Braised duck with bacon sweet corn lightly fried in wonton wrapper served with sweet chili sauce
- Pub Style Pretzel Breadsticks$12.00
Warm pretzel breadsticks, served with queso
- Quesadilla$12.00
Choice of beef or chicken in a grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, served with salsa on the side
- Steak Bites$19.00
Sirloin steak bites with melted blue cheese crumbles, served with garlic breadstick
- Walleye Fingers$18.00
Hand-cut and lightly breaded walleye strips, served with house-made tartar sauce
Nightly Features
- Daily Drink Feature$10.00
- Cheesy Breadsticks$8.00
- Blue Cheese Manhattan$25.00
- Five Ounce Filet$22.00
- Feature Dessert$8.00
- Breaded Mushrooms$11.00
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$22.00
- King Prime Rib$38.00
- Queen Prime Rib$32.00
- Steelhead Trout$32.00
- AYCE Fish$20.00
- Reorder AYCE
- Cabernet Flight$20.00
- Chardonnay Flight$20.00
- Rose Flight$18.00
- West Coast Red Flight$20.00
Salads & Soups
- Bowl of Soup$6.00
rotates daily, inquire with server
- Cup of Soup$4.00
rotates daily, inquire with server
- Feature Entree Salad$14.00
- Feature Side Salad$8.00
- Garden Entree Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onions, carrots, and croutons, served with choice of dressing
- Garden Side Salad$5.00
- Taco Salad$17.00
Seasoned beef, red. onions, black olives, tomato, monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce served in a crispy tortilla shell with a choice of dressing on the side, salsa or sour cream extra
Entrees
Entree
- Baby Back Ribs$32.00
Green egg smoked 1/2 rack of ribs with house-made dry rub and BBQ sauce
- Bacon Wrapped Filet$42.00
Hand cut 8oz filet wrapped in smoked bacon and grilled to your preference
- Diver Scallops$38.00
Pan-seared jumbo diver scallops, served on Minnesota wild rice with drawn butter
- Grilled Chicken$19.00
Grilled chicken breast, served on Minnesota wild rice
- Hamburger Steak$22.00
Hand-made12oz hamburger steak grilled to your preference and topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms
- New York Strip$40.00
Hand cut prime grade 14oz New York strip grilled to your preference
- Porterhouse Pork Chop$28.00
Bone-in Porterhouse pork chop sourced locally from Armor Pork and glazed with house-made BBQ sauce
- Ribeye$40.00
Hand cut 16oz ribeye grilled to your perfection
- Salmon$32.00
Pan-seared salmon filet blackened or citrus seasoned prepared to your preference
- Shrimp$29.00
Jumbo broiled or breaded shrimp, served on Minnesota wild rice
- Sirloin$30.00
Center cut 10oz sirloin grilled to your preference
- Steak Tips$27.00
Steak tips with house-made dry rub sauteed with mushrooms and onions
- Walleye$32.00
Breaded, broiled, blackened or citrus seasoned prepared to your preferences, served on Minnesota wild rice
Burgers & Sandwiches
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
1/2 pound beef burger patty, american cheese and bacon on a toasted bun, served with pickles on the side
- California Burger$13.00
1/2 pound beef burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a toasted bun, served with fries & pickles on the side
- Cheeseburger$13.00
1/2 pound beef burger patty and american cheese on a toasted bun, served with pickles on the side
- Hamburger$12.00
- Mushroom and Swiss Burger$14.00
1/2 pound beef burger patty, sauteed mushrooms, and swiss cheese on a toasted bun, served with pickles on the side
- Patty Melt$14.00
1/2 pound beef burger patty, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, and sauteed onions on a toasted marbled rye bread, served with pickles on the side
- The All-Inn Burger$19.00
1/2 pound beef burger patty,1/4 pound smoked brisket, two strips of bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and two fried onion rings on a toasted bun, served with pickles on the side
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted bun, served with house-made BBQ sauce and pickles on the side
- Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Sandwich$17.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted bun, served with house-made BBQ sauce and pickles on the side
- French Dip Sandwich$16.00
Shaved house-roasted prime rib on a hoagie roll, served with a side of au ju
- Philly Sandwich$18.00
Shaved house-roasted prime rib on a hoagie roll, served with a side of au ju
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich$14.00
House-smoked brisket on a toasted bun, served withg house-made BBQ sauce and pickles on the side
- Walleye Fillet Sandwich$19.00
House-breaded walleye fillet topped with lettuce, tomato on a hoagie roll, served with house-made tartar sauce
Pasta & Baskets
Pasta
- White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi noodles tossed in white cheddar cheese sauce
- Smokehouse Cajun Pasta$26.00
Smoked chicken, country style sausage, bacon, sauteed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on top of fettuccine noodles and tossed in house-made cajun alfredo sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$24.00
Grilled chicken breast, served on top of fettuccine noodles and tossed in house-made alfredo sauce
- Chicken Piccata$24.00
Grilled or lightly breaded chicken breast with a house-made garlic lemon caper sauce, served over angel hair pasta
Baskets
Sides
- Au Gratins$4.00
- Baked Potato$3.00
served with butter and sour cream
- Curly Fries$4.00
- Feature Side Salad$8.00
- Fries$3.00
- Garden Side Salad$5.00
- Garlic Toast$1.00
- Hash Browns$3.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.00
served with butter, sour cream, bacon, cheese
- Mac and Cheese$4.00
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Vegetables$5.00
rotates daily, inquire with server
Beer
Drafts
Bottles/Cans
- Angry Orchard$5.50
- Bud Light$4.75
- Bud Zero NA$5.00
- Budweiser$4.75
- Carbliss Black Raspberry$6.50
- Carbliss Cranberry$6.50
- Carbliss Lemon$6.50
- Carbliss Lime$6.50
- Carbliss Pineapple$6.50
- Coors Light$4.75
- Corona Extra$5.50
- Corona Light$5.50
- Grain Belt Premium$4.75
- Guinness$7.00
- Hazy Hero IPA$6.50
- Heineken NA$5.00
- Michelob Golden Light$4.75
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Mike's Hard Black Cherry$5.50
- Mike's Hard Lemonade$5.50
- Miller Lite$4.75
- Pabst Blue Ribbon$4.75
- Pabst Hard Coffee$8.50
- Pseudo Sue$6.50
- Redd's Apple Ale$5.50
- Sam Adam's Boston Lager$5.50
- Surly Furious$6.50
- Twisted Tea$5.50
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.50
- White Claw Lime$5.50
- White Claw Mango$5.50
- Wild State Raspberry Cider$6.50Out of stock
Pounders
Wine
Red Wine Glass
- 8 Years in the Desert$25.00
- Abstract$24.00
- Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- CaMomi Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Canvasback Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Crow Canyon Cabernet$7.00
- Crow Canyon Merlot$7.00
- Exelsior Syrah$7.00
- Kings Ridge Pinot Noir$12.00
- Le Grande Pinot Noir$7.00
- McManis Merlot$10.00
- Montepeloso Tuscana Red Blend$10.00
- Pessimist Red Blend$12.00
- Risata Raven Semi-Sweet$7.00Out of stock
- Vallisto Malbec$10.00
- Vigilance Cabernet$8.00
White Wine Glass
Rose/Bubbles Glass
Bottle Red Wine
- BTL 8 Years in the Desert$92.00
- BTL Abstract$88.00
- BTL Belle Glos "Dairyman"$100.00
- BTL Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon$38.00
- BTL CaMomi Cabernet Sauvignon$45.00
- BTL Canvasback Cabernet Sauvignon$45.00
- BTL Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet$145.00
- BTL Crow Canyon Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00
- BTL Crow Canyon Merlot$25.00
- BTL D66 Grenache$85.00
- BTL Exelsior Syrah$25.00
- BTL Joseph Carr Cabernet Sauvignon$65.00
- BTL Kings Ridge Pinot Noir$45.00
- BTL Lange Pinot Noir$56.00
- BTL Le Grande Pinot Noir$25.00
- BTL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon$80.00
- BTL McManis Merlot$38.00
- BTL Miner "The Oracle" Red Blend$175.00
- BTL Montepeloso Toscana$38.00
- BTL Opolo Zinfandel$48.00
- BTL Pessimist Red Blend$45.00
- BTL Risata Semi Sweet$25.00
- BTL Rombauer Merlot Napa$68.00
- BTL Spring Mtn Elivette$200.00
- BTL Vallisto Malbec$38.00
- BTL Vigilance Cab$30.00
Bottle White Wine
- BTL Canyon Road Moscato$25.00
- BTL Canyon Road White Zinfandel$25.00
- BTL Conundrum White Blend$30.00
- BTL Crow Canyon Chardonnay$25.00
- BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$30.00
- BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$30.00
- BTL La Crema Chardonnay$42.00
- BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc$34.00
- BTL Murphy Goode Sauvignon Blanc$30.00
- BTL Rombauer Chardonnay$56.00
- BTL Seaglass Riesling$30.00
- BTL Sokol Blosser Pinot Gris$36.00
- BTL William Hill Chardonnay$30.00
Bottle Rose/Bubbles
Corkage Fee
Liquor
Bourbon
- Angel's Envy$12.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Blanton's$16.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Bulleit$8.00
- Calumet Farms 10 Year$16.00
- Calumet Farms 8 Year$12.00
- Crooked Water Bourbon$12.00
- Eagle Rare$13.00
- EH Taylor$13.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$12.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Maker's 46 French Oak$12.00
- Maker's Mark$7.00
- Michter's Small Batch$12.00
- Stagg Jr.$13.00
- Weller Special Reserve$10.00
- Woodford Double Oaked$13.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto$5.00
- Bailey's$7.00
- Blue Curacao$5.00
- Chambord$8.00
- Chinola Passionfruit$7.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Creme de Cacao$5.00
- Creme de Menthe$5.00
- Creme de Mure$7.00
- Creme de Noyaux$7.00
- Domaine De Canton$7.00
- Drambuie$9.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Koval Chrysanthemum and Honey$7.00
- Luxardo Amaro$7.00
- Peach Schnapps$5.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$5.00
- Rootbeer Schnapps$5.00
- Rumchata$6.00
- Rumple Minz$6.00
- Sambuca$7.00
- Sloe Gin$5.00
- St. Germaine Elderflower$7.00
- Tattersall Grapefruit Crema$7.00
- Vikre Amaro$7.00
- Vikre Herbal Liqueur$7.00
Rum
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
- Smirnoff$5.00
- Absolut$6.00
- Absolut Citron$6.00
- Absolut Mandrin$6.00
- Belvedere$8.00
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$6.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$6.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Ketel One$7.00
- Prairie Organic$6.00
- Prairie Organic Cucumber$6.00
- Stolichnaya$6.00
- Stolichnaya Blueberi$6.00
- Stolichnaya Orange$6.00
- Stolichnaya Razberi$6.00
- Stolichnaya Vanil$6.00
- Tito's$6.00
- Wheatley$6.00
Whiskey
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Bellini$7.00
- Black Russian$7.00
- Bloody Caesar$8.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Bulldog$7.00
- Cadilac Margarita$10.00
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Fuzzy Navel$6.00
- Gimlet Gin$8.00
- Gimlet Vodka$8.00
- Greyhound$7.00
- Hot Toddy$6.00
- Lemon Drop$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Madras$7.00
- Mai Tai$7.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mojito$8.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Pain Killer$7.00
- Salty Dog$7.00
- Sangria$9.00Out of stock
- Screw-up$6.00
- Screwdriver$6.00
- Sex on the Beach$8.00
- Smith & Kearns$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- Tom Collins$6.00
- Virgin Mary$5.00
- Vodka Collins$6.00
- White Russian$7.00
Menu Cocktails
- About Thyme$12.00
- Arsonist$12.00
- Back to your Roots$12.00
- Black Pearl$12.00
- Black Salt Margarita$12.00
- Blackberry Basil Bramble$12.00
- Blackberry Sidecar$12.00
- Botanist$12.00
- Cucumber Mojito$12.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Far North Sour$12.00
- French Martini$12.00
- Holly and the Ivy$12.00
- Latitude 46$12.00
- Maple Me Crazy$12.00
- Martinez$12.00
- Metamorphosis$12.00
- Passion Fruit Martini$12.00
- Raspberry Sorbet Martini$12.00
- Rosemary Bourbon Sour$12.00
- Sapphire Jubilee$12.00
- Smoked Old Fashioned$12.00
- Taste of Summer$12.00
- The Elk's Own$12.00
- Water Lily$12.00
- White Cranberry Martini$12.00
- Youth Potion$12.00
Mocktails
Digestifs
N/A Beverages
Beverages
- Clamato Juice$2.00
- Club Soda$2.00
- Coca Cola$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coca Cola$3.00
- Diet Mt. Dew$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Hot Cocoa$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Kids Drink$1.00
- Large Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Large Milk$2.00
- Large Orange Juice$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Liquid Ice Blue$3.00
- Liquid Ice Red$3.00
- Mello Yello$3.00
- Perrier$4.00
- Raspberry Tea$3.00
- Red Bull$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Sprite Zero$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Elevated Family Dining in Cormorant Village, Minnesota.
10510 County Highway 5, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572